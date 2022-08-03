ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Brookline Police Chief Placed on Leave Pending Investigation

The police chief in Brookline, Massachusetts, has been placed on paid administrative leave following allegations that he violated the town's policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation. Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said the town was made aware last week of multiple allegations that Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez had violated the...
BROOKLINE, MA
Boston

Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.

NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury opened to pedestrians today

Ron Newman took in Boston's second Open Street celebration, this time on Blue Hill Avenue. No cars allowed - just people on foot or on bicycle. The last of the three scheduled Open Streets this year is r Sept. 24 on Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard. The city has yet to announce any dates for Newbury Street.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15

Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mattapan, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
County
Suffolk County, MA
City
Roxbury, MA
City
Jamaica Plain, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Government
Suffolk County, MA
Government
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man wanted on several warrants, strips down to underwear at station entrance

Boston – A Massachusetts man with several warrants reportedly didn’t go the route of trying to blend in with the crowd to not be caught. According to Transit Police, on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s State Street Station for a report of a naked man in the entrance to the Orange Line causing alarm to other passengers.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers

It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Arroyo
baystatebanner.com

People of color are majority in Wu’s cabinet

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Mayor Michelle Wu convenes her cabinet for its biweekly meeting, the faces in the room look much like those on the city’s streets: a mixture of whites, Blacks, Latinos and Asians that makes up Boston’s majority-people-of-color population.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
BOSTON, MA
allnurses.com

The Only Woman -- A Nurse

Specializes in Vents, Telemetry, Home Care, Home infusion. Has 45 years experience. I've seen this "lone nurse in an all male teaching hospital operating room" photo years ago.... will be ordering this book. Women Who Shaped History: A Smithsonian magazine special report. Author -Immy Humes: The Only Woman. Quote. A...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Public#Attorneys#Vandalism#The Supreme Court Lsb#Latino#Patriot Front
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County District attorney aids investigation that leads to prison sentence for Massachusetts drug trafficker

BOSTON – A Massachusetts drug trafficker was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. 38-year-old Hassan Monroe was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to six years in prison and four years of supervised release. On Feb. 17, 2022, Monroe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Monroe purchased and distributed wholesale quantities of cocaine and is estimated to have distributed over one kilogram of cocaine and 200 grams of cocaine base.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
liveboston617.org

Who is Sam Dillon – The Newest President of Boston Firefighters Local 718

Recently we had the opportunity to sit down one on one with the newly elected Boston Firefighters Local 718 President, Sam Dillon. We were able to not only learn about his background but also also had the opportunity to ask the new president some questions on what to expect from the new administration.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
baystatebanner.com

New documents reveal extent, cost of BPD’s secret surveillance strategy

After more than 100 white supremacists gathered in Boston and marched through the city over Independence Day weekend, city and law enforcement officials said they “did not have intelligence” that the nationally-known Patriot Front group was coming to the Hub — despite paying a government contractor with CIA ties millions of dollars for exactly that kind of information.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy