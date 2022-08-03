ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tabor City, NC

cbs17

29 arrested in 3 days with ‘get out of jail free’ card initiative: Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has announced the results of an initiative encouraging people to turn themselves in. Through the department’s Arrest Warrant Initiative, anyone with active arrest warrants for non-violent crimes was asked turn themselves in voluntarily Wednesday through Friday. In return, police released them on a written promise to appear in court or on an unsecured bond with a new court date, according to the initiative.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
dillonheraldonline.com

Man Sentenced In Double Murder Case

Circuit Court Judge Michael Nettles sentenced Jamir Covington, age 21, to life in prison on Thursday after he pled guilty to two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. The State presented evidence during the hearing that Covington shot multiple times into a house in October of 2021,...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Eagle Pleads Guilty In Shooting

Circuit Court Judge Michael Nettles accepted a guilty plea from Kenny Eagle, age 27, in Dillon County General Sessions Court. Eagle admitted his guilt to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for shooting a man three times in August of 2019. During the hearing, Eagle said he shot the man because the man had disrespected Eagle’s mother during a verbal altercation. The victim had no weapon and did not make any threats of physical harm during either the verbal dispute or when Eagle approached him.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
Columbus County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Tabor City, NC
City
Columbus, NC
County
Columbus County, NC
Tabor City, NC
Crime & Safety
WMBF

Horry County police searching for man wanted in July shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for help finding a man wanted in a July shooting. The Horry County Police Department said 21-year-old Reginald Francis Neville is wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive. Further details about what happened were not immediately available.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

MCSO makes another arrest in The Spot Night Club shooting

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has made another arrest from the shooting incident at the Spot nightclub in July. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, Javonte Varquis Rollerson aka “Veto,” was taken into custody Thursday (Aug. 4) after the shooting incident at The Spot nightclub on July 24.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Pembroke man wanted for Robeson County murder arrested, will be extradited from Dillon County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Pembroke man wanted for murder is in custody, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Knowledge McNeil, 20, has been charged in connection with Quadrique R. Butler’s shooting death. Butler was found dead Monday at a home on Prosperity Drive. McNeil faces charges of first-degree murder, breaking and entering, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday. Amanda Nichelle Green, 27, was last seen on Bridgeport Drive in the North Chase neighborhood in Wilmington. She was wearing a short sleeve green Lowe’s Foods shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Leland Shooting Leaves Local Man Dead, Another Jailed

A Lake Waccamaw area man died in a Leland shooting Sunday. Another local man faces charges connected with the case, but is not charged with the death. Leland Police said Kwaze Walker, 22, with addresses in Bolton and Lake Waccamaw, was found shot to death in a home in the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive, Leland.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WMBF

Robeson County deputies investigating pair of shootings

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are investigating a pair of separate shootings that happened Wednesday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the first incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton, while the second happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Wilcox Road and Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 dead in I-95 motorcycle crash north of Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 south was closed for about an hour Saturday afternoon after a deadly motorcycle crash north of Fayetteville, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-95 was closed at exit 71, which is Long Branch Road, after a crash around 3 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2. Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.
WHITEVILLE, NC
heraldadvocate.com

MCSO locates Wallace man

WALLACE – Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has located Marvin Rose, 75, of Wallace,. Rose, who was last seen on Thursday (Aug. 4), was located safe in Baltimore, Md. on Friday.
WALLACE, SC
wfxb.com

North Myrtle Beach Officers Search for Armed Robbery Suspect

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a person of interest. The man seen in this picture is wanted in connection to an armed robbery at the Home Depot in the city. Anyone with information regarding this individual or his whereabouts is asked to call or text the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

