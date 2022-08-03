ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

What hand holding has to do with relationships

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Hand Holding Day. What does hand holding say about relationships? If anything at all. Hand holding shows an emotional connection between people. Not only do you see parents and young children hold hands, but sometimes parents and older children hold hands too. For young children, there’s a safety factor where parents want to keep them close. Some friends hold hands. So do couples.
WFMY NEWS2

Why it's important to let kids solve their own problems

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents do a lot much for their kids, particularly handling their problems. Parents are intervening on their child's behalf, whether with the teacher, principal, coach, or other parents. And rightly so, depending on their kid's age. It's a habit that many parents continue to solve their kids' problems. The issue is that your kids get dependent on you to fix the situations that they're in.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Strange trivia makes for good watercooler banter

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We begin our useless trivia fest at your local theater. Have you ever wondered why theatre seats are usually red? Well, according to lifesavvy.com here's why. It seems that red is the first color that the human eye loses as the light dim out. Essentially making all those seats around you fade away forcing your attention to the screen or stage.
GREENSBORO, NC
My Fox 8

He might wheeze, but he still has a lot of love to give

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Kash is the Kream of the Krop! Okay, maybe not that. What Kash is, though, is an adorable 6-month-old terrier/shepherd mix. He does have a medical issue: he wheezes. Vets have not been able to pinpoint a cause for Kash’s wheeze and will need a rescuer who is willing to help him with this issue.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Restaurants
Greensboro, NC
Food & Drinks
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man celebrates wedding anniversary with $100,000 win

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Celebrating a wedding anniversary at the beach led Kenneth Smith of Greensboro to a $100,000 scratch-off prize. The 33-year-old real estate worker bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Calabash Food and Fuel on Beach Drive Southwest in Calabash. He said a friend recommended that he buy his ticket from there.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

"Zipping" around the Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The FLYWAY Zipline experience at the Greensboro Science Center is perfect for the adrenaline junkie in your life. The adventure has you zipping across Lake Sloan not once but twice as you find yourself dangling high in the sky. "We want the Science Center to be...
GREENSBORO, NC
munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
ALBEMARLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Whew, it's hot. How to stay healthy in the heat.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Beating the heat is not only essential for your own comfort but also for your health. Consumer Reports has some important tips to help you keep cool and safe all summer. We’re in the midst of the dog days of summer, and with heat waves becoming...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 the Rescue: Meet Whiskers

He's a three-year-old Tabby cat. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say he's a sweet boy who loves to receive pets. He also enjoys playing with his toys. They say Whiskers is FeLV positive, which measn he can only be with other FeLV positive cats or alone. FeLV doesn't impact dogs or people.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX8 News

Page High School launches free app for students, parents

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — In just a couple of weeks, the halls of Page High School in Greensboro will be busy with students. Some will know their way around, but others will be new. In either case, there’s a new resource to help: the Page High School App! It’s a one-stop shop for everything about […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

'I am a Queen' hosts back-to-school giveaway

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nonprofit "I am a Queen" hosted its 14th back-to-school giveaway Saturday, but, for the first time in years, kids could hand-pick their supplies inside the Windsor Recreation Center. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to be drive-thru only, but executive director Alana Allen said nothing would stop them from holding the event.
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

What do Black folks really think of BLM yard signs?

As I walked around Westerwood on Saturday morning, I passed countless of Black Lives Matter signs staked in people’s front yards. White text on a black background, they were literal signs of solidarity, often shown by white people, in the midst of the revitalized movement for Black lives that took off in 2020.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Wake Forest Baptist Church in Winston-Salem to close

A local ministry in Winston-Salem has announced its closure. Wake Forest Baptist Church will be closing its doors. The church has served the Winston-Salem community and Wake Forest campus for 66 years. Members voted to close the doors due to "declining and aging membership, limited financial resources, and a new...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

