Martin County School District seeks 'highly qualified' staff to fill positions

New ‘safe harbor’ rule debated by Palm Beach County School Board members
School board leaders in Palm Beach County are considering a new policy regarding certain small weapons like Tasers in school. They said the goal is to help keep students safe while acknowledging concerns those students and their parents have about protecting themselves off campus and in school. The bell will...
Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast schools relax COVID-19 protocols
Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast students are getting ready to start their third year of school still dealing with COVID-19. But this year, school districts in our area have minimal protocols in place as they try to really get back to normal. You won't see those online dashboards any...
Free backpacks, haircuts given to Martin County families
Martin County families made their way to New Monrovia Park in Stuart Saturday for the first Cuts with Cops event. The Martin County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Academies of Cosmetology and Elevate Hope to give students free backpacks and haircuts before school starts. "It's no surprise to everybody,...
Early Voting Begins Today in Indian River County, from 7 am to 4 pm
Indian River County - Saturday August 6, 2022: Early voting for the August 23 Primary Election in Indian River County begins this morning, Saturday, August 13, and runs through next Saturday, August 20, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registered IRC voters can vote at any of the three early...
Port St. Lucie sets tentative millage rate
PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here voted unanimously at the end of its July 21 budget workshop to lower the 2022/2023 Millage Rate even lower than initially recommended by staff, increase staffing by 71.125 full time equivalent positions and eliminate this year’s annual increase to the Storm Water Fund.
Schedule of Brightline Construction Closures in Stuart and Port Salerno
Martin County - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Stuart has released the following construction advisory issued by Brightline on Wednesday, August 3. The following railroad crossings in Martin County will be impacted by the ongoing construction work:. Stuart – Alice St.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5...
Palm Beach County teachers prepare for new school year
School starts a week from Wednesday and our local school districts are still working hard to recruit teachers. Florida's teachers union said the state has more than 8,000 teaching vacancies, creating a crisis in the classroom. It was a warm and loud welcome Tuesday for about 800 new teachers in...
Fort Pierce utility company waiving fees, suspending disconnections
Fort Pierce Utility Authority customers may start seeing some relief soon. The company is waiving any late fees assessed after Aug. 1.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Renatha Francis To State Supreme Court
Currently Family Law Court Judge In Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Friday morning appointed Palm Beach County Family Law Court Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. It is the second time DeSantis appointed her to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Delray Beach Housing Authority breaks ground on affordable housing project
The Delray Beach Housing Authority and its partners broke ground Friday morning on new affordable housing. "This is a great opportunity for at least 60 of our families to be able to call a place home," Shirley Erazo, Delray Beach Housing Authority president and CEO, said. Erzao told WPTV the...
Gov. Ron DeSantis to make 'major announcement' in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One day after suspending Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for what he called a neglect of duty, Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to make a "major announcement" Friday morning in West Palm Beach. DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the historic old Palm...
Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77
Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
Palm Beach County school officials warn parents NOT to send children to school with tasers
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA) — As the new school year approaches, Palm Beach County school leaders warn parents not to send their children to their place of learning armed with tasers, according to the school district. Last year many students were expelled from school due to possession of the...
Port St. Lucie breaks ground on new waterfront project
Construction is underway for a new project right next to the St. Lucie River featuring a one-of-a-kind playground, increased boardwalk connections and a restaurant.
Back-to-school drive aims to fulfill students' educational needs
Children across Palm Beach County are preparing to go back to school and one organization is supplying their needs. The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County held a backpack drive on Friday afternoon at Roosevelt Elementary. Each child received a backpack filled with notebooks, folders, pencils, pens, glue sticks, markers,...
HALO No-Kill Rescue “Clear The Shelters” Pet Adoption Campaign
HALO No-Kill Rescue is having a “Clear The Shelters” pet adoption campaign throughout the month of August. During the entire month all adoption fees will be covered by an anonymous donor. Shelters across the nation have been struggling as surrender rates increase, and adoption rates decrease. Thankfully, an...
Florida's Home Insurance Crisis and a Petition to Curb Expanding the Vero Beach Marina
Fort Pierce - Friday August 5, 2022: Welcome to In Focus with IRSC Public Media. This week we welcome Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, a nonpartisan group in New York that is focused on insurance research. He says the home insurance crisis in Florida has gotten...
Port St Lucie Police send out Alert warning of Shooting Activity
Port St Lucie Police send out Alert warning of Shooting Activity. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- An alert has been sent out by St.Lucie County and the Port St. Lucie Police. It says “Shooting activity this is a message from the Police Department to advise you that there has been...
National Electric Vehicle Consortium Holding First-Ever Meeting at IRSC Pruitt Campus Thursday & Friday of This Week
Port St. Lucie - Wednesday, August 3, 2022: Fifty national leaders, representing education, government and industry will convene at the IRSC Pruitt Campus in Port St. Lucie on Thursday and Friday of this week for the kickoff meeting of the National Electric Vehicle Consortium (NEVC). Funded by the National Science...
Police, crossing guards urge drivers to be 'patient' in school zones
In less than a week school will be back in session and the Port St. Lucie Police Department is training over 30 crossing guards to help keep kids safe for the new school year.
