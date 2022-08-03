Monkeypox case confirmed in Whitman County

MOSCOW, ID– Under first year head coach Jason Eck, it’s a new era of Vandal Football. The staff and players alike are buying into it. “Everybody is being locked in, and it’s a different philosophy,” said linebacker Fa’Avae Fa’Avae. “It’s different schemes, different blitzes and different coverages, and at the end of the day it’s allowing us to play fast. As long as you study your playbook and be mentally locked in, you’re going to be great.”

