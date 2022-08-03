Mazzie Boyd defeats incumbent in run for Second District State Representative

Read on www.kttn.com
Trump-backed challenger tries to primary Rep. Newhouse in Washington's 4th District
(The Center Square) – Four-term Rep. Dan Newhouse faces six Republican challengers in the deep-red Fourth Congressional District primary election on Aug. 2. Loren Culp, a retired law enforcement officer and the GOP's gubernatorial candidate in 2020, is a leading contender for the seat that Newhouse has held since 2014.
Arkansas House Primary Election Results
Arkansas has four U.S. House seats. Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Republican primary in the 4th Congressional District or the Democratic primaries in all four congressional districts. The expected vote is the total number of...
Stevens defeated Levin in race incumbent-vs.-incumbent Democratic primary for Michigan’s 11th Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens defeated U.S. Rep. Andy Levin in the Democratic primary for Michigan’s 11th Congressional District on August 2, 2022. Stevens received 59.5% of the vote, and Levin received 40.5%. This race was one of six incumbent-vs.-incumbent primaries occurring for the U.S. House in 2022 as a...
Andy Ogles wins Republican nod in redrawn Tennessee GOP pickup district
Andy Ogles emerged from a crowded and expensive Republican field in. 5th Congressional District primary for a chance to flip the open seat left by Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN). Ogles, mayor of Maury County, was projected by the Associated Press early Friday morning to secure the GOP nod after a contentious nine-way primary campaign. He will face state Sen. Heidi Campbell, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
4.7% of state legislative incumbents who filed for re-election have lost in primaries
So far this year, 156 state legislative incumbents—39 Democrats and 117 Republicans—have lost to primary challengers. Across the 33 states that have held primaries, 4.7% of incumbents running for re-election have lost, an elevated level of incumbent losses compared to previous cycles. These totals include data from Arizona,...
How House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Fared In Tuesday Primaries
Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were all on the ballots while facing the former president's scorn.
Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?
Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
Rep. Liz Cheney trails Harriet Hageman in Wyoming House GOP primary, polls show
A few weeks out from the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, polls show.
Rep. Jahana Hayes could be the first incumbent Connecticut Democrat to lose in 22 years
As Republicans set their sights on recapturing a majority in the House, much of the focus of party leaders, activists, and political players is on battleground seats in states such as Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. But could an upset be brewing in the Democratic stronghold of New England?
'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger
Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
This Trump-backed candidate is vying to defeat Liz Cheney in a heated Republican primary for Wyoming's sole congressional seat
Trump has endorsed Harriet Hageman to defeat his critic, Rep. Liz Cheney. Hageman is a longtime lawyer in Wyoming and a former Never Trumper who once supported Cheney. The closely watched Republican primary is on August 16.
Rep. Haley Stevens ousts Rep. Andy Levin from Congress in Michigan Democratic primary
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens’ victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
Murray, Smiley advance in Washington Senate primary
SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray advanced Tuesday to the fall election in her quest for a sixth term after the longtime incumbent highlighted her support for abortion rights in the run up to Washington’s primary election. Murray will face Republican Tiffany Smiley, who is trying to become the first person from her party to win a U.S. Senate seat in Washington in nearly 30 years. Both Murray and Smiley prevailed in Washington’s top-two primary system in which the two candidates with the most votes in the election move on to the November ballot, regardless of party. In early results, Murray was getting about 54% of the vote and Smiley about 32% in the field of 18 candidates.
Eric Schmitt wins Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Missouri
Eric Schmitt won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Missouri on August 2. According to the Missouri secretary of state’s office, Schmitt received 46% of the vote. Vicky Hartzler was second with 22% and Eric Greitens was third with 19%. Twenty-one candidates ran in the primary. Greitens, Hartzler,...
Incumbent Republican Congressman Meijer Concedes to Trump-Endorsed Gibbs in Michigan Primary
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Peter Meijer conceded to Trump-endorsed primary challenger John Gibbs for the Republican Party's nomination in a Michigan congressional district. "This was a hard-fought primary campaign, .... I also want to congratulate my opponent John Gibbs on his victory tonight," Meijer said in a statement. Gibbs...
