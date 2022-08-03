Abortion rights victory in Kansas may set precedent for Michigan

Read on www.abc12.com
Teacher shortages spurring 4-day weeks, hefty sign-on bonuses
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- The nationwide teacher shortage is forcing school districts in Kansas and Missouri to make some big changes, including 4-day weeks for some and hefty sign-on bonuses for new employees. The Missouri Department of Education and Secondary Education says there were more than 3,000 in-state teaching...
Border Patrol agents arrest 3 immigrants who crossed into Michigan illegally
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents arrested three adults in Michigan who allegedly crossed the St. Clair River from Canada illegally. Workers at the Border Patrol dispatch center in Detroit saw live surveillance video of a boat crossing the border from Canada around 3 a.m. Tuesday and alerted agents on patrol in Marysville.
Cousin blames police shooting in Owosso on mental health issues
The cousin of a 39-year-old man shot by Michigan State Police outside an Owosso restaurant believes he was suffering from mental health issues. Mother of 39-year-old man shot by police praying he recovers. Ricky’s mother, Lorraine Potter, said her son's mental health issues are well known in the community.
MBS Airport to change law enforcement agency for security needs next year
TITTABAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The pilot shortage has been challenging for regional airports, and with revenue down, MBS International Airport is looking to cuts costs. That's a big reason the airport has decided to contract with a new law enforcement agency for security. "Even though Saginaw County has done...
Storms unlikely to end drought conditions
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan has faced a very dry summer in 2022. But despite recent heavy rain, the region may still count as dry. Chief Meteorologist JR Kirtek said when it comes to droughts, consistency matters just as much as the amount of rain. Drought conditions make for a...
Security guard added as defendant in Oxford High School shooting lawsuit
OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oxford High School security guard has been added as a defendant in a civil lawsuit over the deadly Nov. 30 shooting. Attorney Ven Johnson said the school security guard failed to stop the teenage suspect who opened fire in a hallway and killed four students. Six other students and a teacher were injured.
Mother, 4-year-old child hit by a car and listed in critical condition
CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mother and her 4-year-old daughter were in critical condition Friday after they got hit by a vehicle two days earlier. The Carrollton Township Police Department says the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on North Michigan Avenue near Stoker Drive. Police say the 30-year-old...
