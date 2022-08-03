South Brunswick police investigating possible abduction; looking for white tractor-trailer cab

Read on centraljersey.com
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your OrganizationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Weather Forecast: Friday Aug 5 - Tuesday, Aug 9Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of WatchungMorristown MinuteWatchung, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Exhaustive 26 hours: South Brunswick police locate man, woman in ‘possible abduction’ incident
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – After tips from around the country, South Brunswick police – with the assistance of county, state and federal law enforcement – have tracked down the woman and man involved in the “possible abduction” incident. While police detectives “continue to evaluate exactly what...
wbrz.com
Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says
BATON ROUGE - Four escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Landon Braudway, Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wigington were captured on Lee Drive after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
Delco murder suspect arrested in North Carolina, girlfriend found safe: Police
Police say a suspect wanted for murder in Delaware County, Pennsylvania was taken into custody in North Carolina and his girlfriend was found safe.
New Jersey tractor cab mystery, involving bloodied woman, found to be misunderstanding
An all-out search to find a big rig truck and its driver, believed to be involved in a possible abduction of a woman in New Jersey, turned out to be a big misunderstanding.
Man Arrested for Fondling Himself In Front of 5-Year-Old At New Jersey Dollar Tree
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested after being caught exposing and...
Police in New Jersey searching for tractor-trailer cab after woman seen bloodied, yelling for help
Police in New Jersey are searching for a tractor-trailer cab after a woman inside was reportedly seen covered in blood and yelling for help.
Suspect Wanted for Check Fraud at Lacey Township Bank
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Friday, July 29, 2022, at 12:15 p.m., Officer Slota responded...
Police: School bus driver flees after hitting teen in Pennsauken, New Jersey
"It's really hard," said the victim, 15-year-old Manuel Rodriguez of Pennsauken. "I could have died."
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash at Madison and 6th. We have no information on injuries or the cause of the accident. Should additional details become available, we will update our page.
N.J. woman dies after head-on crash with dump truck, police say
A 69-year-old Warren County woman died after a head-on crash Thursday morning with a dump truck in Hope Township, State Police report. The wreck was reported at 10:50 a.m. after the dump truck, which was northbound on County Route 521, crossed the double yellow line near Dogwood Drive and sideswiped a southbound U.S. Mail vehicle, police said.
A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation
BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
Montgomery Township police blotter
A 23-year-old Newark man was charged with theft of property July 26. He allegedly took credit cards out of a woman’s wallet in a store June 24 and attempted to use the credit cards to make purchases online. He was turned over to the Hillsborough Township Police Department for an outstanding warrant.
ocscanner.news
MARLBORO: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON 18 NB WITH INJURIES
Marlboro First Aid and Rescue shared the following information regarding an accident that happened this morning:. Units dispatched around 8:29am for a motor vehicle accident on Route 18 North/Tennent road this morning. First arriving police units advised of a serious motor vehicle accident and a Medivac was requested to fly. All EMS/Fire units cleared around 9:30am.
TODAY.com
K-9 unit helps track down three boys missing in New Jersey forest
Three New Jersey boys aged seven to nine were exploring in the forest when they realized they were lost. That's when Shiloh, a Bloodhound with the police K-9 unit, went to work. Shiloh found the boy’s shoes and tracked down the young adventure seekers. The hero dog was rewarded with a liverwurst treat.Aug. 5, 2022.
One dead in St. Johns County pickup truck crash
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a single vehicle pickup truck crash Thursday morning off State Road 207, St. Johns Fire Rescue said. The crash happened 100 yards off the woodline of the 7000 block of State Road 207, according to SJFR. There was one...
People
10 Dead, Including 3 Children, in Pennsylvania House Fire: 'Completely Destroyed'
Three children and seven adults were killed as a blazing fire raged in a Pennsylvania home on Friday morning. A local firefighter is related to many of the victims. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said in a release that on 2:42 a.m. one of its officers arrived at a "house fire with entrapment" at a two story home in Nescopeck, a small town a little more than 100 miles from Philadelphia.
Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say
CHERRY HILL — The man charged with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl and cocaine in her system had burn marks on her body when police arrived. Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill was charged in connection with the July 23 death of the 2-year-old after the illegal substances were found in her system, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.
Man accused of holding 2-year-old’s hands under extremely hot water, severely burning them
A Monroe County man was arraigned Wednesday on aggravated assault and related counts for intentionally causing severe burns to a 2-year-old’s hands, authorities allege. Investigators allege that around 3 p.m. Jan. 18, the child was burned by extremely hot water from the kitchen sink in the home the victim and suspect shared in Hamilton Township, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police at Stroudsburg.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at Route 88 and Pearl Street. We have a report of injuries and a medevac helicopter landing at the middle school. The roads are blocked and not passable with emergency vehicles and the accident scene. Strongly recommended that you avoid the area.
Pa. man dies after being pinned underneath lawnmower
A Schuylkill County man has died Thursday after getting pinned under his lawnmower, according to WNEP. State police told the station that victim is John Lippert, 79, of Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven. According to the report, police said Lippert rode his lawnmower to get to the mail on his...
