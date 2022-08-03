[WATCH] University of Wyoming Planetarium Highlights NASA’s Artemis 1 Program During August

Read on y95country.com
University of Wyoming Student Team Participates in NASA Design Challenge
The University of Wyoming made history as the first team from Wyoming to be selected to participate in NASA's 2022 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. Dubbing the Wyoming Space Wranglers, five undergraduate students from the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences designed and built...
See Inside a Sweet Cheyenne Home with Mountain Views & A Corral
If your bucket list includes a home with mountain views that also happens to have a corral and you'd like it to be in Cheyenne, Wyoming, I have found a place that checks all of those boxes and have the pics to prove it. I saw a video of this...
Weekend in Laramie…First August Weekend! (It’s Already August? What?)
Happy FriYAY! Hoping everyone had a great first week of August so far! Is it just me or did Summer feel super quick this year? I cannot believe we're already in August. While the weather is still being kind to us, if you need weekend plans, we've got them. Check out the list of fun events happening in Laramie this weekend:
The Dog Days Of Summer Have Hit Cheyenne! Here Are You Weekend Plans
We've made our way to another weekend. And, with it being August, arguably the hottest month of the year, we have entered the Dog Days of Summer. So, let's find plenty of activities to keep us occupied over the weekend. Cheyenne Little Theater Presents The Old Fashioned Melodrama. If you...
Feeding Laramie Valley Annual Event is Back!
Not sure what to do this weekend? Why not head over to Labonte Park for some fun!. Feeding Laramie Valley is having its annual fun and free community event that celebrates and shares fresh, and healthy food. The Food and Fun in the Park event is Feeding Laramie Valley's way of saying "thank you" to the community for their support and to bring families together for fun and a summer lunch.
University of Wyoming Names New AVP for Human Resources
University of Wyoming names Robert Link as the new associate vice president for human resources. Link, who has been the director of human resources at the University of Findlay (UF), Ohio, for nearly two decades, will assume his new post at UW on August 10. The University of Wyoming Welcomes...
Bluepeak Anticipates September Launch for Parts of Laramie
In May, Laramie Live reported that Bluepeak had broken ground on a new Fiber Optic internet source for the Gem City. The project began in earnest after the groundbreaking ceremony. To date, Bluepeak continues expanding the fiber optic cables throughout the city via construction projects coordinated with the City of Laramie.
Bon Appetit! New Local Meat Market Open In Cheyenne
This is pretty exciting if you're a fan of locally sourced foods. Wyoming Ranch Foods opened up their Cheyenne store during the midst of the Daddy Of Em' All on July 27th. Well, that seems like a great time to open a business in Cheyenne, especially with people wandering around Downtown Cheyenne, going from restaurant, to bar, to shop, and more. Especially with what they're carrying.
Cheyenne Fire Truck Pull to Benefit Wyoming’s Special Olympians
Cheyenne area law enforcement agencies are gearing up for their annual Fire Truck Pull, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. This year's event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Target parking lot at 1708 Dell Range Boulevard. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the pull gets underway at 9:30 a.m.
Donate School Supplies to The 2022 Laramie Teacher Locker
The school year is nearly upon us, and Laramie's teachers are busy gearing up for their new students. Many teachers spend their own money to create the best learning space for our children to outfit their classrooms. Y95 Country, Laramie Live, and KOWB1290 want to partner with YOU to help stock the Teacher Locker and give Laramie teacher's a helping hand.
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
This Weekend in Laramie: Albany County Fair Edition
I remember my days growing up on fairgrounds. As a family of crafters and bakers, admiring the art tent was always a must-do during fair week (of course, I always loved seeing the animals more.) The Albany County Fair has opened in Laramie, and plenty of other events are happening around town. If you need weekend plans, we've got them. Check out the list of fun events happening in Laramie this weekend:
Let’s Get Spooky! Here’s Where Spirit Of Halloween Is This Year In Cheyenne.
I haven't taken a hard count just yet of the locations that have pumpkin spice lattes or anything pumpkin spice...just yet. But, I can tell you with complete confidence where Spirit Of Halloween will be located in Cheyenne this year. It's kind of a joke on social media where these...
Huge Comedy Show Coming To Cheyenne This Fall
This is probably the biggest comedy show to be announced for Cheyenne since Bob Saget came last November. Cheyenne Presents is bringing, who I would call a "king of comedy" to the Cheyenne Civic Center, Rodney Carrington. When is Rodney Carrington performing in Cheyenne?. He'll be hitting the Cheyenne Civic...
NWS Cheyenne: One More Day of Heat Before Temps Cool Down
Much of east-central Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle will see dangerously hot conditions again Friday, but the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says relief is on the way. The NWS says monsoonal moisture is expected to move into the area Friday afternoon, which will increase storm chances and decrease...
No Rest For The Wicked. Laramie County Fair Kicks Off This Week
Now that the dust has settled on Cheyenne Frontier Days, another event is set to kick off in Laramie County this week. The Laramie County Fair! So, as the headline mentioned, no rest for the wicked. We can sleep in January. When is the Laramie County Fair?. The Laramie County...
Online Poll: 2022 Albany County Sheriff’s Race
Wyoming's Primary election day is rapidly approaching. On August 16, voters across Wyoming will be going to the polls to cast ballots for offices ranging from Governor to local city council and county commission races. In Albany County, one of the high-profile races is that for county sheriff where three...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Parade Goers Brave Cool, Wet Weather
Cloudy, wet weather and unusually cool temperatures failed to deter some hardy souls from turning out for Thursday's Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parade in downtown Cheyenne. The area was deluged with a heavy downpour around 5 a.m., with intermittent rain happening over the next few hours. While the rain had stopped mainly by parade time, the parade route remained wet and temperatures cool compared to what is typical for the event.
We’re Open! Cheyenne Cash And Carry Store Hold Grand Reopening Today
This is pretty exciting news, especially if you're looking to host a big party or event. Cash-Wa Direct is holding its grand reopening today and it's the perfect opportunity for you to go check out the business in Downtown Cheyenne. The biggest part of their grand reopening news is that anyone can shop at Cash-Wa. They're not a grocery store or a big box store, so you won't have to feel the anxiety of waiting in a self-checkout forever.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast Draws Over 7,000
Cool weather and overcast skies did not deter over 7,000 hungry rodeo fans from enjoying a free pancake breakfast in downtown Cheyenne on Wednesday. According to event organizers, 7,122 breakfasts were served. That's up by over 1,000 people over Monday's tally of 6,112. Wednesday is Cheyenne Day at Cheyenne Frontier...
