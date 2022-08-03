Renewable energy tries to fill a gap as record-breaking heat causes concern for power outages

Read on www.kivitv.com
One Green Planet
For the First Time Ever, United States Produced More Power from Wind and Solar Than Nuclear
The United States officially produced more power from wind and solar than nuclear for the first time. In April of this year, sustainable wind and solar energy sources produced 17.96 percent more electricity than nuclear power plants, setting a record in the U.S. Source: CNBC/Youtube. The surge in the wind...
Rick Perry shuts down Biden's electric vehicle push, says it will spike electricity costs for Americans
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles will drive up costs for Americans who can't afford high electricity bills. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Perry argued the U.S. needs fossil fuels to support the power grid. RICK PERRY: And driving the cost of electricity...
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
Russia's cutoff of energy supplies is forcing Germany to restart oil power generation as natural gas becomes scarce
Munich is aiming to diversify away from natural gas with Moscow's hand on the tap and dwindling supplies, and will turn to oil power generation.
Why Are Cities Banning Natural Gas in New Construction?
Living in a cold climate, I love the coziness of my natural gas furnace. I also adore cooking on a range with gas burners. Nothing warms a fresh tortilla like an open flame. But burning natural gas is not so great for our health or the health of our planet. Inside our homes, our gas stoves, water heaters and furnaces give off dangerous levels of particulates and other air pollutants. Across our country, those fossil-fuel-powered systems and appliances emit nearly 15 percent of all greenhouse gases.
Oil and Gas’s Pivot to Blue Hydrogen Is Falling Through
The oil and gas industry’s plan to convince the world to switch from natural gas to hydrogen made from natural gas is being upended by an unexpected cause: economics. As the climate emergency has gotten more and more impossible to ignore and the world has started moving away from natural gas, the industry has hyped a new technology: so-called blue hydrogen. Blue hydrogen produces no carbon emissions when burned or converted into electricity, but the main component in producing blue hydrogen is methane, the most potent greenhouse gas.
Inside the Fight Over California’s Last Nuclear Power Plant
Just north of San Diego, sandwiched between a popular surf spot and the I-5 freeway, sits roughly 3.6 million pounds of nuclear waste. There are no leaky barrels of green goo like in The Simpsons; the real-life version occupies a space barely the size of a football field, with thousands of radioactive uranium fuel rods encased under tons of concrete and steel.
One Green Planet
Solar Panels Lose Efficiency As Heat Waves Sweep Across the World
The recent record-breaking heat waves in Europe are not a great thing for solar panels as extreme heat is not great for solar energy efficiency. Although clear skies and consistent sunlight should be great for solar, the heat that has been scorching Europe has sent electricity bills soaring, and with the ongoing shortage of natural gas due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, renewable energy has had to step it up.
Climate Change and Power Blackouts Are Related — Here's What You Need to Know
Perhaps you are already familiar with the ways climate change is creating extreme weather conditions and supply chain shortages, but did you know that power blackouts are related to climate change as well? Here's what you need to know about climate change, blackouts, and how we can work to prevent more blackouts in the future.
yankodesign.com
The Polestar Cladrus Concept runs partially on solar power, making it the company’s cleanest car yet
Borrowing from the LightYear One EV’s framework, the Polestar Cladrus concept car comes with transparent solar panels built into its roof, which feed energy to the car’s graphene-based battery and body panel. If that wasn’t cutting-edge enough, the car’s also been envisioned with level 5 autonomy, thanks to the presence of a Waymo-esque sensor hub on the front of the roof.
teslarati.com
LG battery manufacturing sites to run on 100% renewable energy by 2025
LG Energy Solution (LGES)—the company’s dedicated cell subsidiary—plans to use 100% renewable energy in all its battery manufacturing plants worldwide by 2025. The initiative is called RE100 or “Renewable Electricity 100%”. LGES stated in an ESG Report 2021 that it is working on converting all...
People are stealing more and more electricity as energy prices rise
The cost of living crisis has had households everywhere bracing themselves and preparing for rising energy prices, so much so that stealing electricity has increased. Figures now show that theft of electricity hit record highs in England and Wales last year. Theft of electricity is classed as tampering with a...
Inside Clean Energy: A Dirty Scandal for a Clean Energy Leader
Florida’s largest utility has a lot of explaining to do after news organizations revealed some unseemly conduct. The reports show that Florida Power & Light hired a political consulting firm that engaged in dirty tricks to harm or otherwise neutralize the company’s perceived opponents, including elected officials and journalists.
Phys.org
Transition metal catalyst discovery could help establish renewably generated electricity
Sustainable fuel and chemicals production is closer to becoming a practical reality after KAUST researchers analyzed a precious metal-free electrochemical hydride transfer catalyst and discovered molybdenum was playing the central role. Platinum has long been the preferred catalyst for electrochemical hydride transfer, a versatile chemical process for producing valuable chemicals...
One Green Planet
Biden Administration Announces Plan to Bring Solar Power to Low-Income Houses
The Biden administration has launched a program to bring solar to low-income houses nationwide, a move that will help communities lower their utility bills, Politico reported. This is just the latest move by the administration to reach their ambitious climate goals. The new project could lead to the development of 134 gigawatts of new solar power capacity nationwide.
Wärtsilä & Utah Attack: Mismanaged Solar Energy Systems Can Pose Threat to Security, but Researchers are Two Steps Ahead
Wärtsilä negotiated terms with Clearway Energy Group to provide energy storage systems to maximize solar facilities' effectiveness. Despite gaining energy storage systems, could the unknown impact of a solar cyberattack overshadow the usefulness? [i]
Motley Fool
Is Buying a Solar-Powered Generator Worth It?
If you lose power frequently or enjoy camping, then you should think about going solar. Solar-powered generators cost about $2,000 on average. There are numerous benefits of a solar-powered generator, but they are twice the price of a fuel-powered generator. While they run on renewable energy, they recharge slowly and...
Sea waves power homes for 12 months, thanks to a blowhole wave generator
Wave Swell spent $12 million to build its generator and tested it extensively. It uses an oscillating column design that works like a natural blowhole. It has an energy conversion efficiency of 48 percent, claims the company. ABC News has reported that a technology demonstrator for wave-based power generation, installed...
Phys.org
Novel tech converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen for high-value fuels and chemicals
Scientists have created a novel technology that can help to tackle climate change and address the global energy crisis. Northumbria University's Dr. Shafeer Kalathil is among a team of academics behind the project, which uses a chemical process that converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen to produce high-value fuels and chemicals powered by renewable energy.
electrek.co
How solid state EV batteries could cut emissions by up to 39%
Solid state batteries have the potential to reduce the carbon footprint of EV batteries by up to 39% compared with liquid lithium-ion batteries, according to the Brussels-based campaign group Transport and Environment (T&E). Transport & Environment (T&E) commissioned research from Minviro, a London-based company that specializes in raw material life-cycle...
