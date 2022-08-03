Read on www.washingtonexaminer.com
I Nita Martini
2d ago
Well hope NewYork does the same when come to voting in move because we all no the democratic Gov work for Washington.
14
Dorrit Sherman
1d ago
He is the enemy of our nation, 800 billions dollars these criminals just vote on, bankrupting our nation, our taxes will be out of control.
10
L Jeffords
2d ago
Sheet this criminal along with harris obama pelosi were criminals before ever getting into politics but somehow managed to get into politics just because they had some stolen money
7
