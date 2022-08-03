ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Teddi Mellencamp Says Jim Edmonds Used a ‘Scare Tactic’ on Her Amid Wedding Invitation Drama

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eVWZU_0h3knTVG00

Addressing the drama. Teddi Mellencamp shared her thoughts on Jim Edmonds allegedly messaging her after she made fun of his wedding invitations on her podcast, Two Ts in a Pod , while his ex-wife Meghan King made a guest appearance.

See Teddi Mellencamp's Pics With Her 3 Kids

Read article

“I actually wasn’t shocked [by Jim's behavior] because from everything that I saw of him on [Real Housewives of] Orange County , it kind of just played right into exactly who I thought he was,” Mellencamp, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBXOA_0h3knTVG00
Teddi Mellencamp and Jim Edmonds. Shutterstock (2)

“Take a joke,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum added. “Meghan had nothing to do with it. She came in, I had just gotten sent it. I’m on a podcast where we talk crap. I mean, that’s what the podcast is. And, you know, this over-the-top invite came, and I saw it and made a joke of it. “

The Indiana native shared screenshots of text messages that Edmonds, 52, allegedly sent her after the podcast episode aired on Thursday, July 28. The MLB alum asked if King, 37, circulated the invitation.

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds’ Ups and Downs Over the Years

Read article

“She did not. I blindsided her. I got a dm with it,” Mellencamp replied in the text thread. After the Celebrity Big Brother alum said she would not reveal who had sent her the invite, the former center fielder pressed her further.

“Show me the DM without the person’s name on it then. I don’t believe anything that comes out my ex's mouth, so how should I trust you?” he allegedly texted the reality TV personality.

John Mellencamp ’s daughter told Us her theory about why Edmonds was so insistent on finding out her source.

“I think he likes to get his own way,” she said. “He uses a scare tactic in hopes that you'll back down.” She added: “The only thing I didn’t like was a man talking to a woman like that.” Per the alleged text conversation, the retired athlete also called the podcaster “trash” and advised her to “clean up her own s—t” and “stop worrying about other people’s before it comes back to bite you in the ass.”

In a statement to Us, Steve Honig , a rep for Edmonds, said, “It’s unfortunate when someone’s livelihood is based almost entirely on talking poorly about other people. And it’s not a joke when you are on the receiving end.”

Mention It All! Real Housewives’ Legal Troubles Through the Years

Read article

During the episode of Two Ts in a Pod , Mellencamp said Edmonds’ wedding invitation's nod to James Bond was “very cringe” and read it aloud to his ex-wife. “I mean, everyone has their own style,” King said. The Missouri native shares 5-year-old daughter Aspen and 4-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes with the former baseball player. They finalized their divorce in May 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

“I don’t know what coparenting is ,” the Bravo alum joked to Us in February. “I struggle with communication [with Edmonds]. In order to coparent, you have to communicate right? Yeah, so that would be a good start. … Jim hates me. It’s horrible.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Jim Edmonds and Fiancee Kortnie O’Connor Share Wedding Date, Invitation After Teddi Mellencamp Drama

Taking things into their own hands? Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor shared their wedding invitations after Teddi Mellencamp threw shade at the couple’s nuptials. Meghan King’s ex-husband reposted his fiancée’s video of their invites on Sunday, July 31. The pair are set to wed in Italy on Sunday, September 25. “Getting very excited,” O’Connor wrote […]
MLB
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says She “Would Give Anything” To Have Teddi Mellencamp Back On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

There are a lot of reasons to dislike Kyle Richards – especially on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But one thing I will never forgive her for is her insistence on making Teddi Mellencamp happen. Despite being booted from the show back in 2020, Teddi has still made multiple guest appearances. And I’m sure that’s all thanks to Kyle’s friendship with the so-called accountability coach.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
Popculture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Believed Another Couple Outside the Royal Family Were Leaking Stories

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dealt with their fair share of negative press over the years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly believed that someone in their inner circle was leaking stories to the press and contributing to that negativity, per InTouch Weekly. In the new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors by Tom Bower, it is alleged that Markle and Harry believed that their friends David and Victoria Beckham were behind the leaks.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Edmonds
Person
John Mellencamp
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Here’s Hailey and Justin Bieber Passionately Kissing on Vacation in Lake Coeur d'Alene

Hailey and Justin Bieber are nearly four years into being married, but the two gave off newlywed honeymoon vibes when paparazzi photographed them passionately kissing in Idaho’s Lake Coeur d'Alene. Hailey opted to wear a striking blue one-piece for the occasion. The couple’s trip comes as Justin continues to recover from Ramsey Hunt syndrome, which originally paralyzed part of his face.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Invitation#The Invitation#Two Ts#The Real Housewives Of
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas

The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

180K+
Followers
20K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy