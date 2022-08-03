ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Neighbors challenge Raleigh's 'missing middle' zoning changes to build luxury townhomes

WRAL
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Triangle leaders launch study to get ahead of rapid growth

Clayton, N.C. — Leaders throughout the Triangle from Raleigh to Smithfield are trying to avoid a sprawling, congested mess in the future. The Triangle’s growth is quickly creeping across the Wake County line into neighboring Johnston County. The town of Clayton has between 7,000 and 10,000 residential units either approved or under construction.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city. Some Durham businesses said a group of about 10 people have been aggressively panhandling. WRAL News asked...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

Raleigh apartment vacancy climbing, but so are prices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It seems like everywhere you look in Raleigh new apartments are being built, but that doesn’t mean it was easy for Stephen Buchenberger to find the one he started renting last month. “It was tougher in the aspect of something within budget, I would’ve...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoning Laws#Townhomes#Community Organizers
WRAL News

Foodie news: Downtown Raleigh's Parkside opening 2nd location at Wendell Falls

Raleigh, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the great news that downtown Raleigh’s Parkside Restaurant is opening a second location in eastern Wake County at the Wendell Falls development. The new restaurant will have the same name as the original with a similar menu featuring classic American dishes. Look for them to open this winter. Congrats to owners Jenessa Mitchell and Todd Henderson, as well as executive chef Matthew Scofield.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cbs17

3 key things happening at Raleigh’s Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh continues to develop the more than 300-acre park they acquired in 2015. The city hopes Dorothea Dix Park will be “America’s next great public park”. They’ve started work on their master plan to reach that goal. Later...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Pedestrian struck along Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck early Friday morning at the corner of Calvary Drive and Capital Boulevard. The incident occurred before 2:45 a.m. Police said the person is at the hospital in stable condition. There was no information on the driver or if that person will face...
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

900,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space proposed for Orange County side of Mebane

Another large warehouse project is also about to be considered in Mebane, on the Orange County side currently outside the city limits, along West Ten Road. The city’s planning board will consider the project Monday at its monthly meeting, beginning at 6:30. The city’s planning department released information on the project at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Durham County sheriff to destroy guns from buyback event

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham County sheriff to destroy guns from buyback event. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead explained how he destroys some guns given to the sheriff's office...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy