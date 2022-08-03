Castillo, early power send Mariners past Cole, Yankees 7-3

Read on www.sfgate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole gets brutally honest after throwing meatball party vs. Mariners
The New York Yankees are among the teams with the best chance at capturing the World Series this year. One of the reasons why has been their starting pitching. However, their rotation has been showing cracks lately, and that includes former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. On Wednesday, Cole got...
Yardbarker
Could we see Oswald Peraza with the Yankees before the end of 2022?
The trade deadline has come and gone and the Yankees were able to make some big moves. For New York, they were able to secure some major deals and they were able to keep their top tier prospects. One prospect I’m surprised they held onto is shortstop Oswald Peraza.
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a huge problem in the starting pitching rotation
The New York Yankees have struggled after the All-Star break to put together wins as fatigue settles in. Several injuries and lacking their usual mojo have impacted the team’s success, but there’s no doubt they have enough aptitude to go on another lengthy hot streak. General manager Brian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 reasons Mariners are World Series contenders after MLB trade deadline
The Seattle Mariners are looking to snap their 20-plus year playoff drought. It is the longest drought in the sport and Seattle is praying for a playoff appearance. However, one has to wonder if they can do more than just sneak into the playoffs. The Mariners upgraded ahead of the MLB trade deadline and appear to be a legitimate threat in the American League.
Yardbarker
Yankees reserve minor league outfielder suspended for performance enhancing drugs
Not only did the New York Yankees blow an eighth-inning lead in Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, but they also had one minor-league player receive a suspension for consuming performance-enhancing drugs. 33-year-old veteran Derek Dietrich was slapped with a suspension after playing 41 games for Triple-A Scranton...
Comments / 0