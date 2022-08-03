Read on www.steamboatpilot.com
Northwest Colorado News for Friday, Aug. 5
No change in the recount for Tina Peters. She was one of the Republicans in the primary race for Secretary of State. She lost. Peters paid $255,912.33 for a statewide recount. The recount tallies for Moffat, Routt, and Rio Blanco counties were exactly the same as the original count. Bikers...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Most-read stories at SteamboatPilot.com: Record-breaking trout, biggest horse roundup ever
1. Rainbow Gathering cleanup, forest rehabilitation moving slower than expected. The status of cleanup and rehabilitation work at the site of the 50th anniversary Rainbow Gathering in northern Routt County is progressing slowly, according to U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Michael Woodbridge. 2. Never again? Largest wild horse roundup in...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘A brand new idea’: TossBox offers fresh take on dumping trash
Last November, Eagle Valley resident Matt Donovan brought TossBox to Steamboat Springs, offering locals and visitors another option when it comes to trash disposal in the Yampa Valley. “You won’t find this anywhere else in the country. This is a brand new idea,” said Donovan, who worked in the waste...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Releases from Stagecoach to Yampa River become more important as climate warms
Near the end of July, flows into Stagecoach Reservoir from the Yampa River dropped below 40 cubic feet per second for a few days. That threshold is important because it helps, in part, determine how much water flows out of the reservoir and continues downstream to Steamboat Springs. If the flow coming in is more than 40 cfs, then at least 40 cfs is usually discharged at the bottom of Stagecoach Dam.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Dems: Rep. Dylan Roberts is a champion for local small business
Here in our mountain communities, small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy. They provide essential services to our residents, employ thousands of locals with good-paying jobs, and truly make the character of our communities. During the pandemic and through this uneven economic recovery, small businesses across the state —...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Craig teen wins Yampa Valley Crane Festival poster contest
Competing against almost two-dozen entries from across the Yampa Valley and beyond, Valarie Dilldine of Craig won the first-ever Yampa Valley Crane Festival poster contest put on by the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition. Valarie is 14 years old. Her poster features a collage of clippings put together to depict a...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Work begins on new playground in downtown Steamboat Springs next week
After supply chain issues delayed the project, work at the new playground at Little Toots Park in downtown Steamboat Springs will soon be underway, according to the city. The park design and colors were selected through a public survey that concluded last fall. However, construction could not start until the proper supplies were acquired.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Come celebrate the 2022 20 Under 40 winners
The Steamboat Pilot & Today will recognize 20 outstanding business and community leaders under age 40 during a special 20 under 40 celebration from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Snow Bowl Steamboat. Tickets are $20 and include a celebration of each winner as well as...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
YVSC promotes glass recycling with Erase the Waste program
The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is kicking off its Erase the Waste program by asking people to pledge to keep glass out of the trash. The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are working together on the new program that’s designed to help better educate Coloradans and Routt County residents.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Commissioners deny proposed neighborhood near Heritage Park
The Routt County Board of Commissioners denied initial plans for a 26-unit subdivision in west Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 3, but that likely isn’t the end for the project. As proposed, Heritage Village would include 20 single-family homes and three duplexes in an area just west of Steamboat...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County real estate sales surpass $33M for week of July 29-Aug. 4
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $33.8 million across 33 sales for the week of July 29-Aug. 4. Property Description: 0.49 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 32 at South Shore at Stagecoach. 30620 Lakeshore Trail. Seller: Terrilynn M. Jurich Revocable Trust. Buyer: Hartwood Ranch LLC. Date: July 29, 2022.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Explore More: Top five events not to miss this weekend
11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, through Saturday, Aug. 27. Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs. The Steamboat Art Museum presents the National Exhibition of Oil Painters of America. Returning to Steamboat after four years, the exhibition presents over 230 paintings by the finest oil painters in North America.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Councilmember Michael Buccino weighs in on recall petitions, lawsuit against Steamboat Springs
Michael Buccino was the only Steamboat Springs City Council member who opposed recent policies designed to curtail short-term rentals, but he said on Friday, Aug. 5, that he doesn’t agree with all the tactics being used in an effort to reverse the decisions. On July 19, City Council approved...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Party rental business puts a bounce in customers’ steps
With a fleet of inflatable attractions, Hayden resident Caleb Cagle kicked off the summer hoping to deliver fun across Northwest Colorado with his new business. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Cagle was setting up a bounce house to entertain children visiting the Hayden Farmers Market. It’s been a busy summer for Cagle, who started Sassquatch Party Rentals and entertained customers at events including the reggae festival in Craig, a private event in Walden a couple of weeks ago, the farmers market in Hayden and a handful of events in Steamboat Springs.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Housing the topic for next installment of Seminars at Steamboat
“America’s Dysfunctional Housing Market” is coming to Steamboat Springs on Monday, Aug. 8, as expert Christopher Ptomey leads a presentation for the Seminars at Steamboat. Ptomey is the executive director of the Urban Land Institute’s Terwilliger Center for Housing, and he will join Seminars at Steamboat to discuss...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Event producer sought for Steamboat Marathon
The Steamboat Springs Chamber is seeking proposals for an event producer for the 42nd annual Steamboat Marathon, according to a news release. The event consists of a full marathon, half marathon, 10K and fun run, and takes place on the first Sunday of June. The marathon, which runs from North...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School senior organizes Women’s Rights Rally
For Steamboat Springs High School senior Olivia Hale, when the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, she went through the five stages of grief. She’s decided to turn that grief into action. Hale has been working to organize a women’s rights rally, which will take place from noon to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
From the Chamber: Chamber Insight
Our team is committed to sharing our work, successes, and advocacy efforts we do on behalf of the business community through a quarterly newsletter — Chamber Insight. The Steamboat Springs Chamber is proud to welcome our 32 new members who have joined us in 2022. Since seeing an increased percentage of businesses drop membership due to challenges faced in 2020 and 2021, we are rebuilding our membership.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bluegrass and Brews event brings family friendly fun to Hayden this weekend
Come to Dry Creek Park for “Bluegrass and Brews” Sunday, Aug. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Hayden, with draft beer and wine for the adults and root beer floats for kiddos. The event, put on by Yampa Valley Entertainment and the town of Hayden, will feature a performance from Tara Rose and the Real Deal. The Colorado string band was formed in 2018, and features a bluegrass discography with a western flair.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat athletes pull 4 podiums at Revolution Enduro race in North Routt
The Revolution Enduro series came to North Routt for its fourth race of the season and a weekend of backcountry racing in the Nipple Peak area from July 30-31. The race consisted of seven stages split between two days with five stages on day one and two on day two. The first day included over 20 miles of riding and 5,000 feet of elevation gain with the second day covering the final two stages and nearly 18 miles.
