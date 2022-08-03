Read on www.myleaderpaper.com
Bonnie Lou Michael, 75, Hillsboro
Bonnie Lou Michael, 75, of Hillsboro died July 28, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Michael worked at Brown Shoe Co. for more than 25 years and then became a licensed LPN, retiring after 20 years as a nurse. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Born Feb. 9, 1947, in Belgrade, she was the daughter of the late Clara E. (Eaves) and Leslie Lee Henson.
Lisa Ann Palmer, 57, Festus
Lisa Ann Palmer, 57, of Festus died Aug. 3, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Palmer was a 1983 St. Pius X High School graduate. She worked for Coca Cola and American Vendors in Maryland Heights. She loved St. Louis Cardinals baseball and animals, including her backyard creatures, which se fed daily. Born Jan. 11, 1965, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth (Moore) and Paul Raymond Abernathy.
Paula Sharon Zoph, 73, De Soto
Paula Sharon Zoph, 73, of De Soto died Aug. 2, 2022, in Farmington. Mrs. Zoph loved watching game shows, playing cards, dancing, and most of all, spending time with family and friends. Born Aug. 8, 1948, in St Louis, she was the daughter of the late Paul L. and Mary Rose Owens.
Life Story: Jason Cain Ervin, 44, of Arnold
Family, friends and co-workers say Jason Ervin was a larger-than-life man with a deep devotion to God and his family. “Jason didn’t have a career; he had a calling,” said Kenny Qualls, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Arnold. “He was such a loving, fun individual.”
Lili Kapa Kealoha-Wagner, 7 months, Imperial
Lili Kapa Kealoha-Wagner, 7 months, of Imperial died July 31, 2022, at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Born Dec. 29, 2021, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Nichole (Bishop) Kefil of Imperial and Anthony K. Wagner of Imperial. She is survived by six siblings: Kalani Kealoha-Wagner, Joseph...
Leon W. Sellers, 86, Imperial
Leon W. Sellers, 86, of Imperial died July 29, 2022. Mr. Sellers was a member of the I.B.E.W. and a retired Chrysler electrician. He served for many years as a bus captain. He was an all-around handyman and fabricator. He also was a Sunday school teacher and the unofficial “candy man” at Meramec Heights Assembly of God. In recent years, he attended the Sanctuary in Otto. Born Nov. 15, 1935, in Dillard, he was the son of the late Walter F. and Phoeba Jane (Worley) Sellers.
Collette Marie Fenwick, 94, Festus
Collette Marie Fenwick, 94, of Festus died Aug. 2, 2022, at Stonebridge Nursing Home in De Soto. Mrs. Fenwick enjoyed traveling with her husband across the U.S., Canada, and Hawaii. She loved reading and passed that passion on to her children and grandchildren. She was skilled at making conversation and friends. Born Oct. 26, 1927, in Ste. Genevieve, she was the daughter of the late Martha (Baumann) and Anthony Baechle.
Adam M. England, 47, Imperial
Adam M. England, 47, of Imperial died Aug. 1, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. England was a talented artist and musician. He enjoyed spending time with his family and being outdoors, especially kayaking and spending time at “the cabin” with his friends. He also liked watching St. Louis Blues hockey and teasing his sisters He was a scotch and red wine fan, and he had fond memories of playing football for St. Pius. He will be remembered for his sarcastic, witty sense of humor and his patience with his father’s IT-related questions. Born Dec. 4, 1974, in St. Louis, he was the son of James (Carol) England and the late Janice (Weismantle) England.
Imperial man hurt breaking into Festus church to talk to God
A man cut himself badly while reportedly breaking a glass window to get inside the Second Baptist Church in Festus and lost a lot of blood before emergency personnel arrived and transported him to an area hospital. The man allegedly said he broke into the church because he wanted to talk to God, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said.
Calendar of events Aug. 4-11
Blood drive, 1-5 p.m., Arnold Branch of the Jefferson County Library, 1701 Missouri State Road. Sponsor: American Red Cross. Donors need to bring identification such as a driver’s license or a blood donor card. August donors receive $10 gift card. Call 314-658-2000. Senior lunch, noon, first and third Thursdays,...
De Soto men hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Two De Soto men were injured Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4, in a three-vehicle accident on I-55 in south St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 1:05 p.m., Abraham J. Adams, 38, of Arnold was driving a 2002 Ford Escape north on the interstate at Butler Hill Road when the left side of the SUV was struck by the right side of another northbound vehicle while that driver was changing lanes. The patrol did not have information about the other vehicle or driver because that person drove away from the scene, the report said.
Local train club selected to display model at national show
The Jefferson County and Southern Model Railroad Club will display a model at the 2022 National Train Show this month. It will be the first time the club displays a model in the national show, said Bob Miller, a member of both the Jefferson County club and the National Model Railroad Association.
Sheriff’s Office trains for active shooter
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent two and a half weeks this summer at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill training for the worst – an active shooter. First the deputies spent time in a classroom learning about how to work as a team, clear hallways and make safe entrances into school rooms. Then they divided into two-person and four-person teams and practiced what they learned, with instructors asking them to respond to different active-shooter scenarios.
Take it to heart and learn from my mistake
If you think exercise and physical fitness are the fountain of youth or an insurance policy against serious health problems, I’ve got news for you. In the predawn hours of May 8, I landed in the emergency room at Mercy Hospital Jefferson with life-threatening arrhythmia, the clinical term for an out-of-control heartbeat. It was registering 200 beats a minute when a team of doctors and nurses descended on me in a trauma room. My abdomen, from my waist to my sternum, was a five-alarm fire.
Arnold to hold open house at Public Works Complex
Arnold officials are offering residents the chance to get a glimpse at some of the machinery that makes the city work. The Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments will hold their first-ever How Our City Works open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Public Works Complex, 2912 Arnold Tenbrook Road, where the city will display trucks and other equipment.
Families need to register school children for free or reduced-price meals
Jefferson County students no longer will receive free school meals, so school district officials are urging local families with school-aged children to complete applications for free and reduced-cost meals for the 2022-2023 school year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture no longer is funding free school breakfasts and lunches after providing...
Pevely Police arrest St. Louis woman for allegedly assaulting another woman
A 41-year-old St. Louis woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 25-year-old Pevely woman at an apartment in the 100 block of Pevely Square Drive. The Pevely woman lives in the apartment, and the St. Louis woman is the mother of one of the Pevely woman’s neighbors, said Chief Mark Glenn of the Pevely Police Department.
Pevely Police allegedly catch juvenile breaking into car
Pevely Police arrested a juvenile they found inside a car he reportedly was rummaging through after breaking into it. Nothing appeared stolen from the vehicle, Chief Mark Glenn reported. He said the incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. July 27 in the 100 block of Main Street. “Officers responded to...
Eureka Police arrest driver with nearly four times legal blood-alcohol level
A 44-year-old O’Fallon man was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he reportedly was seen weaving between lanes on westbound I-44. He allegedly registered nearly four times the legal blood-alcohol level, Eureka Police reported. An officer was flagged down by a driver at about 10:50...
Woman with gun holds carjacking suspect at bay until Crystal City Police arrive
A 37-year-old Jefferson County man who recently attempted a carjacking at the Twin City Mall parking lot in Crystal City was thwarted by his apparent poor driving skills and a woman with a gun, Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms said. He said the incident occurred about 3 p.m. Aug...
