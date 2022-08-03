West Virginia DHHR, Jackson County Health Department investigating reported cases of swine flu

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Board of Education is set to consider a request from Superintendent Clayton Burch to transfer out of his current position. According to the agenda for the board’s upcoming meeting, the board is scheduled to consider personnel matters “Inclusive of Consideration of State Superintendent of Schools’ Request to Transfer from the Position of State Superintendent of Schools to Superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind,” as well as “Potential Employment of a State Superintendent of Schools.”

