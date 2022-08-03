Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfield, Lexington, Newberry, Richland by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Lexington, Orangeburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Calhoun; Lexington; Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Calhoun County in central South Carolina Southeastern Lexington County in central South Carolina North central Orangeburg County in central South Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 404 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Sandy Run, or 14 miles northwest of Brookdale, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include North and Woodford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 15:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Aiken The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Aiken County in central South Carolina * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 336 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aiken State Park, or 17 miles northeast of Aiken, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Aiken State Park, Wagener, Perry, Perry Airport and New Holland. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 22 and 37. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-26 West blocks traffic Thursday evening
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An accident on I-26 West blocked all lanes of traffic Thursday evening. SCDOT reported an accident between Exit 110 and half a mile east of I-126 Columbia at 5:08 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it....
Earthquake rumbles in Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A 1.6 magnitude earthquake was reported by the USGS Friday. The organization said the earthquake took place on Thursday, August 4th at 2:40 p.m. It had a depth of around 3.4 miles. It was located approximately 5.1 miles to the east south east of Elgin. It...
Another small earthquake strikes near Elgin
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A small earthquake was recorded near the town of Elgin, the latest in the swarm of tremors that have taken place in that area in the last seven months. The latest was a 1.9 magnitude quake that struck 3.6 miles east of Elgin at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday. It happened 1.86 miles beneath the surface.
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake was felt in South Carolina on Wednesday. The USGS said a low-magnitude 1.8m earthquake happened 3.6 miles east of Elgin at 8:44 a.m. with a depth of 3 kilometers.
USGS reports small earthquake near Elgin
Elgin, S.C. (WOLO)–Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The US Geological Survey has reported a 1.9 magnitude earthquake just under two miles east of Elgin. The same area has been subject to dozens of small quakes since the end of last year.
Family of missing boater on Lake Murray speaks out
LAKE MURRAY OF RICHLAND, S.C. — The search for a missing boater on Lake Murray entered its fourth day on Thursday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been looking for a boater that they say fell into the water Sunday afternoon. A release from the agency suggests...
Earthquake reported near Blowing Rock, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off of U.S. 321 just north of Blowing Rock, and south of Boone at 12:22 a.m. (EST) Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 2.1 kilometers. Numerous smaller magnitude earthquakes have...
SC DHEC asks Columbia residents to collect bird carcasses
After West Nile Virus was found in a dead bird in Columbia, DHEC continues to encourage residents to collect and submit dead birds. The agency announced on their website their need for more samples back in March and asked residents to lend a hand. "Please help DHEC monitor West Nile...
Greenway to connect downtown Columbia to Lake Murray gets state funding
LEXINGTON — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will receive state funding to begin designing and building the Lower Saluda Greenway, which will connect with existing trails, creating a trail network that will run from the Lake Murray Dam to Columbia. The 12-foot-wide greenway will connect the existing Saluda River...
Crash on Sunset Blvd has an outbound lane closed
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A collision on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Mineral Springs Road has an outbound lane closed according to Lexington Police. Please drive alert as first responders are on scene and working in the roadway.
Search continues for S.C. man who went missing on Lake Murray
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search continues for a Columbia man who went missing at Lake Murray on Sunday. Reports say that on July 31, a group of friends on a pontoon boat went out on the lake. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said the missing person...
South Carolina school districts face teacher shortages as school year begins
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the new school year nears, some students in the Midlands may not know who their teacher will be this fall as several school districts face record teacher shortages. Two weeks from the start of classes, Richland School District Two is working to fill 103 teacher...
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
Deputies ambushed Wednesday morning in Northeast Columbia
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information regarding deputies who were ambushed earlier in the morning while in the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. According to officials, the department responded to a call for help after deputies were...
Woman Sentenced to 10 Years for Trafficking Methamphetamine in Lexington County
Lexington, SC 08/05/2022 - Heather Koon-Hobby, a 41-year-old woman from Newberry County, has been sentenced to ten (10) years in prison following her guilty plea on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Lexington County General Sessions Court for Trafficking Methamphetamine. Koon-Hobby is not eligible for parole under South Carolina law. On...
Search for missing boater underway on Lake Murray
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are searching for a missing boater on Laker Murray, who was last seen on Sunday. Officials with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division say they are currently searching for a missing person on Lake Murray in Lexington County. According to...
Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting, store owner arrested
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police said a man was taken by airlift to Columbia after a shooting Thursday. The Sumter Police Department was called to the scene at South Guignard Dr. around 1:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man shopping at the Fat Boys Express was found with a graze wound, he...
