Phillies hit 4 homers in 13-1 win, finish sweep of Nationals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Darick Hall hit two home runs and Nick Maton and Rhys Hoskins each hit two-run homers to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a four-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 13-1 win on Sunday. Maton drove in four runs, Bryson Stott had three RBIs and the Phillies scored five runs in the fourth and eighth innings. Aaron Nola (8-8) struck out five and allowed one run in six innings to put the Phillies (60-48) 12 games over .500 for the first time since August 2018. The Phillies failed to make the playoffs that season, part of a postseason drought that has lasted since 2011. But on a day when the Phillies honored the 1980 World Series champions, this year’s homer-happy team showed that perhaps the longest playoff absence in the National League might finally end.
Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Senior Men's National Team vs. Auburn, Tel Aviv, Israel. ESPN — New England Regional: Maine vs. Massachusetts, Bristol, Conn. 11 a.m. ESPN — Southeast Regional: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga. 1 p.m. ESPN — Metro Regional: New...
