Elgin, SC

WIS-TV

Earthquake rumbles in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A 1.6 magnitude earthquake was reported by the USGS Friday. The organization said the earthquake took place on Thursday, August 4th at 2:40 p.m. It had a depth of around 3.4 miles. It was located approximately 5.1 miles to the east south east of Elgin. It...
ELGIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

USGS reports small earthquake near Elgin

Elgin, S.C. (WOLO)–Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The US Geological Survey has reported a 1.9 magnitude earthquake just under two miles east of Elgin. The same area has been subject to dozens of small quakes since the end of last year.
ELGIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) another earthquake in South Carolina on Thursday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was felt at around 2:40 p.m. 4.8 miles southeast of Elgin. Officials say the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 5 kilometers.
ELGIN, SC
WBTV

Earthquake reported near Blowing Rock, USGS says

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off of U.S. 321 just north of Blowing Rock, and south of Boone at 12:22 a.m. (EST) Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 2.1 kilometers. Numerous smaller magnitude earthquakes have...
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Elgin, SC
Elgin, SC
WIS-TV

Richland County joins nationwide climate mapping, weather data to help with extreme heat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County announced it is joining a nationwide effort to collect weather data and help communities experiencing extreme heat. On Saturday, August 6, volunteers will use vehicle mounted sensors as they drive across the county. The group of around 20 people will collect temperature, humidity and provide GPS data to map urban heat islands.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Little Mountain Reunion Parade Lineup

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The following is the lineup for the Little Mountain Reunion Parade, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. near Shealy’s Citgo on US 76 and will go down the road until turning left on Mill Street, stopping at Reunion Park. 1. Little Mountain Troop 61.
LITTLE MOUNTAIN, SC
WLTX.com

Crashes shut down I-26 in Lexington County

CHAPIN, S.C. — Drivers along I-26 may notice a severe slowdown following two crashes in Lexington County on Saturday. Maps provided by the South Carolina Department of Transportation show one crash being roughly two miles west of exit 91 to Chapin on the eastbound side. Later, maps also showed another crash two miles east of exit 85 to Little Mountain on the westbound side.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
IRMO, SC
coladaily.com

SC DHEC asks Columbia residents to collect bird carcasses

After West Nile Virus was found in a dead bird in Columbia, DHEC continues to encourage residents to collect and submit dead birds. The agency announced on their website their need for more samples back in March and asked residents to lend a hand. "Please help DHEC monitor West Nile...
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park's New Cabins

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
CHESTER, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Lexington County approves road improvement plan

The congested roads and stalled traffic throughout Lexington County are in for a fix. Lexington County Council gave final approval at the July 26 meeting to a penny sales tax proposal that would fund millions in road improvements throughout Lexington County. It was a unanimous vote that clears the way...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Brew at the Zoo is tonight!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Need plans for tonight? How about enjoying what’s called the coolest suds sippin’ safari in Columbia. It’s Brew at the Zoo at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Lochlan Wooten is the chief operating officer for Riverbanks Zoo. She joined Soda City Live to invite...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Greenway to connect downtown Columbia to Lake Murray gets state funding

LEXINGTON — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will receive state funding to begin designing and building the Lower Saluda Greenway, which will connect with existing trails, creating a trail network that will run from the Lake Murray Dam to Columbia. The 12-foot-wide greenway will connect the existing Saluda River...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

DHEC is asking for your help with testing for West Nile

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is looking for dead birds. You read that right. DHEC is looking to do more testing on dead birds for mosquito-borne illnesses. The state agency is asking citizens to do their part in the research by sending in any dead birds they find.
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

New details in deadly shooting of SC transgender woman at Augusta hotel

EASTOVER, S.C. (WACH) — Richmond County deputies in Augusta, Georgia released new details about a shooting that left a Midlands transgender woman dead at an Augusta hotel last month. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Keshia Geter of Eastover, and accused shooter 22-year-old Jaquarie Allen were arguing...
AUGUSTA, GA

