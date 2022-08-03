Read on rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
News Channel Nebraska
Rick C. Haith, 65, Nebr. City
Rick C. Haith, age 65 of Nebraska City passed away on Wednesday evening, Aug. 3, 2022 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, NE. Ricky Carl Haith was born on December 4, 1956 in Omaha, NE; the son of Carl Junior and Catherine Clara (Asmus) Haith. He attended school in Omaha and graduated from high school there.
News Channel Nebraska
Power outage affecting Nemaha County
PERU-Omaha Public Power district is reporting power outages in Nemaha County. As of 5:15pm Saturday, August 6th OPPD is reporting 168 affected customers in an area that extends from Peru, Brownville, Nemaha, and portions of Auburn. To report an outage and find more information, visit www.oppd.com.
News Channel Nebraska
Gibbon man arrested after standoff in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a man following a pursuit and standoff near the Missouri River on Interstate 80 in Omaha Friday morning. NSP said troopers arrested one person, 26-year-old Quentin Rockefeller of Gibbon, after a pursuit and standoff. It was reported that around 9:25...
News Channel Nebraska
61st Annual Wilber Czech Festival underway
WILBER – The 61st Annual Wilber Czech Festival kicked off Friday, with celebration organizers urging people to stay hydrated and take breaks in air-conditioned environments occasionally this weekend. The three-day festival is being greeted by temperatures expected to hover around 100 on Saturday, with a heat index that could...
News Channel Nebraska
Ambassador Wellness Center Announces New Ownership
Nebraska City, NE - Ambassador Wellness Center, LLC, has announced that Travis Gillespie and Kevin Gray are the new owners of the community fitness center, renamed as GG Wellness Center. Since opening in March 1998, Timothy and Sally Juilfs have owned and operated Ambassador Wellness Center. Over the last twenty-four...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City woman gets probation for selling unregistered silencer on Facebook
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska woman was sentenced to probation this week following a conviction for possessing an unregistered silencer. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 38-year-old Tia Hall of Falls City was given a three-year sentence of probation on Wednesday. Hall advertised the silencer for sale on...
News Channel Nebraska
Courthouse elevator down for weeks after 'unrelated' fire
NEBRASKA CITY – A power outage at the Otoe County Courthouse around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday was followed by fire alarms, but officials are not sure the two are related. The power at the courthouse tripped off around 3:30 p.m. and triggered an electrical generator to restore service. Moments later, fire alarms sounded and Otoe County Emergency Management traced the smoke alarm to the elevator control room.
News Channel Nebraska
Drug-related charges lead to 20 years imprisonment sentence for Lincoln man
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old Lincoln man received 20 years sentence on Friday for drug- and weapons-related charges such as conspiracy to distribute. 33-year-old James Borden of Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture with a prior serious drug felony conviction and five years for using, carrying or possessing a firearm during or in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Officers investigating vandalism at Lincoln middle school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating vandalism that happened at a middle school in south Lincoln. LPD said officers were dispatched to Scott Middle School, west of 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, on a report of vandalism Wednesday morning. According to police, an employee arrived...
News Channel Nebraska
29-year-old sentenced for Santee domestic assault
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 29-year-old man was sentenced Thursday for a federal domestic assault conviction related to an incident in northeast Nebraska. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell announced that Alrick Abeita was sentenced to five years in prison for domestic assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. There is no parole in the federal prison system. After his release from prison, Abeita will serve 3 years of supervised release.
News Channel Nebraska
Shooting being investigated in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 24-year-old. OPD said police arrived at a local hospital to investigate a shooting victim that had arrived by private vehicle. The report said the officers spoke with the 24-year-old victim who reportedly told them that she was...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Saturday night shooting leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials said a shooting in Omaha late Saturday night left one dead. The Omaha Police Department said they responded to the area of N 34th and Davenport Streets for a shooting just after 11 p.m. According to authorities, the victim, an 18-year-old, Dayton Wenz, was found seriously...
News Channel Nebraska
Search of Wymore home, yields destructive devices
BEATRICE – Gage County authorities have arrested a Wymore man, after searching a home where several destructive devices were found. Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies and Wymore police conducted a search of a home in the two-hundred block of North 11th, in Wymore…finding the devices, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, a glass meth pipe and a small amount of marijuana.
News Channel Nebraska
Three-vehicle crash leaves one hospitalized
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials said they are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday. The Lincoln Police Department said the crash at N 1st and Cornhusker Hwy around 12:10 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, officials said a red SUV was driving southbound on N 1st and violated the...
News Channel Nebraska
Wahoo man receives 15 years of jail time for drug charges
WAHOO, Neb. -- A man from Wahoo was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment on Aug. 4 for drug-related charges. 37-year-old David Wesley was sentenced to 15 years for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine actual, (pure), in July 2020, with a prior violent felony conviction by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard. After Swanson is released from prison, he will serve 10 years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Man charged with theft after multiple alleged stolen vehicles found
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes. A months-long investigation eventually let law enforcement catch up to the alleged thief. It’s a tale of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property. According to an affidavit, an investigation into 37-year-old Quim...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man apprehended after not paying for fuel, fleeing from police
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly left a Lincoln gas station without paying. The Lincoln Police Department said that officers were called to the Super C at 3275 Sheridan Blvd. for a report of a gas drive off Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Authorities...
