Paramount+ Bows Beavis and Butt-Head Series Revival

Dumbass summer hits fulls wing today with a new Beavis and Butt-Head series from Mike Judge, the mastermind behind the Gen X comedy. The revival arrives on the heels of the original film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which premiered on the streaming service in June to a whopping 96% score on the tomatometer.
The D'Amelio Show Teaser Hints at Sibling Rivalry in Season 2

There is "a lot going on under the surface" when it comes to the D'Amelio family, according to the just-released teaser trailer for The D'Amelio Show's second season. The reality show's sophomore season promises an even more in-depth look at the D'Amelios, "from public relationships, to private struggles, to new pursuits." According to Hulu, TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio will struggle to separate their social media personas from their own sense of self while their parents, Marc and Heidi, try to protect their tight-knit family from pressure and public scrutiny.
Half-hour Animated Comedy | TV-14 What's new and what's changed?. Nothing's changed! Nothing!! The two cartoon dumbasses are back in their element, going on adventures when they're not...
Jamie Campbell Bower Performs Lizzo Song Using His Stranger Things' Vecna Voice

Jamie Campbell Bower stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night and showed off his Stranger Things Vecna voice, to the delight of viewers. "It took a few months to get right," Bower said of the vocal work. He told Fallon that his first version of Vecna "started in this very kind of nasally area. More like Freddy Krueger — and it just wasn't landing. So I went home and worked on it, did a bunch of reference work for Hellraiser and Doug Bradley, particularly. It said that this deep, booming voice kinda comes out of the darkness and I was like, 'Oh yeah, you can tell.'"
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
Report: Ana Navarro Gets View Promotion

ABC is set to name Ana Navarro as an official co-host on The View, Variety reported Thursday morning. Navarro is said to have signed a multi-year deal to co-host the daytime talk show. Navarro has been a guest host on The View since 2018 and initially joined as a contributor...
Alison Brie Says Community Movie Talks Continue

Community keeps inching closer to the big screen, with series star Alison Brie confirming in an episode of The Wrap's "UnWrapped" podcast that talks are indeed underway,. "You know what, I'll say it. There's been movement," Brie said. "There's been some talks. People are talking and certain things — wheels are turning. I said it!"
Roger E. Mosley, Magnum P.I. Star, Dies at 83

Roger E. Mosley, the actor best known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin on Magnum P.I., died on Sunday at the age of 83. Mosley's daughter shared the news of his death in a Facebook post, saying, "Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your 'coach Mosley,' your 'TC' from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy."
The View Wraps Its 25th Season With a Peek Behind the Scenes

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The View closed the book on its historic 25th season on Friday, a day after naming Alyssa Farah Griffin the show's new conservative co-host, officially filling the seat once held by Meghan McCain. Farah Griffin will be a much-scrutinized part of The View's panel this fall, especially as we head into election season and beyond.
Atlanta Season 4 Trailer Is More 'Grounded' Than Ever

FX has released the trailer for the fourth and final season of Atlanta during their panel at the 2022 virtual TCA press tour. Based on the trailer, Season 4 appears to be more focused on the series regulars than Season 3, with the characters back in their hometown of Atlanta, after a season spent in Amsterdam.
Zibby Allen Says the Virgin River Cast Jokes About the Show's Timeline

Virgin River star Zibby Allen, who plays Jack's (Martin Henderson) sister Brie on the Netflix drama, says the cast is well aware of how unusual the timeline is on the show. Following the recent release of Season 4, fans were shocked to learn in the finale that Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), who has been pregnant since the end of Season 1, is apparently only five months pregnant. This means that although it's been two-and-a-half years and four seasons since we met the characters of Virgin River, only five months have passed in the show's timeline.
