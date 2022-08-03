Read on www.primetimer.com
Related
Hein’s TV Picks: Other Series Revivals Could Learn From Beavis and Butt-Head
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Paramount+ Bows Beavis and Butt-Head Series Revival
Dumbass summer hits fulls wing today with a new Beavis and Butt-Head series from Mike Judge, the mastermind behind the Gen X comedy. The revival arrives on the heels of the original film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which premiered on the streaming service in June to a whopping 96% score on the tomatometer.
NFL・
The D'Amelio Show Teaser Hints at Sibling Rivalry in Season 2
There is "a lot going on under the surface" when it comes to the D'Amelio family, according to the just-released teaser trailer for The D'Amelio Show's second season. The reality show's sophomore season promises an even more in-depth look at the D'Amelios, "from public relationships, to private struggles, to new pursuits." According to Hulu, TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio will struggle to separate their social media personas from their own sense of self while their parents, Marc and Heidi, try to protect their tight-knit family from pressure and public scrutiny.
Recommended:
Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Half-hour Animated Comedy | TV-14 What's new and what's changed?. Nothing's changed! Nothing!! The two cartoon dumbasses are back in their element, going on adventures when they're not...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jamie Campbell Bower Performs Lizzo Song Using His Stranger Things' Vecna Voice
Jamie Campbell Bower stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night and showed off his Stranger Things Vecna voice, to the delight of viewers. "It took a few months to get right," Bower said of the vocal work. He told Fallon that his first version of Vecna "started in this very kind of nasally area. More like Freddy Krueger — and it just wasn't landing. So I went home and worked on it, did a bunch of reference work for Hellraiser and Doug Bradley, particularly. It said that this deep, booming voice kinda comes out of the darkness and I was like, 'Oh yeah, you can tell.'"
Pat Rosson, 1960s Child Actor on The Andy Griffith Show, Dies at 69
Pat Rosson, a 1960s child actor and son and grandson of cinematographers has died at the age of 69. Rosson appeared in episodes of The Andy Griffith Show, The Twilight Zone, Dennis the Menace, The Bing Crosby Show, and more. He was also a regular on the soap opera The Young Marrieds.
Boys II Men Falls Short on Celebrity Family Feud for Not Knowing a Month With Five Letters
Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman of the R&B group Boys II Men competed in Celebrity Family Feud Sunday night, coming up just nine points short of winning Fast Money because they could not name a month of the year with five letters. Morris answered "July" and Stockman answered "August." Upon...
Popculture
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Ana Navarro Gets View Promotion
ABC is set to name Ana Navarro as an official co-host on The View, Variety reported Thursday morning. Navarro is said to have signed a multi-year deal to co-host the daytime talk show. Navarro has been a guest host on The View since 2018 and initially joined as a contributor...
Real Housewives Star Monique Samuels Turned Down Ultimate Girls Trip Due to the Show's 'Toxicity'
Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels has no plans on returning to Bravo, she told Insider. The reality show star turned down an opportunity to join the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip due to the show's "toxicity," despite never even having seen an episode, she said.
The Sandman: Who's Who in Netflix's Long-Awaited Comic Adaptation
Ever since Neil Gaiman's popular and influential comic book series/graphic novel The Sandman concluded its initial run in 1996, people have been attempting to adapt it for the screen. After numerous false starts and format changes, the story of Dream of the Endless finally debuts on Netflix this week. The...
Jennette McCurdy Opened Up About Resenting And Feeling Jealous Of Ariana Grande
"Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I act with a box."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rachel Maddow Praises Tucker Carlson: 'He's Always Been Talented'
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow speaks fondly of Fox News host Tucker Carlson, despite his show and his views being the complete opposite of her own. In discussing the state of cable news, Maddow said, "Tucker's doing great right now, but look at Tucker's...
Ben Higgins, Nick Viall Drag The Bachelorette's Two-Lead Format
Former Bachelor leads Ben Higgins and Nick Viall are unsatisfied with this season of The Bachelorette and the franchise's new two-lead format. The pair are calling for ABC to go back to having only one lead, but not before giving two leads on The Bachelor a shot. In a new...
Alison Brie Says Community Movie Talks Continue
Community keeps inching closer to the big screen, with series star Alison Brie confirming in an episode of The Wrap's "UnWrapped" podcast that talks are indeed underway,. "You know what, I'll say it. There's been movement," Brie said. "There's been some talks. People are talking and certain things — wheels are turning. I said it!"
Roger E. Mosley, Magnum P.I. Star, Dies at 83
Roger E. Mosley, the actor best known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin on Magnum P.I., died on Sunday at the age of 83. Mosley's daughter shared the news of his death in a Facebook post, saying, "Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your 'coach Mosley,' your 'TC' from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy."
Crystal Kung Minkoff Was 'Embarassed' By RHOBH Cast's Eating Disorder Jokes
Following recent episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in which fellow cast members have commented on, questioned, and made jokes about Crystal Kung Minkoff's struggles with body image and bulimia, the reality star is speaking out. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Minkoff said she was "embarrassed"...
The View Wraps Its 25th Season With a Peek Behind the Scenes
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The View closed the book on its historic 25th season on Friday, a day after naming Alyssa Farah Griffin the show's new conservative co-host, officially filling the seat once held by Meghan McCain. Farah Griffin will be a much-scrutinized part of The View's panel this fall, especially as we head into election season and beyond.
Atlanta Season 4 Trailer Is More 'Grounded' Than Ever
FX has released the trailer for the fourth and final season of Atlanta during their panel at the 2022 virtual TCA press tour. Based on the trailer, Season 4 appears to be more focused on the series regulars than Season 3, with the characters back in their hometown of Atlanta, after a season spent in Amsterdam.
Zibby Allen Says the Virgin River Cast Jokes About the Show's Timeline
Virgin River star Zibby Allen, who plays Jack's (Martin Henderson) sister Brie on the Netflix drama, says the cast is well aware of how unusual the timeline is on the show. Following the recent release of Season 4, fans were shocked to learn in the finale that Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), who has been pregnant since the end of Season 1, is apparently only five months pregnant. This means that although it's been two-and-a-half years and four seasons since we met the characters of Virgin River, only five months have passed in the show's timeline.
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0