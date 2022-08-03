Read on foxwilmington.com
Man caught after escaping NC prison facility: officials
Wayne Zachary Holshouser was serving time after a violation of his post-release supervision on a 2018 conviction of receiving a stolen vehicle, officials said.
cbs17
29 arrested in 3 days with ‘get out of jail free’ card initiative: Fayetteville police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has announced the results of an initiative encouraging people to turn themselves in. Through the department’s Arrest Warrant Initiative, anyone with active arrest warrants for non-violent crimes was asked turn themselves in voluntarily Wednesday through Friday. In return, police released them on a written promise to appear in court or on an unsecured bond with a new court date, according to the initiative.
dillonheraldonline.com
Man Sentenced In Double Murder Case
Circuit Court Judge Michael Nettles sentenced Jamir Covington, age 21, to life in prison on Thursday after he pled guilty to two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. The State presented evidence during the hearing that Covington shot multiple times into a house in October of 2021,...
dillonheraldonline.com
Eagle Pleads Guilty In Shooting
Circuit Court Judge Michael Nettles accepted a guilty plea from Kenny Eagle, age 27, in Dillon County General Sessions Court. Eagle admitted his guilt to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for shooting a man three times in August of 2019. During the hearing, Eagle said he shot the man because the man had disrespected Eagle’s mother during a verbal altercation. The victim had no weapon and did not make any threats of physical harm during either the verbal dispute or when Eagle approached him.
abcnews4.com
Mullins woman charged after threatening student on school bus, warrant says
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Brooke Gerald Robinson, 32, is charged with assault third degree and interfering with operations of a school after she got on a school bus Wednesday and threatened a student, according to an arrest warrant. Marion County Sheriff's Office released the school bus' surveillance video of...
WMBF
Horry County police searching for man wanted in July shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for help finding a man wanted in a July shooting. The Horry County Police Department said 21-year-old Reginald Francis Neville is wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive. Further details about what happened were not immediately available.
heraldadvocate.com
MCSO makes another arrest in The Spot Night Club shooting
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has made another arrest from the shooting incident at the Spot nightclub in July. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, Javonte Varquis Rollerson aka “Veto,” was taken into custody Thursday (Aug. 4) after the shooting incident at The Spot nightclub on July 24.
WECT
Chadbourn to add license plate reader cameras at town entrances, high crime areas
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -Chadbourn will soon have a dozen license plate reader cameras at all entrances to town. “We’ve got 12 different roads that come in to Chadbourn. And they will be at the city limits just barely in the city limits,” police chief Ken Elliott said. He...
Highway 17 overpass dedicated to fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police on Friday dedicated a Highway 17 overpass to honor 23-year-old Patrolman Jacob Hancher, who died in October 2020 while responding to a domestic violence call near Yaupon Drive. Hancher had been a Myrtle Beach office for only eight months, and his family said the support of the […]
cbs17
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was traveling with a group of friends who saw his crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes...
Pembroke man wanted for Robeson County murder arrested, will be extradited from Dillon County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Pembroke man wanted for murder is in custody, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Knowledge McNeil, 20, has been charged in connection with Quadrique R. Butler’s shooting death. Butler was found dead Monday at a home on Prosperity Drive. McNeil faces charges of first-degree murder, breaking and entering, […]
foxwilmington.com
MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday. Amanda Nichelle Green, 27, was last seen on Bridgeport Drive in the North Chase neighborhood in Wilmington. She was wearing a short sleeve green Lowe’s Foods shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.
columbuscountynews.com
Leland Shooting Leaves Local Man Dead, Another Jailed
A Lake Waccamaw area man died in a Leland shooting Sunday. Another local man faces charges connected with the case, but is not charged with the death. Leland Police said Kwaze Walker, 22, with addresses in Bolton and Lake Waccamaw, was found shot to death in a home in the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive, Leland.
WMBF
Robeson County deputies investigating pair of shootings
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are investigating a pair of separate shootings that happened Wednesday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the first incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton, while the second happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Wilcox Road and Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls.
Victims identified in deadly Fayetteville motel shooting
Fayetteville police have identified two victims of a shooting that left one dead and one injured Wednesday.
cbs17
1 dead in I-95 motorcycle crash north of Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 south was closed for about an hour Saturday afternoon after a deadly motorcycle crash north of Fayetteville, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-95 was closed at exit 71, which is Long Branch Road, after a crash around 3 p.m.
WECT
Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2. Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.
WMBF
Multi-state identity thief caught in Florence gets 18+ years federal prison
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman from Georgia was sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison after a jury convicted her on multiple charges relating to a multi-state identity theft and fraud ring she was running with her son. Quinae Shamyra Stephens, 41, of Douglasville, GA, was...
heraldadvocate.com
MCSO locates Wallace man
WALLACE – Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has located Marvin Rose, 75, of Wallace,. Rose, who was last seen on Thursday (Aug. 4), was located safe in Baltimore, Md. on Friday.
wfxb.com
North Myrtle Beach Officers Search for Armed Robbery Suspect
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a person of interest. The man seen in this picture is wanted in connection to an armed robbery at the Home Depot in the city. Anyone with information regarding this individual or his whereabouts is asked to call or text the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline.
