Hartford, CT

Program Teams Up With Urban Farmers to Get Fresh Produce to the Hartford Community

By Leslie Mayes
NBC Connecticut
 2 days ago
sheltonherald.com

WestSide Square food truck park and marketplace opens in Hartford

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The city of Hartford has a brand-new food truck park, thanks to an entrepreneurial local couple that saw a vacant parking lot and envisioned a vibrant community space there. Quan and Rebeca Quach recently opened WestSide Square, a food...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain group receives grant to support Small Home Repairs initiative

NEW BRITAIN – Neighborhood Housing Greater New Britain is the recent recipient of a grant from the TD Charitable Foundation to support the forthcoming Small Home Repairs initiative. The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, awarded a $15,000 grant that will enable NHSNB to offer...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Business
Hartford, CT
Industry
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Industry
WTNH

Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work. On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called “Connecticut Health Horizons.” It’s a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Communities Being Asked to Conserve Water

In response to continued drought conditions, some Connecticut communities are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut Water issued a conservation request to five shoreline towns, asking people to reduce their water usage by 15%. Clinton, Guilford, Old Saybrook, Madison and Westbrook are included in the request. “We can’t arrive at...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat

Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
PLAINVILLE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Tips to Save Energy During Heat Wave

As the hot weather in Connecticut continues, power companies are asking customers to use energy wisely. “A portion of our energy costs each year are based on the days when we use the most electricity. We want to keep that peak as low as possible," said Chris Riley, a spokesperson for Norwich Public Utilities. "Second, we want to make sure our equipment has the chance to cool off. It is being used and taxed a great deal during the day. So if we can decrease that amount, it is less wear and tear on our equipment.”
NORWICH, CT
iheart.com

Winnie’s Road Trips: Hartford, Connecticut (Video)

Ride along with Winnie on a trip packed with spa treatments, dining, shopping and, of course – ice cream!. Our girl hit the road again, this time on a solo trip to Hartford, Connecticut. She only got as far as Framingham when she realized gas was going to be...
HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NBC Connecticut

‘Peacebuilders': Tackling Hartford's Violence One Teen at a Time

The string of violence, at times, feels unending in the capital city. 10 shootings in the past week, the last one with a 15-year-old victim. Even when things looked their worst though, there has been an organization immersed in the community that has not stopped - trying to reverse this trend for well over two decades.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A program for college students aims to address a statewide nursing shortage. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday morning to announce the program’s launch at Connecticut’s colleges and universities. “We have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Adressing the need for nurses

Gov. Ned Lamont announced a program Wednesday that will use $35 million in federal funding to bolster the state’s health care workforce. At a news conference in New Haven at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont and higher education and state medical leaders espoused the program. They said it will diversify and solidify the state’s health care workforce that’s still suffering the devastating effects wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain Downtown District selects new executive director

NEW BRITAIN – After five months of searching, the New Britain Downtown District Board of Commissioners has appointed Nicole Bosco as its new executive director. Bosco will be taking over for Dennis Morrell, who served as interim director after Gerry Amodio’s retirement in February 2022. “We are very...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Public Schools Prepare for Start of School Year

It won't be long until students start setting their alarm clocks and boarding the bus to school. For Waterbury Public Schools, class resumes Tuesday, Aug. 30. "We're in much better shape this year than we were even at the end of last year," said Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin. A challenge...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford’s National Night Out builds community trust with law enforcement

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford law enforcement participated in a nationwide event called “National Night Out”. The event is a way to for law enforcement agencies to engage with their local communities. Police departments across Connecticut participated in National Night Out, including Hartford. Hartford Police are working to...
HARTFORD, CT

