ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

Two former South Carolina police officers charged after minor sexual exploitation investigation

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28M8LV_0h3ksm4a00

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Two former South Carolina police officers have been arrested have a minor sexual exploitation investigation.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Conrad Sands Stayton, 40, of Summerville, has been charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Third Degree and Misconduct in Office, and Shelly Love Ollic, 52, of Saint Stephen, has been charged with Misconduct in Office.

ALSO ON WJBF: Three arrested in the murder of Morris Harden Jr.

According to the arrest warrants, Stayton, formerly employed as a School Resource Officer at the Goose Creek Police Department, maintain over 15 images of a 17-year-old student engaging in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity on his phone while also engaging in public displays of affection with the student.

This reportedly occurred between December 2021 and April 2022.

The arrest warrants also states that Ollic, formerly employed as a Lieutenant at the Goose Creek Police Department overseeing School Resource Officers, knew about the allegations against Stayton involving the inappropriate interactions with the minor and had knowledge of the minor spending time with Stayton in his hotel room.

Stayton and Ollie have both been booked at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

DHEC: CDC map showing decreased COVID-19 rates in South Carolina inaccurate due to data delay

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include information from DHEC correcting the CDC data. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing decreased COVID-19 cases in the state “does not accurately reflect community levels in South Carolina,” the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Goose Creek, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Goose Creek, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Sexual Exploitation#Violent Crime#Misconduct In Office#School Resource Officer#Ollic#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Gov. Kemp extends GA gas tax again

GEORGIA (WJBF) – There’s more relief at the pump for Georgia drivers. Wednesday morning, Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp, extended the gas tax suspension through September 12th. It also suspends the state sales tax on locomotive fuel. In addition to the extended gas tax suspension, the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions has been renewed. […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

WJBF

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy