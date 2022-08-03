MoDOT to choose between four teams to design, build Chester Bridge on Route 51

Read on www.kfvs12.com
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
MoDOT on finished and ongoing road construction in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has a lot of ongoing projects in Jefferson County, but at the same time has wrapped up quite a few as well. MoDOT area Engineer Stephen O’Connor goes over some of the road work that was wrapped up recently. O’Connor talks...
Crash blocks multiple lanes on WB 70’s Blanchette Bridge
ST. LOUIS – A crash happened Friday morning on westbound I-70 over the Blanchette Bridge. The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. It is blocking two lefthand lanes of the bridge in the westbound direction. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash. It is also unknown if anyone […]
KFVS12
City of Cape Girardeau: Residents could see mail delays after St. Louis flooding
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau says residents could see some regional mail delays after historic flash flooding in St. Louis. They said the mail distribution center in St. Louis was affected by the flooding. The Cape Girardeau Post Office alerted the city that residents may...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Road Closures on Westbound I-270
GLEN CARBON - Beginning at 9 a.m. today, all lanes of westbound I-270 were closed from I/55/70 to Illinois 157. IDOT explained the closure will include the exit ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to northbound Interstate 55. “This closure is required to allow replacement of a damaged beam on the...
KFVS12
Gov. Parson requests federal disaster assistance for flash flooding in St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson requested federal disaster assistance for the St. Louis region due to historic flooding. On Thursday, August 4, the governor asked President Joe Biden to issue a major disaster declaration for the city of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles and Montgomery Counties.
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: 23 Jefferson County families forced from homes with no warning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nearly two dozen families living in a Jefferson County mobile home park say they were told to leave their homes Friday afternoon with no warning. News 4 Investigates learned this comes amid a long running dispute over a sewer line between the property owner and the city of Arnold, leaving families stuck in the middle.
KFVS12
‘Greybeard’ canoes down Mississippi River, stops in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Forty-seven days and counting. That’s how long the “Greybearded Adventurer” has been paddling his canoe down the Mississippi River to break a world record. Dale Sanders is looking to break the Guinness World Record for being the oldest person to paddle through...
21 people rescued from floodwaters in Madison County, Mo.
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – Multiple people were rescued from flood waters Thursday morning in Madison County, Missouri. Water was getting into residences along Saline Creek in Fredericktown. The Little St. Francis River in Fredericktown is nearly over its flood stage. The Fredericktown Fire Department said they’ve “been handling a high number of calls beginning at […]
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Magic 95.1
Disaster Proclamation issued for St. Clair, Washington counties
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) — A Disaster Proclamation has been issued for St. Clair and Washington counties following recent heavy rain and flooding. The declaration allows local entities access to state resources and emergency personnel who can assist in the response and recovery of these impacted communities. “More than 100...
KFVS12
Carbondale church invests in solar panels
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Old Town Cape youth entrepreneurship grants. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT.
KSDK
RV park flooded, water rescue in Jefferson County Thursday morning
Heavy rain overnight into Thursday morning caused flooding in Jefferson County. One RV park flooded, water rescue was needed for one family.
KFVS12
Stuff the Bus preview with Cape Girardeau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass
Jackson R-2 School Dist. Superintendent Dr. Scott Smith discusses the 2022-2023 school year. Superintendent Dr. Scott Smith shares what educators did this summer to get ready for the new school year, any changes and goals at Jackson R-2 schools. Stuff the Bus school supply drive preview with Crystal Britt. Updated:...
wsiu.org
Funding for southern Illinois projects included in Senate budget
178 million dollars for Illinois projects is included in the U.S. Senate's budget for fiscal year 2023. In Southern Illinois, several education and workforce programs will receive funds in the budget proposal, including a mobile manufacturing training lab at Kaskaskia College, creation of a new Center for Rural Health at the SIU School of Medicine, and for Shawnee Community College to expand a commercial truck driving program to Metropolis and Cairo.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Isolated showers, storms possible into the weekend
With a stalled-out frontal boundary south of the St. Louis metro area, thunderstorms could fire up with the heating of the day this weekend. Heavy rain possible.
wfcnnews.com
Manufacturing facility breaks ground in Benton
BENTON - AECI Schirm USA has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility to expand manufacturing services in Benton. The crop / farm manufacturing facility, located near the Benton Municipal Airport across from the former Mariah Boat Factory, will include a new 70,000 square foot facility. Construction is expected to...
WGNtv.com
Threat of severe thunderstorms has shifted east of the metro area.
Radar mosaic as of 3:25 PM CDT shows a solid line of severe thunderstorms from southern Lower Michigan through north central Indiana, east central Illinois and on into the St. Louis area. This line will continue moving eastward away from the Chicago area, and across portions of severe thunderstorm watch 514 (outlined in blue) during the remainder of this afternoon.
KFVS12
RV park residents rescued during flash flooding in Fenton
FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Rescue crews helped several Jefferson County residents to safety overnight as another round of storms prompted flash flooding. Before 2 a.m. Thursday, flood waters crept up on an RV park near Old Highway 141 near Fiedler Lane in Fenton. Local fire and police departments headed out with boats and flashlights to check on residents.
KFVS12
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County during the evening commute on Wednesday, August 3. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Highway B, three miles south of Friedeim. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old...
