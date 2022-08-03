Program Teams Up With Urban Farmers to Get Fresh Produce to the Hartford Community

As the hot weather in Connecticut continues, power companies are asking customers to use energy wisely. “A portion of our energy costs each year are based on the days when we use the most electricity. We want to keep that peak as low as possible," said Chris Riley, a spokesperson for Norwich Public Utilities. "Second, we want to make sure our equipment has the chance to cool off. It is being used and taxed a great deal during the day. So if we can decrease that amount, it is less wear and tear on our equipment.”

NORWICH, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO