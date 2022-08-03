TikTok goes wild over Kentucky man playing tobacco cans to hit songs

Read on www.wdrb.com
In the midst of chaos, an eastern Kentucky woman wanted to do right by her horses to ensure they get the proper care while she focuses on rebuilding.
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
Power of the Pope drives donations for Kentucky priest collecting for flood victims
RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's always that house in a neighborhood where the Amazon truck seems to just park. Rev. Jim Sichko lives in that house in one Richmond subdivision. "This is a lot of stuff," an Amazon driver could be heard saying during a recent drop-off. All of the...
Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers helping out in eastern Kentucky's flood-ravaged areas
Some of the most famous men currently singing about Kentucky are helping out the state's communities that were destroyed by flooding. Christ Stapleton and Tyler Childers have both been spotted in Appalachia helping those affected by the floods that hit last week. Stapleton, who is from Lexington, was down in...
Abandoned mines and poor oversight worsened Kentucky flooding, attorneys say
As eastern Kentuckians continue to search for missing loved ones, muck out their homes and prepare for more rain, they are beginning to ask who could be at fault for this past week's deadly flooding and whether it was a natural disaster or one caused by the coal mines that have drastically reshaped and scarred the landscape.
