Mississippi opting out of federal rent, utility payment program

Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Oklahoma
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Georgia lawmakers seek solutions to homelessness
ATLANTA — A new state Senate study committee heard from nonprofit and state agencies at a daylong meeting across from the Capitol about a homelessness problem that’s been complicated by out-of-control housing costs, bureaucratic red tape and disagreements over the best ways to help. Members of the Senate...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Vermont
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Vermont using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
$266,166 was spent with USPS from Florida campaign accounts
In Florida, state-level candidates and PACs have spent $266,166 from their campaign accounts on services from the United States Postal Service in the 2022 election cycle so far. USPS received 0.07 percent of all reported expenditures. According to Florida Department of State reports, here are the top candidates and PACs...
Housing shortage has spread across Pacific Northwest, new study shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
Illinois biofuel industry a jobs creator, new DOE report finds
(The Center Square) – Illinois' biofuel industry continues to expand and create more jobs every year, a new report by the Department of Energy has found. In 2021, 307 new jobs were added in Illinois, an increase of 4.6% over 2020, the 2022 United States Energy and Employment Report (USEER) said.
Governor signs Indiana's near-total abortion ban into law
Gov. Eric Holcomb waited barely one hour after Hoosier lawmakers gave final approval to the state's near-total abortion ban late Friday night to sign the measure into law. In a statement, the Republican chief executive praised the members of the Republican-controlled General Assembly for their "thorough and thoughtful debate on Senate Enrolled Act 1," and celebrated the enactment of the "once-in-a-generation legislation" that passed the Senate, 28-19, and cleared the House, 62-38.
Experts say Iowa’s laws impede treatments for fentanyl
As Iowa grapples with a dramatic increase in overdose deaths involving fentanyl, some experts and activists say the best-proven solutions are currently criminalized in the state. Advocates of harm reduction — a set of strategies to reduce the negative effects of ongoing drug use — say Iowa’s laws are counterproductive...
Hutchinson tags surplus for tax relief, school safety grants
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking lawmakers to pass reductions in the corporate and income taxes and establish a $50 million grant program for school safety when they meet Tuesday in a special session. The money will come from a $1.6 billion surplus from fiscal year...
Nearly all abortions banned in Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 1 late Friday night, banning nearly all abortions in Indiana. Holcomb released a statement after 11 p.m. Friday night, around an hour after the Senate sent him the final bill and more than 12 hours after the House began discussing amendments earlier in the day.
Del. Metzgar: Setting the Record Straight
During my time in public office, I have been guided by certain moral principles. I have said this many times. When I cast a vote on the House Floor, I am not only voting for the people in my legislative district but for 6 million Marylanders. There are candidates running...
Three Washington metros could see steep drop in home prices
(The Center Square) – High gas prices and increasingly expensive groceries aren’t the only concerns for Washingtonians experiencing an economy that has seen two consecutive quarters of negative growth, the traditional definition of a recession. Housing is also an issue during the economic downturn. A recent report by...
Veterans sue Stitt for alleged violation of First Amendment rights
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two former top-ranking members of the Oklahoma Veterans Commission filed suit against Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday, alleging that he violated their First Amendment right to support his political opponent. Larry Wayne Van Schuyver, former Veteran’s Commission chairman and a retired Navy command master chief, and...
South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question
(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
Stop producing 'forever chemicals' says Illinois Environmental Council
(The Center Square) – The national conversation about forever chemicals just hit home for many Illinoisans as testing found at least eight million residents get water from a utility where per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were found. When six out of every 10 Prairie State residents turn on...
Business Digest
Tyler-based certified public accountant Misty M. de Wet, has been elected 2022 to 2023 president of the Texas Society of CPAs East Texas Chapter. De Wet currently serves as the vice president of internal audit at Southside Bank. Longview-based CPA Heather Sanders, tax manager at Henry & Peters, P.C., was named president-elect of the chapter.
Georgia suspect pleads guilty in fraudulent online ordering scheme
ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Rachelle Parker has pleaded guilty to theft by taking charges in connection with a fraudulent online ordering scheme involving eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker. “We are proud to be in the fight against online retail crime in our state, and we will...
Eastern Oregon lawmakers call on state to immediately roll back harmful map
SALEM — This morning, Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R- Crane, released a two-page statement highlighting the serious errors in the Oregon Department of Forestry’s roll-out of the Wildland Urban Interface and Wildfire Risk Assessment, citing serious issues in the map creation, lack of transparency, and abuse of process.
Carney signs three mental health bills into law at Sean’s House
Gov. John Carney visited Sean’s House on Wednesday to sign legislation that will help Delaware students address their mental health struggles. One bill will establish a mental health service unit at each Delaware middle school. Another will implement mental health education programs in all schools, K-12. The third requires insurance companies to start covering an annual behavioral health well check.
Dunn concedes in primary bout for Washington’s 8th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – With thousands of votes still left to be counted, King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn conceded to his fellow Republican Matt Larkin in the primary fight to take on Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier in Washington’s 8th Congressional District Thursday afternoon. “I just called Matt Larkin...
