New Hanover County’s Pandemic Operations Center to offer Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and Jynneos monkeypox vaccine

Read on foxwilmington.com
Related
foxwilmington.com
‘We’ve got to learn to live with it’: Columbus County health director talks about recent COVID-related deaths, rise in cases
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – When it comes to transmission of the COVID-19 virus across North Carolina, Bladen and Columbus Counties are among nearly 60 counties considered to have high levels. Columbus County reported four COVID-related deaths within the past month after not seeing any since early March. “With...
foxwilmington.com
Attorney General received 45 complaints since 2019 against car rental company, many of which were for overcharges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – When John Cripps, a Wilmington preacher, needed to get his daughter home from Boston, he rented a car and made the trip up the coast. For a few hundred dollars, the price of the rental wasn’t cheap – but it was what he expected and agreed to pay.
foxwilmington.com
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check...
foxwilmington.com
MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday. Amanda Nichelle Green, 27, was last seen on Bridgeport Drive in the North Chase neighborhood in Wilmington. She was wearing a short sleeve green Lowe’s Foods shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.
Comments / 0