Ice Cube Makes His Case for the Official Drink of the Summer

Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix
Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
I tried 12 famous red sauces, and the major brands couldn't compete with the specialty jars
I tried red sauce from 12 brands, including some restaurant and artisan selections. The best options were the formulas from Michael's of Brooklyn and Rao's Homemade. The Prego, Classico, and Ragù tomato sauces were the worst of the bunch.
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten enjoy a date night in New York
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten are still going strong, On Thursday, the couple was spotted heading to dinner on the Upper West Side in New York City, and they were all smiles. GrosbyGroup Holmes and the musician were first spotted packing on...
This Celebrity Chef Should Be Embarrassed By His Restaurant.
While I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend EXPLORE 22 — which was a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group for its travel partners in the Aria Resort & Casino hotel complex in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Thursday, May 5, 2022 — we walked south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas when at least one person was hungry and needed to eat.
Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds
There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
Popculture
Wendy's Is Bringing Back a Hit Menu Item
Delicious things are brewing at Wendy's this summer. As fans clamor to their nearest Wendy's to order the new limited-time Strawberry Frosty before it disappears for good, the fan-favorite fast food chain has more surprises up its sleeve, with Wendy's reportedly set to bring back the beloved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger alongside several other menu items in August 2022.
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
‘Bachelor’ Alum Madison Prewett Is Engaged to Grant Michael Troutt: ‘You Were Worth the Wait’
He put a ring on it! Madison Prewett is engaged to boyfriend Grant Michael Troutt. "7.31.22. You were worth the wait," the Bachelor Nation personality captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Monday, August 1. Prewett, 26, donned a white halter dress while Troutt, also 26, wore a light blue suit for the beachfront […]
Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo
Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, rocking shiny lip gloss and minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.
Woman enraged when coworker tosses her spaghetti and meatballs in the trash
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. It felt like my mother's place of employment was always holding a charity event of some sort or another. Whether it was a bake sale or a canned goods drive, there was something going on all the time.
'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Cozies Up to Jake Bongiovi in Breathtaking Vacation Photos
After the heart-pounding release of Stranger Things Season 4, Millie Bobby Brown is taking a relaxing break with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Brown, who plays Eleven in the popular Netflix series, shared a couple of new photos on her Instagram as the couple spent time in nature. The new Instagram post,...
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Is ‘In Tears’ in New Post Following Frank Fritz Hospitalization
Mike Wolfe was in tears as he spent precious time with his daughter following the news that Frank Fritz had suffered a stroke. The “American Pickers'” star gushed about his daughter’s painting skills in a recent Instagram post. The 58-year-old cheered on his daughter Charlie, writing, “That’s...
Sprite is retiring its green plastic bottles, here’s why
Sprite is making a major change to its packaging. The Coca-Cola Company announced today that Sprite will no longer be sold in green plastic bottles, which have been a part of the soft drink’s brand identity for several decades. Coca-Cola said that the lemon and lime-flavored soda is shifting all of its PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) packaging from its signature green color to clear, starting August 1st, as part of the beverage company’s wider efforts to become more environmentally responsible.
Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy
According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
Erin Napier’s Haircut Was Inspired By a Huge Hollywood Star! See Hair Transformation Photos
On top of being one of the most talented people in the home design space, Erin Napier is also a trendsetter! The Home Town host has blown viewers away with her style choices, effortless beauty and of course, her signature pixie haircut. Erin and her husband, Ben Napier, shot to...
Are HGTV Star J.D. Scott and Wife Annalee Belle Still Together? Inside Their Marriage
HGTV fans are obsessed with the bond Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have with their older brother, J.D. Scott. He has been their right-hand man when it comes to renovating homes and providing comedic relief on their popular shows. Fans have been curious about J.D.’s personal life and whether he is still married to Annalee Belle. Keep scrolling to see where their relationship currently stands.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates
A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
Martha Stewart Celebrates Turning 81 With a Selfie After a "Bit Too Much" Chardonnay
Martha Stewart is 81 and ready for fun. The lifestyle guru — who, over the years, has had her own television shows, magazine, and houseware line, among other things — celebrated turning 81 on Aug. 3 in a way likely all too familiar to other birthday revelers. Posting...
