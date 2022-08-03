ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sidney Daily News

On the agendas

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information. City council will...
SIDNEY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Looks To Add Another 263 Acres Inside City Limits

MARYSVILLE – Marysville City Council will consider expanding the size of the city Monday at its regular meeting as the first reading of an ordinance that will accept the annexation into Marysville of over 263 acres in Paris Township – just west of the current city limits near the U.S. Route 33/U.S. Route 36 interchange – will be presented at the meeting.
Daily Advocate

Commissioners discuss Termination of Memorandum of Lease

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Thursday to discuss a termination of memorandum of lease. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination of allowance of bills dated Aug. 4, there is a total of $105,286.03 in the General Fund and...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sidney, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Sidney, OH
Government
Sidney Daily News

Shelby County creates CONNECT Shelby County for improved broadband access

SIDNEY – Shelby County is participating in a 14-week, fast-track program to create a countywide plan for expanding broadband access. State agencies, BroadbandOhio and Ohio State University Extension Office is supporting community leaders as they gather information about current broadband access and options in Shelby County, connect with other communities on best practices and successful models, and go through an opportunity analysis to identify the best path forward.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Miami County Commerce Center

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners and other government officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new One Stop Center, officially named the Miami County Commerce Center, on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Miami County Commerce Center will be located at the corner of Barnhart Road and State Route 55...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

City issues a boil water advisory

The depressurization of a water line in Bellefontaine has prompted the city’s water department to issue a boil advisory for certain residents. The advisory includes the homes in the 300 and 400 blocks of Washington Avenue. Locations affected are:. 333, 336, 340, 345, 400, 404, 408, 409, 412, 415,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Follow-up at Raintree Village Mobile Home Park

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The last time 13abc visited Raintree Mobile Home Park in Washington Township, residents were complaining about abandoned trailers that were eyesores and attracting rodents. Well, unfortunately, much has not changed since that visit. One resident complained about three vacant trailers on Walnut Lane. Only one...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Wells#Water Management#Drinking Water#Water Supply#Urban Construction#City Council#Utilities#Ground Water Science
Bellefontaine Examiner

County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center

A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

———— County Commissioners Cleckner and Quinlisk were in Wapakoneta today conferring with the Auglaize County commissioners relative to building a new bridge over Mile Creek on the county line. The contract for putting in the new bridge was awarded to the Canton Bridge Co. for $895. ————...
SIDNEY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
Sidney Daily News

Relay for Life

SIDNEY – The main event for the Shelby County Relay for Life commenced on the shaded courtsquare on Aug. 5 with no rain and over $50,000 raised for the cause. Emotions permeated the air as survivors and their friends and families gathered for the opening ceremony and the survivor’s lap. Most who attended seemed to have been attending for years and greeted each other as they passed by, and many survivors had large support systems, like Kathy Marsh, an Event Leadership Team (ELT) committee member.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

First Van Wert roundabout set to open

VAN WERT COUNTY – The first roundabout located in Van Wert County is scheduled to open Friday. The intersection closed on June 1, 2022. Just a little bit of work remains – seeding, mulching, landscaping and pavement marking. Rob White, District One Capital Programs administrator for the Ohio...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Results of the August primaries for Darke County

In the second primaries for this year, which have been that late in the year because of the problems in the redistricting process in the State of Ohio, the Democrat races were uncontested and made Sophia Rodriguez the DEM-candidate for the State Representative for the 84th congressional district (northern part of Darke County, large part of Mercer County and parts of Auglaize County) .
DARKE COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

City of Lima releases street resurfacing schedule

LIMA — The City of Lima plans to resurface various streets starting from Monday, Aug. 8 to Friday, Aug. 19. According to the city engineer’s office, the Shelly Co. will post ‘no parking’ signs in advance of the paving and milling work. The dates could change due to the weather.
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Animals at the Auglaize fair

Chloe Wilker, 9, of New Bremen, tends to her market goat’s drinking needs at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Chloe is the daughter of Matt and Kelly Wilker.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy