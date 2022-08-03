Phil Mickelson suspended for attempting to lure players to LIV Golf, according to lawsuit

Read on golf.com
Glenn loeb
3d ago
They chose to go to LIV. That's their choice. What job do you get to leave for more money and then go I wanna come back when ever I feel like it? You chose to leave. Now you're gone. End of story
Reply(13)
138
Deb Maes
3d ago
We don’t need these money hungry players with no morals in our pga tourneys! Phil has lost his integrity but he actually did that when he spiraled out of control with gambling issues. I guess he’s trying to make up all that money.
Reply(24)
168
gt 54
3d ago
It looks like something snapped in Phil, he went from clean cut, shaven, fan favorite and funny to a grungy looking, bitter old man
Reply(5)
118
Related
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Golf.com
‘They’ve turned their back on Tiger Woods’: Analyst troubled by LIV lawsuit
Curtis Strange was talking about the PGA Tour and LIV Golf and LIV Golf’s lawsuit against the PGA Tour when Tiger Woods came up. And a thought on the 15-time major champ summed up most of Strange’s thoughts on the topic du jour rather efficiently. Strange, himself a...
Golf.com
What Tiger Woods’ LIV criticism revealed about his growth as a sports icon
In his 30-plus years as a broadcaster, Mike Tirico has been privileged to witness the achievements of many of the world’s best athletes, including the entirety of Tiger Woods’ storied career, which has given him a unique insider’s perspective on Woods’ significant contributions to the game.
Golf.com
Will Zalatoris emotionally reveals why he broke up with longtime caddie
Will Zalatoris’ business decision was also a personal one, he says. In a surprising move, the world’s 14th-ranked player split with longtime caddie Ryan Goble in between the second and third rounds of the Wyndham Championship, replacing him with one of his coaches for the week, and another veteran looper for the weeks ahead. While these transactions happen, explanations like the one Zalatoris gave sometimes don’t.
RELATED PEOPLE
Golf.com
This pro made an 8 on his first hole of the tournament. Now he’s tied for the lead
It’s every golfer’s worst nightmare: making a big number on the first hole. Joohynug Kim did exactly that Thursday at the Wyndham Championship. “I was laughing,” Kim said after his round. “There was like nothing I could do. It was just the first hole and gosh, I just got a really bad lie and then didn’t really have another good lie and didn’t really have another good lie, didn’t really have another good lie.”
He spent two years in a Russian prison. Hear his prediction for Brittney Griner
Trevor Reed, an American citizen and Marine veteran recently freed after two years in a Russian prison, speaks to CNN after Brittney Griner, two-time Olympic medalist and seven-time WNBA All-Star, was sentenced to 9 years of jail time with a fine of 1 million rubles (roughly 16,400 USD) by a Russian court.
NBA・
Golf.com
How this hero caddie saved his player from a tournament-ending mistake
Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. I’ve written about it again and again, and I’ll keep writing about it until the golf world is purged of this awful affliction. That affliction is trying...
Golf.com
Devastating finish likely cost pro his Tour card — but there’s more to the story
Max Homa twice tweeted about it. Shane Lowry shared a picture of a jet. Then there is the reaction of the man himself, and if you view nothing else on Saturday, watch Austin Smotherman. Though if his response to one of the most unfortunate sequences you’ll see tells you anything, he’ll probably shrug his shoulders at your condolences and well-wishes, too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
John Daly: I 'begged' Greg Norman to let me join LIV Golf
Plenty of golfers have gone from the PGA Tour to the controversial LIV Golf league this year, and John Daly apparently wanted to be the next Tour defector. The Saudi-backed league has been able to lure away some of the best players on the Tour with massive amounts of money.
Golf.com
Rules Guy: Is it legal to carry 13 right-handed clubs and 1 lefty club?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Is it OK to carry 13 right-handed clubs and one left-handed club? This would work for me rather than flipping over a club to get out of tough situations. – Paul Dziengelewski, Westfield, Mass.
Golf.com
How Jessica Korda is contending despite lost suitcase at AIG Women’s Open
In a story seemingly the inverse of “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” Jessica Korda has had four different pants suppliers so far this week. “Monday I wore Megan Khang’s pants,” Korda said after her first round at the AIG Women’s Open. “Tuesday, I wore my sister’s pants and Wednesday I wore Alison Lee’s pants. And today I’m wearing FootJoy pants.”
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Beach Video
The wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka continues to build her brand on social media. Jena Sims, the new wife of the multi-time major champion, is helping launch her own swim brand on social media. In honor of the brand launch, Sims shared a racy beach video on social...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lynch: LIV Golf's lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal.
If evidence is required of just how fraught emotions have become in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf—or, more accurately, between Tour players and LIV’s patsy plaintiffs—then consider the example of Davis Love III. Throughout his almost 40-year career, Love has been the epitome of a genteel professional golfer, unfailingly polite toward colleagues and so buttoned-down that his idea of a revolutionary act is wearing pants of an off-khaki hue.
GolfWRX
Augusta National chairman personally instructed players not to play LIV events, lawsuit claims
More interesting information continues to surface from the 105-page lawsuit filed by the “LIV 11” on Wednesday. According to the court documents, Augusta National Golf Club allegedly attempted to persuade golfers to not join LIV Golf. “Augusta National, the promoter of The Masters, has taken multiple actions to...
Video of LIV players saying they joined because they get to play less golf is hilarious to watch after the lawsuit
One of the main talking points since players began holding press conferences prior to LIV events is they’ve joined the new circuit partly because they’ll have to play less golf. A better work/life balance, as many players mentioned. Well, the recent lawsuit filed by 11 LIV members against...
CBS Sports
2022 Wyndham Championship leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 3 on Saturday
The Wyndham Championship leaderboard has tightened heading into the final 36 holes of the 2021-22 PGA Tour regular season. PGA Tour rookie Brandon Wu is joined by 20-year-old Tom Kim and veteran Ryan Moore atop the leaderboard at 9 under as the three command a slim edge over the rest of the field.
SkySports
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston says he would have to consider offer from LIV Golf, reflects on thumb injury
The 33-year-old, who is currently sidelined with a thumb injury that he says left him in a "dark place", understands why players are lured by the riches of the Saudi-backed league, with Henrik Stenson one of the most recent big names to sign up. That decision cost Stenson the chance...
golfmagic.com
BMW PGA Championship weekend sells out for first time ever
The BMW PGA Championship has sold out for the weekend for the first time ever, continuing the huge demand for the DP World Tour's flagship event in 2022. The fourth Rolex Series event of the season will see a world-class field tee it up in September. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Billy Horschel and US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick are all set as well as past champions Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton.
Golf.com
Down the road from Muirfield, golf is growing just fine
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — This country doesn’t need your mega millions to “grow the game.” It’s doing just fine on its own. Just down the street from Muirfield, where the best women in the world are pegging it on one of the best courses on the planet, there is the old Ladies Links. It’s nine holes, each around 60 to 100 yards, and has hosted golfers for over a hundred years. From members of the North Berwick Lady Golf Club, back in 1888, to Luke List and some other restless Tour pros during last month’s Scottish Open. Today, it goes by ‘The Wee Course’ and, naturally, it hosted the wee lads and girls Saturday morning.
Golf.com
Making Muirfield look easy? Ashleigh Buhai is doing it at the Women’s Open
MUIRFIELD, Scotland — A lot was happening late Saturday at Muirfield as Ashleigh Buhai and her caddie reached the 17th tee. Hannah Green, in the group ahead, had just met with medics after relieving her upset stomach in a port-o-john. In Gee Chun and Madeline Sagström, the next group behind, lagged multiple holes back, making bogeys through the toughest stretch of the course.
Comments / 296