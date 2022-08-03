ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi Announces Extension of MTV Turns Forty: I Still Want My MTV

thelocalvoice.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.thelocalvoice.net

Comments / 1

Related
Picayune Item

Milkweed still a popular native perennial for Mississippi gardens

Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Although it has been over seven years since The Crosby Arboretum first started receiving a steady barrage of questions from coastal gardeners seeking the best species of native milkweed (Asclepias) to benefit dwindling monarch butterfly population, we continue to get inquiries about Mississippi milkweed species, and sources for seed.
PICAYUNE, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford, Mississippi: Friday, August 5, 2022 Food and Drink Specials + Entertainment

Cambridge United Methodist Church (Abbeville): First Friday Poetry Readings featuring DR DEBORAH KEHOE and DR JOHN DAIGLE 6 pm) Southside Gallery: Summer Group Exhibition Artists’ Reception with Brooke Alexander, Charlie Buckley, Katelyn Chapman, Ashleigh Coleman, Blair Hobbs, and Thad Lee (5–8 pm) 11 am–10 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating,...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Entertainment
City
Abbeville, MS
City
Tupelo, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
City
Oxford, MS
City
Cleveland, MS
wxxv25.com

A Winning Bet: The future of gaming in Mississippi

This week we celebrate the 30th anniversary of legal casino gambling in Mississippi. After last year’s record-breaking revenue, what is next? What does the future of gaming look like in the Magnolia state?. After achieving record-breaking revenues in 2021, what’s next for gaming in Mississippi? How do we continue...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Daily South

10 Best Things to Do in Tupelo, Mississippi

In the northeast corner of Mississippi lies Tupelo, a dynamic town of 38,000 residents that's best known for its most famous native son: Elvis Presley. The King was born there decades ago, but thousands still flock here annually to experience the community that raised him (including the Elvis Festival, which takes place every June). There are many ways to experience spots he frequented growing up, but that's not the only reason to come to Tupelo. With outstanding Southern cuisine, a diverse coffee scene, a beautiful downtown, and a trendy boutique hotel within walking distance of it all, Tupelo is a must-visit destination. Check out these 10 things to add to your list when planning a trip to Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
Starkville Daily News

Local acupuncturist is the only one in Mississippi who can treat Alpha-Gal

Anyone with Alpha-Gal Syndrome knows how all-consuming it can be. For every one of us who doesn’t have this life-threatening allergy, there is at least one person in our circle of acquaintances, and probably more, who does, especially here in the South. Luckily, local acupuncturist Clare O’Nan of Starkville...
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Simon Le Bon
Person
Madonna
Person
Nina Blackwood
Person
Martha Quinn
Person
Bret Michaels
ourmshome.com

The Allure of The Alluvian

The Alluvian Hotel, in Greenwood, Mississippi, is located in the Delta, also known as the “South’s south.” With an allure that cannot be found anywhere else, the Delta has been the muse of great southern writers for many years. Here, within the historic Delta town of Greenwood, Mississippi is where you’ll find The Alluvian Hotel. The Alluvian is a must-stay for anyone who enjoys beauty, delicious food, history, and culturally rich experiences.
GREENWOOD, MS
wbrz.com

More than 600 catfish seized in illegal fishing bust on Mississippi River

BURAS - Five men are on the hook for fines and possible jail time after wildlife agents caught them with several hundred catfish along the Mississippi River on Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents found the men, all from Mississippi, fishing on a levee near the Empire Locks. After checking their ice chests, agents found them in possession of 665 blue catfish, more than six times the daily limit of 100 per Louisiana law.
MCCOMB, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Want My Mtv#Forty#Mtv#The Grammy Museum#Mississippian
bolivarbullet.com

Cleveland Doctor Celebrates 20 Years

Missouri transplant Dr. Derek Miles enjoys serving Bolivar County. Dr. Derek Miles, a Cleveland urologist who serves the entire Delta region–including East Arkansas, in Helena–is celebrating the 20th year of the opening of his practice which took place in August of 2002. The Kansas City native said he now considers himself a true “Deltan” and has a passion for his work and serving his many patients in the region.
CLEVELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

New troopers will soon be patrolling Mississippi highways

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – 29 new troopers will soon be patrolling Mississippi highways. Cadet Class 66 graduated Friday and to the oath to keep the state safe. This is a unique class, because each cadet had law enforcement experience before going to trooper school. That is a first for...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
WAPT

Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
AL.com

Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat

TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
TUPELO, MS
The Associated Press

Mississippi governor halts rental assistance funds

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as $130 million for the program back to the federal government. The total amount that will be returned to the Treasury Department will decrease with each new application that is approved or recertified, according to the governor’s office. “It’s time our state returns to pre-pandemic policies,” Reeves said at a press conference. “We will continue to say ‘no’ to these types of projects and handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce.” While Reeves praised a “booming” Mississippi economy, he said there are still too many people in the state “being paid not to work.” Labor shortages across the country have led to staffing woes for some employers and increased job opportunities for some workers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
localmemphis.com

Some Mississippi residents can be reimbursed for safe rooms

COLUMBUS, Miss — Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy