Read on www.baystatebanner.com
Related
nbcboston.com
Brookline Police Chief Placed on Leave Pending Investigation
The police chief in Brookline, Massachusetts, has been placed on paid administrative leave following allegations that he violated the town's policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation. Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said the town was made aware last week of multiple allegations that Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez had violated the...
Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.
NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
universalhub.com
Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury opened to pedestrians today
Ron Newman took in Boston's second Open Street celebration, this time on Blue Hill Avenue. No cars allowed - just people on foot or on bicycle. The last of the three scheduled Open Streets this year is r Sept. 24 on Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard. The city has yet to announce any dates for Newbury Street.
Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15
Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man wanted on several warrants, strips down to underwear at station entrance
Boston – A Massachusetts man with several warrants reportedly didn’t go the route of trying to blend in with the crowd to not be caught. According to Transit Police, on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s State Street Station for a report of a naked man in the entrance to the Orange Line causing alarm to other passengers.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
Drug trafficking operation in Woburn spanned Massachusetts, New York and New Hampshire; four men arraigned
An investigation into a large-scale, Woburn-based distribution network of illegal and unregulated drug products — some which authorities claim contained traces of fentanyl — resulted in charges against four men, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. The four men — Samuel Habib, 43 of Stratham, New Hampshire; Fadi...
White nationalism in Boston: Mayor Michelle Wu to meet with Black faith leaders to discuss hate groups in city
Black clergy leaders are meeting with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the FBI on Thursday to discuss recent demonstrations by white nationalist groups in the city. The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Twelfth Baptist Church in the Roxbury neighborhood. “We denounce those who came wearing khaki pants,...
RELATED PEOPLE
baystatebanner.com
People of color are majority in Wu’s cabinet
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Mayor Michelle Wu convenes her cabinet for its biweekly meeting, the faces in the room look much like those on the city’s streets: a mixture of whites, Blacks, Latinos and Asians that makes up Boston’s majority-people-of-color population.
nbcboston.com
Black Faith Leaders to Meet With Boston Mayor, FBI in Response to White Supremacist Activity
Black faith leaders plan to meet with Boston's mayor and representatives of the local FBI to discuss white nationalist groups that have targeting the city. Black clergy leaders from the area will meet with Mayor Michelle Wu and the FBI reps at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.
whdh.com
Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
allnurses.com
The Only Woman -- A Nurse
Specializes in Vents, Telemetry, Home Care, Home infusion. Has 45 years experience. I've seen this "lone nurse in an all male teaching hospital operating room" photo years ago.... will be ordering this book. Women Who Shaped History: A Smithsonian magazine special report. Author -Immy Humes: The Only Woman. Quote. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County District attorney aids investigation that leads to prison sentence for Massachusetts drug trafficker
BOSTON – A Massachusetts drug trafficker was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. 38-year-old Hassan Monroe was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to six years in prison and four years of supervised release. On Feb. 17, 2022, Monroe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Monroe purchased and distributed wholesale quantities of cocaine and is estimated to have distributed over one kilogram of cocaine and 200 grams of cocaine base.
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
liveboston617.org
Who is Sam Dillon – The Newest President of Boston Firefighters Local 718
Recently we had the opportunity to sit down one on one with the newly elected Boston Firefighters Local 718 President, Sam Dillon. We were able to not only learn about his background but also also had the opportunity to ask the new president some questions on what to expect from the new administration.
Man accused of attempted rape at gunpoint in Dorchester
BOSTON — Police arrested a man accused of claiming to be a police officer before pulling a gun on a woman and trying to rape her in Dorchester early Saturday. Charles Singleton, also known as Charles Zimmerman, 51, met the woman after a social gathering in the area, police say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boston Police investigating a double stabbing in Mission Hill overnight
BOSTON — Two men are hospitalized Saturday morning after an overnight stabbing in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood. The incident occurred in the area of 12 Shepherd Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. and officers located two victims suffering from apparent stab wounds. Police said both men took themselves to...
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
baystatebanner.com
New documents reveal extent, cost of BPD’s secret surveillance strategy
After more than 100 white supremacists gathered in Boston and marched through the city over Independence Day weekend, city and law enforcement officials said they “did not have intelligence” that the nationally-known Patriot Front group was coming to the Hub — despite paying a government contractor with CIA ties millions of dollars for exactly that kind of information.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Walter Baxter
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Officer Walter Baxter who died in the line of duty 85 years ago. On Wednesday, August 4, 1937, Officer Baxter died as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty when he was struck by a motor vehicle while manning a traffic box.
Comments / 0