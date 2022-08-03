Program Teams Up With Urban Farmers to Get Fresh Produce to the Hartford Community

Read on www.nbcconnecticut.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel Maven
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
sheltonherald.com
WestSide Square food truck park and marketplace opens in Hartford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The city of Hartford has a brand-new food truck park, thanks to an entrepreneurial local couple that saw a vacant parking lot and envisioned a vibrant community space there. Quan and Rebeca Quach recently opened WestSide Square, a food...
New Britain Herald
New Britain group receives grant to support Small Home Repairs initiative
NEW BRITAIN – Neighborhood Housing Greater New Britain is the recent recipient of a grant from the TD Charitable Foundation to support the forthcoming Small Home Repairs initiative. The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, awarded a $15,000 grant that will enable NHSNB to offer...
$4.1M awarded to Springfield businesses affected by the pandemic
The City of Springfield Thursday issued its seventh round of funding totaling $4,164,607 through the American Rescue Plan Act.
NBC Connecticut
‘Bark Bus' Brings Dogs From Overcrowded Shelters to Connecticut for Adoption
At Dog Star Rescue, Clear the Shelters takes on more than one meaning. Volunteers not only work tirelessly to find the dogs already at their Bloomfield location loving homes - they are also taking long road trips to southern states, getting dogs out of overcrowded shelters and bringing them to Connecticut.
Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work. On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called “Connecticut Health Horizons.” It’s a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to […]
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Communities Being Asked to Conserve Water
In response to continued drought conditions, some Connecticut communities are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut Water issued a conservation request to five shoreline towns, asking people to reduce their water usage by 15%. Clinton, Guilford, Old Saybrook, Madison and Westbrook are included in the request. “We can’t arrive at...
NBC Connecticut
Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat
Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
NBC Connecticut
Tips to Save Energy During Heat Wave
As the hot weather in Connecticut continues, power companies are asking customers to use energy wisely. “A portion of our energy costs each year are based on the days when we use the most electricity. We want to keep that peak as low as possible," said Chris Riley, a spokesperson for Norwich Public Utilities. "Second, we want to make sure our equipment has the chance to cool off. It is being used and taxed a great deal during the day. So if we can decrease that amount, it is less wear and tear on our equipment.”
iheart.com
Winnie’s Road Trips: Hartford, Connecticut (Video)
Ride along with Winnie on a trip packed with spa treatments, dining, shopping and, of course – ice cream!. Our girl hit the road again, this time on a solo trip to Hartford, Connecticut. She only got as far as Framingham when she realized gas was going to be...
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
Springfield ‘Sensitive Creatures’ clothing designer Darius Rosario returns to area to host pop-up shop event
Springfield designer Darius Rosario made a name for himself in the fashion industry by placing mental health-centric messages like “Are you an emotional wreck?” and “When I die don’t pretend to care” on clothes in his Sensitive Creatures brand. After working and selling his clothes...
NBC Connecticut
‘Peacebuilders': Tackling Hartford's Violence One Teen at a Time
The string of violence, at times, feels unending in the capital city. 10 shootings in the past week, the last one with a 15-year-old victim. Even when things looked their worst though, there has been an organization immersed in the community that has not stopped - trying to reverse this trend for well over two decades.
Eyewitness News
Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A program for college students aims to address a statewide nursing shortage. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday morning to announce the program’s launch at Connecticut’s colleges and universities. “We have...
Journal Inquirer
Adressing the need for nurses
Gov. Ned Lamont announced a program Wednesday that will use $35 million in federal funding to bolster the state’s health care workforce. At a news conference in New Haven at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont and higher education and state medical leaders espoused the program. They said it will diversify and solidify the state’s health care workforce that’s still suffering the devastating effects wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Britain Herald
New Britain Downtown District selects new executive director
NEW BRITAIN – After five months of searching, the New Britain Downtown District Board of Commissioners has appointed Nicole Bosco as its new executive director. Bosco will be taking over for Dennis Morrell, who served as interim director after Gerry Amodio’s retirement in February 2022. “We are very...
fox61.com
Hartford's 'Taste of the Caribbean & Jerk Festival' held August 6
The event will feature live music and all the best food and flavors of the Caribbean! The event will be held at Riverfront Plaza.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Public Schools Prepare for Start of School Year
It won't be long until students start setting their alarm clocks and boarding the bus to school. For Waterbury Public Schools, class resumes Tuesday, Aug. 30. "We're in much better shape this year than we were even at the end of last year," said Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin. A challenge...
Eyewitness News
Hartford’s National Night Out builds community trust with law enforcement
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford law enforcement participated in a nationwide event called “National Night Out”. The event is a way to for law enforcement agencies to engage with their local communities. Police departments across Connecticut participated in National Night Out, including Hartford. Hartford Police are working to...
Doctors warn people to be careful in heat wave if taking certain medications
HARTFORD, Conn. — Some towns and cities across Connecticut reached almost 100 degrees on Thursday. It did not stop some people from being outside since they said winter will be here before we know it. "This heat is going to be booming!" said Julia Rivera of Hartford. Rivera said...
