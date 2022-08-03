Read on www.wnep.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Meet the 23-year-old owner of a local barbershop and convenience store
Williamsport, Pa. — There's a first time for everything, and Epiq Styles, a unique combination barbershop and convenience store, might be the first of its kind. The shop, located at 758 W 4th St in Williamsport, was opened three years ago by the now 23-year-old Spencer Newman, a barber originally from New York who moved to Lewisburg during grade school. "Williamsport is the perfect in between," Newman said. "Lewisburg is...
wkok.com
Northumberland and Montour Counties with High COVID Levels
ATLANTA – Two Valley counties are now experiencing ‘high’ levels of COVID spread in the past week. The CDC updated on its website Friday Montour County remains in the high category, and Northumberland County is experiencing ‘high’ spread of the virus for the first time in weeks.
Evangelical Community Hospital seeks, and will train, hospice volunteers
Lewisburg,Pa. — Hospice of Evangelical is looking for new volunteers. Hospice volunteers do not need to have experience in healthcare, just a caring heart and the desire to make a difference for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families. Hospice of Evangelical will hold its annual volunteer training on Sept. 21, 2022, at the Hospice of Evangelical building located at 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, Pa., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ...
Fighting to keep First Hospital open
KINGSTON, Pa. — Employees from First Hospital on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston planned to speak out against the planned closure at a news conference on Thursday, but a union representative tells Newswatch 16 they were told their jobs would be on the line if they did. State lawmakers and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commissioners clash over funding for Old City Williamsport Revitalization
Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County Commissioner Scott Metzger took issue with his colleagues' approval of more than $1 million dollars for the construction of a parking garage associated with the Old City Revitalization project during their meeting on Thursday. The funds for the 40,000 square-foot, 165 space garage were approved by commissioners Tony Mussare and Richard Mirabito on July 28. During that meeting, Metzger was out of town on vacation. ...
Power back on for thousands after outages in three counties
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — According to PPL, more than 1,500 homes and businesses in Wayne County were without electricity Thursday night. Nearly 1,300 were without power in Luzerne County and more than 700 in Lackawanna County. Officials made repairs overnight, and the lights were back early Friday morning. For...
Toasty night at Clinton County Fair
MILL HALL, Pa. — It was a toasty night at the 49th annual Clinton County Fair. There's a little something for everyone at the fairgrounds near Mill Hall. Families dined on all the fair favorites: pizza, sausage sandwiches, and even some ice cream to cool off. There are also...
A new kind of bike show in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The inaugural Bike Weekend kicked off Friday at the Viewmont Mall with vendors from all over. Event organizer Janiece Montes is ready for people to start rolling in. "I do organize events for small businesses so they have the opportunity to meet with the community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Staying cool by the pool in Columbia County
BERWICK, Pa. — No matter where you were on Thursday, people in the WNEP viewing area had something to say about the extreme heat. Some folks decided to beat the 90-degree heat by spending time in the pool. More than 200 people flocked to the Ber Vaughn Pool in Berwick.
Mehmet Oz speaks with Luzerne County veterans
DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, made a campaign stop in Luzerne County Friday afternoon. Oz hosted a “Fighting for our heroes” roundtable with local veterans to hear about issues that are most important to them. Veterans and politicians gathered at VFW Post 1227 in Duryea […]
Electricity knocked out in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — It was certainly not the kind of day you want to be without air conditioning. But a power outage left hundreds sweating it out in Lackawanna County. Traffic lights along Mulberry Street in Scranton were on the fritz just before noon. More than a thousand people...
Resurfacing project to continue on Route 61
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, PennDOT advised drivers, of a resurfacing project that will continue on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township in Northumberland County. During the week of August 7, HRI, Inc. will continue to upgrade ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Power restored in Luzerne, Lackawanna Counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL reported a power outage Thursday that impacted over 1,000 customers, stretching from Luzerne into Lackawanna County. According to PPL, the outage was impacting areas in Inkerman, through Hughestown, Moosic, and all the way up to Scranton. At the time, 1,377 customers were impacted and crews were sent to make repairs. The […]
wkok.com
Growing Snyder County Dairy Business to Receive State Funding
HARRISBURG – A Snyder County business is getting a big boost in state funding for economic growth and job creation. Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday Penn Dairy, of Winfield, was approved for a 15-year, $400,000 loan at a 2.5% interest rate to construct an addition to their food production facility. Their total project cost is estimated around $900,000, with the company committing to create six new full-time positions.
Safelite Autoglass opening Nanticoke distribution center
NANTICOKE — Safelite Autoglass is bringing a new distribution center and new jobs to the area, by what representatives expect to be the end of the year. The location of the new distribution center is 301 Dziak Drive, Suite 200, on what was formerly 130 acres of mine-scarred land. The space is 357,575 square feet.
A New Transportation Service Just Arrived In The Poconos
Photo provided by Monroe County Transportation Authority. As of August 1, PonyPlus, a new on-demand, door-to-door shared ride transportation service, is active in parts of Monroe County.
Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
PhillyBite
Exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County
- If you love architecture, you'll want to spend a day exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County. The early example of International Style architecture in the United States, Concrete City, was developed in 1911 as company housing for Delaware, Lackawanna, and Western Railroad coal divisions. The Concrete City in Luzerne...
Battle for First Hosptial’s future
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s more fallout Thursday, about the planned closure of a mental health and psychiatric facility in Luzerne County. It comes after this week’s announcement that First Hospital of Kingston will close its doors in the fall. News of the planned closure is a blow to patients and their families, as […]
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0