Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant With Her and John Legend’s Rainbow Baby After Loss of Son Jack

Mommy’s little miracle. Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with her and John Legend ’s rainbow baby after losing son Jack in September 2020 .

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," the 36-year-old wrote alongside a baby bump mirror selfie on Wednesday, August 3. "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

The Utah native, 36, revealed in February that she was pursuing in vitro fertilization to conceive another baby . (She and the EGOT winner, 43, are also the parents of daughter Luna , 5, and son Miles , 3.)

“Here we go again,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost captioned an Instagram Story photo of IVF injectables at the time.

Later that same day, the Deal or No Deal alum confirmed that she was “balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as possible … and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model added at the time: “I honestly don’t mind the shots, they make me feel like a doctor/chemist but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

The announcement came nearly two years after Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss due to partial placenta abruption . She and the “All of Me” singer subsequently named their late son Jack and shared photos from the hospital via Instagram.

The Cravings author was criticized over the emotional pictures but told Medium in an October 2020 essay that the backlash “did not matter” to her.

Teigen explained, “I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story. I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it's something you wouldn't have done. … These photos are only for the people who need them.”

She and the Ohio native, who wed in September 2013 in Italy, explained the loss to Luna and Miles. “Whether we go on a vacation or something, they always say, ‘Don’t forget baby Jack.’ And then I have to pack him up,” Teigen told Scary Mommy of his ashes in October 2021. “This might sound crazy to people, but … they really love being a part of it.”

The little one attended a blessings ceremony that same month for “closure," alongside their parents and grandma Vilailuck Teigen .