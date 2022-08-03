Read on www.sidneydailynews.com
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information. City council will...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Looks To Add Another 263 Acres Inside City Limits
MARYSVILLE – Marysville City Council will consider expanding the size of the city Monday at its regular meeting as the first reading of an ordinance that will accept the annexation into Marysville of over 263 acres in Paris Township – just west of the current city limits near the U.S. Route 33/U.S. Route 36 interchange – will be presented at the meeting.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss Termination of Memorandum of Lease
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Thursday to discuss a termination of memorandum of lease. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination of allowance of bills dated Aug. 4, there is a total of $105,286.03 in the General Fund and...
Trotwood leaders concerned with construction timetable as main road to remain closed into 2023
TROTWOOD — Delayed emergency response times and severe loss of revenue for area businesses have been some of the issues raised by city leaders over a long-term road closure in Trotwood. >>Photos: Signs of remembrance placed in Oregon District 3 years after mass shooting. Free Pike near state Route...
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County creates CONNECT Shelby County for improved broadband access
SIDNEY – Shelby County is participating in a 14-week, fast-track program to create a countywide plan for expanding broadband access. State agencies, BroadbandOhio and Ohio State University Extension Office is supporting community leaders as they gather information about current broadband access and options in Shelby County, connect with other communities on best practices and successful models, and go through an opportunity analysis to identify the best path forward.
miamivalleytoday.com
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Miami County Commerce Center
TROY – The Miami County Commissioners and other government officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new One Stop Center, officially named the Miami County Commerce Center, on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Miami County Commerce Center will be located at the corner of Barnhart Road and State Route 55...
peakofohio.com
City issues a boil water advisory
The depressurization of a water line in Bellefontaine has prompted the city’s water department to issue a boil advisory for certain residents. The advisory includes the homes in the 300 and 400 blocks of Washington Avenue. Locations affected are:. 333, 336, 340, 345, 400, 404, 408, 409, 412, 415,...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Follow-up at Raintree Village Mobile Home Park
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The last time 13abc visited Raintree Mobile Home Park in Washington Township, residents were complaining about abandoned trailers that were eyesores and attracting rodents. Well, unfortunately, much has not changed since that visit. One resident complained about three vacant trailers on Walnut Lane. Only one...
Greene County Public Health applying adulticide for mosquitos tonight
XENIA — Greene County Pubic Health announced they will be applying adulticide tonight for mosquito control from 9 p.m. through midnight, according to a media release. This will occur in the following areas, weather permitting:. Massie, Cato, and Kylemore Drives in Xenia. Rotary Park in Beavercreek. Angel’s Pass Park...
Bellefontaine Examiner
County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center
A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— County Commissioners Cleckner and Quinlisk were in Wapakoneta today conferring with the Auglaize County commissioners relative to building a new bridge over Mile Creek on the county line. The contract for putting in the new bridge was awarded to the Canton Bridge Co. for $895. ————...
2 local school districts seek additional funding; 1 passes, 1 fails
SPRINGFIELD — School districts sometimes use the August special election date as a way to get levies in front of voters in their communities. This year is no different, but only two local schools decided to take a levy to the voters. Clark-Shawnee Local School District in Clark County...
Sidney Daily News
Relay for Life
SIDNEY – The main event for the Shelby County Relay for Life commenced on the shaded courtsquare on Aug. 5 with no rain and over $50,000 raised for the cause. Emotions permeated the air as survivors and their friends and families gathered for the opening ceremony and the survivor’s lap. Most who attended seemed to have been attending for years and greeted each other as they passed by, and many survivors had large support systems, like Kathy Marsh, an Event Leadership Team (ELT) committee member.
Fox 19
Ohio election boards flooded with record requests seeking 2020 voting machine tapes
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Some county boards of elections in the Tri-State are receiving an influx of records requests from the 2020 elections, potentially clogging up public resources ahead of the 2022 contests. One of the requests obtained by FOX19 seeks 12 categories of records from the Warren County Board...
First Van Wert roundabout set to open
VAN WERT COUNTY – The first roundabout located in Van Wert County is scheduled to open Friday. The intersection closed on June 1, 2022. Just a little bit of work remains – seeding, mulching, landscaping and pavement marking. Rob White, District One Capital Programs administrator for the Ohio...
countynewsonline.org
Results of the August primaries for Darke County
In the second primaries for this year, which have been that late in the year because of the problems in the redistricting process in the State of Ohio, the Democrat races were uncontested and made Sophia Rodriguez the DEM-candidate for the State Representative for the 84th congressional district (northern part of Darke County, large part of Mercer County and parts of Auglaize County) .
City of Lima releases street resurfacing schedule
LIMA — The City of Lima plans to resurface various streets starting from Monday, Aug. 8 to Friday, Aug. 19. According to the city engineer’s office, the Shelly Co. will post ‘no parking’ signs in advance of the paving and milling work. The dates could change due to the weather.
City of Kettering honors Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik
In addition to her busy career as meteorologist, Jamie has served on the Parks Board since 2009.
Sidney Daily News
Animals at the Auglaize fair
Chloe Wilker, 9, of New Bremen, tends to her market goat’s drinking needs at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Chloe is the daughter of Matt and Kelly Wilker.
Dayton postal worker delivers mail with home in limbo
As the Elmo Fire continues to bring so much uncertainty, one act of day-to-day life remains steady in the small community of Dayton.
