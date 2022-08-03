West Virginia DHHR, Jackson County Health Department investigating reported cases of swine flu

Read on www.wvnews.com
State Board of Education to consider request from Burch to transfer to West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Board of Education is set to consider a request from Superintendent Clayton Burch to transfer out of his current position. According to the agenda for the board’s upcoming meeting, the board is scheduled to consider personnel matters “Inclusive of Consideration of State Superintendent of Schools’ Request to Transfer from the Position of State Superintendent of Schools to Superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind,” as well as “Potential Employment of a State Superintendent of Schools.”
West Virginia State Police searching for vehicle in connection with shooting incident in Huntington
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are searching for a vehicle in connection with a shooting incident in Huntington Friday. Troopers from the Huntington Detachment responded Friday to the incident that occurred on Interstate 64 East near 16th street and exit 11, according to a press release from State Police.
Red Cross offers volunteer training
CHARLESTON – The American Red Cross is working around the clock with its partners to provide shelter, meals and critical support to those affected by flooding that has upturned lives and destroyed hundreds of homes across eastern Kentucky. Earlier this week, more than 250 trained Red Cross disaster workers...
Migratory game bird seasons announced
SOUTH CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s hunting season dates and bag limits for migratory game birds have been set for the 2022-2023 season in accordance with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s annual guidelines. The mourning dove season is split into three segments, with the first segment running...
Maryland man gets 2-15 in West Virginia prison for Harrison County caper
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Maryland man who broke into three cellphone company kiosks at Meadowbrook Mall during morning walking hours, stole items from two, then fled recklessly from police, is headed to West Virginia prison. Antonio Garrard Brock, 28, was sentenced to 2-15 years, fined $1,000 and...
Sutton, West Virginia, man gets 15 to life plus 20 more for murder, first-degree arson
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 24-year-old Sutton man will serve life in prison, with parole eligibility in 15 years, for the first-degree murder of a 33-year-old Jane Lew man. Caleb James Sidun then will serve another 20 years for burning up the murder victim’s remains in a Jane Lew house fire.
State Fair time
By this time next week, the State Fair of West Virginia will be well underway in Lewisburg, Greenbrier County. The fair begins next Thursday and runs through Aug. 20. Some good acts will be on stage, from Foreigner and Clay Walker to Zach Bryan, Flo Rida and Walker Hayes.
Artist Santer painting new section of floodwall mural
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The next phase of the floodwall mural in Parkersburg is underway. Artist Christopher Santer, who is originally from Parkersburg and now lives in St. Paul, Minn., has been working for the last couple of weeks on the next part of the project which is underway on the wall just inside the gate to Point Park.
Janet Elaine (Harris) Greene
RACINE, Ohio — Janet Elaine (Harris) Greene, 66, of Racine, OH, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, following an extended illness. She was born July 22, 1955, in Illinois, a daughter of the late Harry and Wilma (Nettleton) Harris. In addition to her...
