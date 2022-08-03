ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jess
2d ago

for all you liberals and Democrats, do you have any actual facts to support your hate for this man? what has he directly done to you besides be a republican? show me what you got.

Joseph Prater
2d ago

the government doesn't keep anyone "free and thriving" that's on the people. So far he has been trying to make certain groups of people feel not free and that's wrong no matter what party you are in

#LetsGoCheeto
2d ago

Crying freedom in the U.S...🤣😅 Yes, you have it so bad here. Why not move to North Korea or Arab countries. How about moving to Cuba or Russia...........FREEDOM...!!!! GIVE ME A BREAK....

Decider.com

Ron DeSantis Refused To Appear On ‘The View’ After Show’s Hosts Called Him “Fascist,” “Bigot,” and “Homicidal”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is waging war against The View. The Republican politician’s deputy press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said that the show invited DeSantis to join them as a guest on an upcoming episode, but the governor turned down the offer after being publicly blasted by The View co-hosts on multiple occasions, The New York Post reports.
FLORIDA STATE
Dayana Sabatin

10 States That Are Sending Stimulus Checks

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the state would send nearly 60,000 Florida families a $450-per-child one-time relief check starting this week. The state joins a number of others that are giving residents varying amounts of money in the form of stimulus checks. It's been over a year since the federal government last issued stimulus checks to Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Vice President Kamala Harris Claims That Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Stops Teachers From Being “Able To Love Openly”

On July 24 an interview between Brian Tyler Cohen and Vice President Kamala Harris was published on YouTube. The channel's 1.38 million subscribers were able to hear the Vice President's thoughts on many of the current issues facing the country, as well as a critique of recent initiatives and legislative changes enacted in Republican-led states.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Protesters in Tampa call DeSantis’ removal of Hillsborough state attorney ‘authoritarian’

Protesters weathered a thunderstorm in Tampa Thursday night to protest Gov. Ron DeSantis’ removal of the county’s state attorney, Andrew Warren. More than 40 people sheltered from the downpour under the concrete overhang of the Hillsborough County Courthouse in downtown Tampa. As they waited to begin, a white pickup truck parked on the corner, its tires partially submerged, blared music and recordings of Warren’s campaign ads that were occasionally interrupted by the rattle of thunder.
TAMPA, FL
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders says Joe Manchin is 'intentionally sabotaging the president's agenda,' believes Democrats erred in negotiating with him 'like he was serious'

Bernie Sanders says Joe Manchin is "intentionally sabotaging" President Biden's legislative agenda. While on ABC, Sanders said Manchin doesn't represent "working families in West Virginia or America." Manchin last week threw cold water on a climate and tax plan that Democrats spent weeks negotiating.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Toby Hazlewood

‘Hair Discrimination’ Bill May Become Law in Florida Next Year – Democrat Confirms They Will Reintroduce ‘CROWN Act’

Should it be illegal to discriminate based on hairstyle?. On July 11, a Florida Democratic Representative has confirmed that they will reintroduce a bill into the state's 2023 legislative season that prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle. The bill was discussed by the Florida legislature this year, under SB1608 but it ultimately died in the Community Affairs Committee.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design

Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Manchin-Schumer OKs paying 300 IRS agents same as Harris

The tax and spend deal cut by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer includes a provision to allow the Internal Revenue Service to create a high-priced strike force of 300. According to a new congressional analysis, the pay for those 300 could be as high as the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios Tampa Bay

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren says he won't leave

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is not stepping down, despite an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis that attempts to suspend him from his locally elected role as the county's chief prosecutor, citing "neglect of duty" and "incompetence.""I'm still doing this job as the twice-elected state attorney," a defiant Warren said Thursday after a press conference called to discuss the findings in a cold case investigation.Driving the news: In a theatrical announcement at Falkenburg Road Jail that was harkened by sensational tweets from his media personnel, DeSantis announced Thursday morning that he was suspending Warren, state attorney in District 13...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

