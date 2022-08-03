Monkeypox case confirmed in Whitman County

Read on klewtv.com
KLEWTV
Riparia Fire in Whitman County estimated at 3,000 acres and growing
A wildfire burning in Whitman County started near Ridpath Road south of Hay, Washington around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, according to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office. Level 2 and 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation. The fire spread along...
Two families lost their home in wildfire off of Tammany Creek Road
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the families who lost their home during a fast-moving fire that broke out in a shop off of Tammany Creek Road on Tuesday evening. Katie Hollingshead created the page Wednesday morning for the Ortiz and Lamm families. "The fire was swift and...
Day One of WSU Football Camp in the Books
PULLMAN, WA– The first day of fall camp means the Cougars are gearing up for the 2022 Pac-12 football season. For head coach Jake Dickert, it’s a special opportunity for him to lead this team in his first full season at the helm. “The biggest thing is that...
Vandals Camp Underway in Jason Eck Era
MOSCOW, ID– Under first year head coach Jason Eck, it’s a new era of Vandal Football. The staff and players alike are buying into it. “Everybody is being locked in, and it’s a different philosophy,” said linebacker Fa’Avae Fa’Avae. “It’s different schemes, different blitzes and different coverages, and at the end of the day it’s allowing us to play fast. As long as you study your playbook and be mentally locked in, you’re going to be great.”
