Fairfield County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfield, Lexington, Newberry, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago
Read on alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Lexington, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Calhoun; Lexington; Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Calhoun County in central South Carolina Southeastern Lexington County in central South Carolina North central Orangeburg County in central South Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 404 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Sandy Run, or 14 miles northwest of Brookdale, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include North and Woodford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 15:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Aiken The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Aiken County in central South Carolina * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 336 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aiken State Park, or 17 miles northeast of Aiken, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Aiken State Park, Wagener, Perry, Perry Airport and New Holland. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 22 and 37. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WIS-TV

Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
WIS-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-26 West blocks traffic Thursday evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An accident on I-26 West blocked all lanes of traffic Thursday evening. SCDOT reported an accident between Exit 110 and half a mile east of I-126 Columbia at 5:08 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it....
WIS-TV

Earthquake rumbles in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A 1.6 magnitude earthquake was reported by the USGS Friday. The organization said the earthquake took place on Thursday, August 4th at 2:40 p.m. It had a depth of around 3.4 miles. It was located approximately 5.1 miles to the east south east of Elgin. It...
News19 WLTX

Another small earthquake strikes near Elgin

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A small earthquake was recorded near the town of Elgin, the latest in the swarm of tremors that have taken place in that area in the last seven months. The latest was a 1.9 magnitude quake that struck 3.6 miles east of Elgin at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday. It happened 1.86 miles beneath the surface.
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake was felt in South Carolina on Wednesday. The USGS said a low-magnitude 1.8m earthquake happened 3.6 miles east of Elgin at 8:44 a.m. with a depth of 3 kilometers.
abccolumbia.com

USGS reports small earthquake near Elgin

Elgin, S.C. (WOLO)–Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The US Geological Survey has reported a 1.9 magnitude earthquake just under two miles east of Elgin. The same area has been subject to dozens of small quakes since the end of last year.
WBTV

Earthquake reported near Blowing Rock, USGS says

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off of U.S. 321 just north of Blowing Rock, and south of Boone at 12:22 a.m. (EST) Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 2.1 kilometers. Numerous smaller magnitude earthquakes have...
coladaily.com

SC DHEC asks Columbia residents to collect bird carcasses

After West Nile Virus was found in a dead bird in Columbia, DHEC continues to encourage residents to collect and submit dead birds. The agency announced on their website their need for more samples back in March and asked residents to lend a hand. "Please help DHEC monitor West Nile...
The Post and Courier

Greenway to connect downtown Columbia to Lake Murray gets state funding

LEXINGTON — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will receive state funding to begin designing and building the Lower Saluda Greenway, which will connect with existing trails, creating a trail network that will run from the Lake Murray Dam to Columbia. The 12-foot-wide greenway will connect the existing Saluda River...
wach.com

Crash on Sunset Blvd has an outbound lane closed

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A collision on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Mineral Springs Road has an outbound lane closed according to Lexington Police. Please drive alert as first responders are on scene and working in the roadway.
WRDW-TV

Search continues for S.C. man who went missing on Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search continues for a Columbia man who went missing at Lake Murray on Sunday. Reports say that on July 31, a group of friends on a pontoon boat went out on the lake. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said the missing person...
WIS-TV

VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
coladaily.com

Deputies ambushed Wednesday morning in Northeast Columbia

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information regarding deputies who were ambushed earlier in the morning while in the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. According to officials, the department responded to a call for help after deputies were...
News19 WLTX

Search for missing boater underway on Lake Murray

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are searching for a missing boater on Laker Murray, who was last seen on Sunday. Officials with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division say they are currently searching for a missing person on Lake Murray in Lexington County. According to...
WIS-TV

Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting, store owner arrested

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police said a man was taken by airlift to Columbia after a shooting Thursday. The Sumter Police Department was called to the scene at South Guignard Dr. around 1:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man shopping at the Fat Boys Express was found with a graze wound, he...
