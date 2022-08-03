ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

New Hanover County’s Pandemic Operations Center to offer Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and Jynneos monkeypox vaccine

foxwilmington.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

‘We’ve got to learn to live with it’: Columbus County health director talks about recent COVID-related deaths, rise in cases

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – When it comes to transmission of the COVID-19 virus across North Carolina, Bladen and Columbus Counties are among nearly 60 counties considered to have high levels. Columbus County reported four COVID-related deaths within the past month after not seeing any since early March. “With...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check...
foxwilmington.com

MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday. Amanda Nichelle Green, 27, was last seen on Bridgeport Drive in the North Chase neighborhood in Wilmington. She was wearing a short sleeve green Lowe’s Foods shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy