Golf

Phil Mickelson suspended for attempting to lure players to LIV Golf, according to lawsuit

By Zephyr Melton
Golf.com
 4 days ago
Glenn loeb
3d ago

They chose to go to LIV. That's their choice. What job do you get to leave for more money and then go I wanna come back when ever I feel like it? You chose to leave. Now you're gone. End of story

Deb Maes
3d ago

We don’t need these money hungry players with no morals in our pga tourneys! Phil has lost his integrity but he actually did that when he spiraled out of control with gambling issues. I guess he’s trying to make up all that money.

gt 54
3d ago

It looks like something snapped in Phil, he went from clean cut, shaven, fan favorite and funny to a grungy looking, bitter old man

