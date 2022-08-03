Neighbors challenge Raleigh's 'missing middle' zoning changes to build luxury townhomes

Raleigh, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the great news that downtown Raleigh’s Parkside Restaurant is opening a second location in eastern Wake County at the Wendell Falls development. The new restaurant will have the same name as the original with a similar menu featuring classic American dishes. Look for them to open this winter. Congrats to owners Jenessa Mitchell and Todd Henderson, as well as executive chef Matthew Scofield.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO