Boston, MA

VIDEO: Whale breached water in Boston Harbor

By Dylan Abad
 2 days ago

(WFLA) — A humpback whale was captured on camera breaching the water in Boston Harbor on Monday morning.

“I started filming [and] the next thing you know he was jumping straight out of the water,” Joe Fabiano told wire service TMX.

A short time after the whale breached, a woman can be heard gasping. The camera quickly pans just in time to capture the whale a second time, even closer.

“Pretty amazing,” Fabiano added.

According to the report, whales are common sight off the coast of Massachusetts. The National Marine Fisheries Service recommends that boaters stay at least 100 feet from whales.

