Earthquake rumbles in Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A 1.6 magnitude earthquake was reported by the USGS Friday. The organization said the earthquake took place on Thursday, August 4th at 2:40 p.m. It had a depth of around 3.4 miles. It was located approximately 5.1 miles to the east south east of Elgin. It...
USGS reports small earthquake near Elgin
Elgin, S.C. (WOLO)–Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The US Geological Survey has reported a 1.9 magnitude earthquake just under two miles east of Elgin. The same area has been subject to dozens of small quakes since the end of last year.
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) another earthquake in South Carolina on Thursday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was felt at around 2:40 p.m. 4.8 miles southeast of Elgin. Officials say the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 5 kilometers.
Earthquake reported near Blowing Rock, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off of U.S. 321 just north of Blowing Rock, and south of Boone at 12:22 a.m. (EST) Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 2.1 kilometers. Numerous smaller magnitude earthquakes have...
Richland County joins nationwide climate mapping, weather data to help with extreme heat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County announced it is joining a nationwide effort to collect weather data and help communities experiencing extreme heat. On Saturday, August 6, volunteers will use vehicle mounted sensors as they drive across the county. The group of around 20 people will collect temperature, humidity and provide GPS data to map urban heat islands.
Little Mountain Reunion Parade Lineup
LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The following is the lineup for the Little Mountain Reunion Parade, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. near Shealy’s Citgo on US 76 and will go down the road until turning left on Mill Street, stopping at Reunion Park. 1. Little Mountain Troop 61.
Crashes shut down I-26 in Lexington County
CHAPIN, S.C. — Drivers along I-26 may notice a severe slowdown following two crashes in Lexington County on Saturday. Maps provided by the South Carolina Department of Transportation show one crash being roughly two miles west of exit 91 to Chapin on the eastbound side. Later, maps also showed another crash two miles east of exit 85 to Little Mountain on the westbound side.
Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
SC DHEC asks Columbia residents to collect bird carcasses
After West Nile Virus was found in a dead bird in Columbia, DHEC continues to encourage residents to collect and submit dead birds. The agency announced on their website their need for more samples back in March and asked residents to lend a hand. "Please help DHEC monitor West Nile...
Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
Family of missing boater on Lake Murray speaks out
LAKE MURRAY OF RICHLAND, S.C. — The search for a missing boater on Lake Murray entered its fourth day on Thursday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been looking for a boater that they say fell into the water Sunday afternoon. A release from the agency suggests...
Lexington County approves road improvement plan
The congested roads and stalled traffic throughout Lexington County are in for a fix. Lexington County Council gave final approval at the July 26 meeting to a penny sales tax proposal that would fund millions in road improvements throughout Lexington County. It was a unanimous vote that clears the way...
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
Soda City Live: Brew at the Zoo is tonight!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Need plans for tonight? How about enjoying what’s called the coolest suds sippin’ safari in Columbia. It’s Brew at the Zoo at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Lochlan Wooten is the chief operating officer for Riverbanks Zoo. She joined Soda City Live to invite...
Soda City Live: Wine on the River event hosted by Lexington Medical Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a few weeks, an annual event hosted by the Lexington Medical Center Foundation will be returning to the Midlands! Wine on the River is a fun gathering where folks spend an evening near the Riverwalk with an all-out culinary experience, complete with wine and beer pairings of course.
Greenway to connect downtown Columbia to Lake Murray gets state funding
LEXINGTON — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will receive state funding to begin designing and building the Lower Saluda Greenway, which will connect with existing trails, creating a trail network that will run from the Lake Murray Dam to Columbia. The 12-foot-wide greenway will connect the existing Saluda River...
DHEC is asking for your help with testing for West Nile
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is looking for dead birds. You read that right. DHEC is looking to do more testing on dead birds for mosquito-borne illnesses. The state agency is asking citizens to do their part in the research by sending in any dead birds they find.
South Carolina school districts face teacher shortages as school year begins
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the new school year nears, some students in the Midlands may not know who their teacher will be this fall as several school districts face record teacher shortages. Two weeks from the start of classes, Richland School District Two is working to fill 103 teacher...
Auditor: Explanation of Swansea’s missing records for $3.3M cancelled and never rescheduled
SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - Two members of Swansea Town Council and the town-hired auditor said there was a meeting to discuss the town’s problematic financial record keeping, but it was cancelled and not rescheduled. Swansea’s town government is facing scrutiny after an audit found the town did not have...
New details in deadly shooting of SC transgender woman at Augusta hotel
EASTOVER, S.C. (WACH) — Richmond County deputies in Augusta, Georgia released new details about a shooting that left a Midlands transgender woman dead at an Augusta hotel last month. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Keshia Geter of Eastover, and accused shooter 22-year-old Jaquarie Allen were arguing...
