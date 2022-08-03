ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad to play in AIG Women’s Open in Scotland

By Aileen Hnatiuk
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU senior golfer Ingrid Lindblad, after a spectacular qualifying round on Monday, will play for the third time in the AIG Women’s Open beginning Thursday at the Muirfield Golf Links in Scotland.

The Women’s Open is the final major of the 2022 season and will mark the fifth professional major that Lindblad has taken part in.

Earlier this year, Lindblad qualified for the United States Women’s Open and opened with an Open amateur record with a round of 65. She finished low amateur in the tournament at T11 posting a four-round score of 1-under 283 at Pine Needles in North Carolina.

Lindblad won five tournaments during the 2021-22 college season, including the Southeastern Conference

Monday, Lindblad posted a 6-under 66 with three-birdies on each side, at North Berwick to easily be one of the 12 qualifiers from a field of 63 that advanced to the Women’s Open field.

This will be her third start in the Women’s Open, having missed the cut in both 2019 and 2021.

Lindblad will tee off at 11:32 a.m. in Muirfield (5:32 a.m. Baton Rouge time).

LPGA winner and former LSU All-America Madelene Sagstrom is also in the field and will be in the sixth group off the first tee on Thursday at 7:14 a.m. in Scotland (1:14 a.m. Baton Rouge time).

(LSU Athletics Press Release)

