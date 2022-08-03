ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing enters era of being ‘virtually accessible’

By Nate Salazar
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTN4s_0h3ko19c00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The city of Lansing is now virtually accessible, thanks to a new program that specializes in 3D walk-in tours of public spaces.

“We just thought it was a great resource and we were on board,” said Mariah Martinez, the public engagement specialist at Potter Park Zoo.

The zoo is just one of the many public spaces in Lansing that now offer virtual tours, thanks to a program called Able Eyes.

While the service isn’t new, this latest program allows community members to virtually visit popular attractions and businesses, without ever leaving their homes.

“What that means is that they are on our platform, and there is a virtual tour,” Meegan Winters. “So someone can click through that space and look at whatever is relevant to them. Accessibility is different to everybody, so it’s not as easy as just typing out some text on your website of these are our accessibility features.”

Winters said the idea sparked from her experience as a special education teacher, where she identified a need for virtual tours for disabled individuals, allowing them to plan their visits with more specificity and care.

“Difficulty with transitions, going places new for the first time, or doing things that are out of routine can cause a lot of anxiety and potential behaviors, and really just stress across the board for everybody involved,” continued Winters.

The Lansing-area businesses are beginning to see the benefit.

“I’m very proud to be here in Lansing working, and eating, and visiting and doing all these sorts of things in an accessible city, and I take so much pride in it, and I’m not shocked we are the first city,” said Martinez.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing, CATA launch bus pass program for high schoolers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A joint program between Lansing School District and CATA will give high school students an unlimited bus pass ahead of the new school year. District leaders said this new program will give students reliable transportation, not only to school but around the city to get to work or practice after class. […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Tours
WLNS

LPD celebrates ‘National Night Out’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Communities all across mid-Michigan celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday. The nationwide campaign brings police, first responders, and their communities together for a night of celebration and community building. The event included food and activities for people of all ages. Organizers say the event is all about building relationships, which is […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
WILX-TV

Lansing School District: Bus provider, high school start time changing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing School District is dropping the traditional bus routes in exchange for a new deal with CATA. Superintendent Ben Shuldiner announced plans Friday for busing changes for Lansing High School Students, beginning in the upcoming school year. “The Lansing School District is incredibly excited to announce...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Fair returns to Mason

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Fair is a time for elephant ears, rides of thrill and family fun. The annual event involves families from all over the County - from Lansing to Stockbridge. But like other industries the amusement world is facing a worker shortage. Concession owners said...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

MSU joins midwest colleges to boost semiconductor supply

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University is joining 11 other colleges in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio in bolstering semiconductor and microelectronic research, education and development. – The other colleges and universities in the coalition include: Case Western Reserve University Columbus State Community College Lorain County Community College Purdue University Sinclair Community College The […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy