Packers’ rookie review: Doubs stands out while Watson waits

Davante Adams took the field for the first time as a Las Vegas Raiders last night as he and his new QB Derek Carr faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Hall Of Fame Preseason opener... but not before sharing a bit of interesting information with Cris Collinsworth about his former QB, Aaron Rodgers. Davante reportedly told Collinsworth that among other factors, his decision to play for the Raiders was influenced by the question marks surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Colin Cowherd reacts to this report, and shares why he thinks Aaron Rodgers doesn't understand the power of his own words.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO