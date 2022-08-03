ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,039 new cases, 10 new deaths on August 3

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
cenlanow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

La. Dept. of Health: 2,059 new COVID cases since Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced Tuesday, August 2 that a total of 2,059 new COVID cases have been reported to the state since Monday, August 1. LDH also reports 20 additional COVID deaths since the previously mentioned date as well as 686...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Picayune Item

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana Approved to Issue P-EBT to Families of Children 0-5

DCFS received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0-5 who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as Food Stamps. Unlike the P-EBT program for children attending K-12 schools, the Child Care P-EBT program will be issued to the families of children who receive SNAP benefits if those children lived in or attended child care in areas where facilities were closed or operating with reduced hours. As with the PEBT benefits for school children, the 0-5 P EBT benefits will be issued to SNAP households in the fall and will have a 90 day expiration date if they are not used.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com

LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, multiple sharks

OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
HOUMA, LA
KTAL

New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MySanAntonio

Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US

There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Thinking of becoming a paramedic? Here’s what the process involves

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some of the most rewarding careers promote the value of human life by seeing to the provision of life-saving measures during emergency situations. This is precisely what paramedics are trained to do. According to the National EMS Academy, “Paramedics are healthcare professionals providing the...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to prepare sooner rather than later. Beginning, May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years of age and older will need to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants. A Louisiana REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

When do Louisiana motorists have to stop for school buses?

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Within a few weeks, students will be returning to schools, and that means school bus fleets will be back on the roads in the mornings and afternoons. Do you know when Louisiana law requires you to stop for school buses?. The La. Dept. of...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Latest LEAP scores show improvement, LDOE says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Education says LEAP scores are up across a number of grade levels and school systems in a Wednesday announcement. State education officials said LEAP scores from 2021-22 showed that mastery rates for students in grades 3-8 increased three points in math and ELA with an 80% improved mastery rate in Louisiana school systems compared to the year before.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy