Princeton, WV

Princeton senior signs to play baseball at WVU Tech

By Aynae Simmons
 2 days ago

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Princeton Senior Tiger is becoming a Golden Bear.

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, catcher Johnathan Higgenbotham signed with WVU Tech to play baseball at the next level.

This is the first baseball signee from Princeton Baseball Coach Austin Southcott and his assistants. He was joined by family, friends, and his team to help support him at the signing.

Higginbotham said he’s waited for this moment his whole life.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. I worked hard up to this point even when I didn’t want to go up the field. I just know one day, it’ll pay off,” Higginbotham said.

