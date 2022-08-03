Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,039 new cases, 10 new deaths on August 3

Read on www.cenlanow.com
Related
cenlanow.com
La. Dept. of Health: 2,059 new COVID cases since Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced Tuesday, August 2 that a total of 2,059 new COVID cases have been reported to the state since Monday, August 1. LDH also reports 20 additional COVID deaths since the previously mentioned date as well as 686...
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
Picayune Item
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
Louisiana Postal Employee Pleads Guilty In Birthday Card Thefts
After finding out about some missing birthday cards, investigators in Louisiana set a trap to find out where they were going. What they found was a postal employee who was stealing the cards, and more, out of the mail. The investigation started in October of 2020 in Bogalusa, when the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rapper JayDaYoungan, 24, Murdered in Hometown in Louisiana A Month After Newborn’s Death
Javorius Scott, best known by Rapper JayDaYoungan, was murdered in a shooting in his birthplace of Bogalusa, Louisiana, according to the local police. The Louisiana rap artist parted at the young age of 24.
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana Approved to Issue P-EBT to Families of Children 0-5
DCFS received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0-5 who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as Food Stamps. Unlike the P-EBT program for children attending K-12 schools, the Child Care P-EBT program will be issued to the families of children who receive SNAP benefits if those children lived in or attended child care in areas where facilities were closed or operating with reduced hours. As with the PEBT benefits for school children, the 0-5 P EBT benefits will be issued to SNAP households in the fall and will have a 90 day expiration date if they are not used.
wbrz.com
Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says
BATON ROUGE - Four escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Landon Braudway, Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wigington were captured on Lee Drive after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
cenlanow.com
Horsing around, deputies in Louisiana wrangle trio of “escape artists”
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Smokey, Ginger and Wonder were on the loose when the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office jumped into action. The three horses were seen on Million Dollar Rd. and two deputies who did not receive any horse wrangling training at the academy got to play cowboy and cowgirl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, multiple sharks
OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
KTAL
New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
Louisiana business cited for making underage sales for the second time in 3 months
On Wednesday, the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office announced that several local businesses were revisited after being cited for selling alcohol to juveniles in May.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MySanAntonio
Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US
There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds. Alexandria, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Lisa G. Cooper, 55, of Cottonport, Louisiana, has pleaded guilty to federal program theft. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Dee D. Drell.
cenlanow.com
Thinking of becoming a paramedic? Here’s what the process involves
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some of the most rewarding careers promote the value of human life by seeing to the provision of life-saving measures during emergency situations. This is precisely what paramedics are trained to do. According to the National EMS Academy, “Paramedics are healthcare professionals providing the...
cenlanow.com
Ever heard of noodling? Well, now it’s legal for Louisiana’s fishers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – While many of Louisiana’s fishers are anglers who use a rod and line to catch their catfish, there are others who prefer to carry out the sport by using their bare hands. This is known as ‘noodling.’. In some states, noodling is...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to prepare sooner rather than later. Beginning, May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years of age and older will need to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants. A Louisiana REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.
cenlanow.com
When do Louisiana motorists have to stop for school buses?
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Within a few weeks, students will be returning to schools, and that means school bus fleets will be back on the roads in the mornings and afternoons. Do you know when Louisiana law requires you to stop for school buses?. The La. Dept. of...
cenlanow.com
Latest LEAP scores show improvement, LDOE says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Education says LEAP scores are up across a number of grade levels and school systems in a Wednesday announcement. State education officials said LEAP scores from 2021-22 showed that mastery rates for students in grades 3-8 increased three points in math and ELA with an 80% improved mastery rate in Louisiana school systems compared to the year before.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Information Regarding Multiple TV Thefts From a Retail Store
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Information Regarding Multiple TV Thefts. On August 3, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are trying to identify the woman pictured regarding the alleged theft of multiple TVs from a Walmart store. She reportedly left the scene in a white Infiniti SUV.
Comments / 0