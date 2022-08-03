Oceanside woman’s Trotters in Training aims to make running fun

Read on thecoastnews.com
At 78 years old, Hob Nob Hill is new again
One of San Diego’s oldest and most cherished restaurants has been reborn. If you haven’t set foot into Hob Nob Hill since Covid reared its menacing head in early 2020, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. The restaurant, which doubles as a bakery, was given one of...
2022 San Diego Festival of Arts
Del Mar, CA — The 2022 San Diego Festival of the Arts (www.sdfestivalarts.org) will return to San Diego Surf Sports Park in North San Diego (formerly the Del Mar polo fields) on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11. The festival moved permanently to the San Diego Surf Sports Park last year and has proved to be extremely successful. Guests and artists love its easy freeway access and ample convenient parking.
Sunday Breakfast Society Heading to Chula Vista
New Breakfast and Brunch Spot to Open in Eastlake Area
San Diego Soul Food Fest in City Heights
Saturday, August 6 in City Heights from 11am-3pm San Diego Soul Food will feature delicious soul food from across the region. Visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/san-diego.
ALPINE COUNTRY DELI: A MEATY FIND AT VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER
August 3, 2022 (Alpine) -- If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, or have raised a family here, then you’ve probably visited the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, only a short 15-minute drive from East County. With attractions, events, performances, activities and shopping, there is literally something for everyone in the family at the Viejas Outlet Center.
San Diego pizza restaurant on the brink of closing after 68 years
Venice Pizza House, a family business, thought they'd have to close their doors. They're giving one final try first, though.
La Mesa barber asked to cut Juan Soto's hair ahead of Padres debut
A La Mesa barber got a surprise client: Juan Soto, one of the new star players for the San Diego Padres.
New vocational center and café in San Marcos are brewing up coffee and hope for disabled people
SAN MARCOS — It’s been nearly two decades since the Oceanside nonprofitTERI purchased 20 acres in San Marcos for its Campus of Life — a community hub that would one day provide extensive recreation, education and career-training services to people on the autism spectrum and with other disabilities.
Backpacks and School Supplies Giveaway at Super Saturday Event
Child Support Services is holding a Super Saturday event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 13 to giveaway hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies to all children who attend, until supplies run out. The event will be held at the Department of Child Support Services central office, at 3666 Kearny Villa Rd.
8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 3-7
Held inside Mission Valley’s historic Town and Country Resort, Tiki Oasis promises a “Trip to the Tropics”' with four days and five nights of art, music, and fashion shows. Highlights for ticket holders include three nights of burlesque shows, educational seminars and plenty of live musical performances. Those without a ticket can still attend the Tiki Oasis pop-up art show featuring exhibits from 40+ artists (Thursday-Sunday) and a marketplace with more than 100 vendors selling Tiki glassware, accessories, ceramics and clothing (Saturday and Sunday). Explore ticket options for the event here. | 500 Hotel Circle North, Mission Valley.
Xavier the X-Man’s “Cruise for the Cause” car show turns 20
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Xavier The X-Man’s® Cruise for the Cause started in 2002 as a meet-up of a few car clubs organized by popular Magic 92.5 radio DJ Xavier “The X-Man” to support the community. Two decades and thousands of participating lowriders and custom cars later, the car show will celebrate its 20th year on Sunday, August 7 at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista.
Chula Vista Lemon Festival | Aug 13, 2022
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Join CBS 8 at the 25th Annual Lemon Festival in Chula Vista!. The event takes place on Saturday, August 13 from 11 AM to 6 PM in downtown Chula Vista. Chula Vista was once known as the “Lemon Capitol of the World.” and on Saturday, Third Avenue will transform into a lemon-filled oasis that pays tribute the city’s rich agricultural history.
SeaWorld San Diego orca ‘Nakai’ dies due to infection
SeaWorld San Diego is mourning the loss of one of their beloved orcas named Nakai who died due to an infection, the animal theme park announced Friday.
Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm
It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
Pet Adoption Fees Waived for Clear the Shelters through August
Yvette Urrea Moe, County of San Diego Communications Office. Your new best friend is waiting for you in one of our two County animal shelters in Bonita or Carlsbad. The County Department of Animal Services currently has hundreds of dogs, cats, rabbits and other companion animals waiting to be adopted at no fee this month. County Animal Services is part of Clear the Shelters, a monthlong national effort to find caring homes for animals in shelters.
Best Morning Market in North County ‘Oceanside Morning Farmers Market’
Oceanside features multiple activities and events throughout the week, one being the Oceanside Morning Farmers Market. The outdoor farmers market hosts a variety of vendors to buy fresh and gourmet products. The farmers market is sponsored by MainStreet Oceanside which is famously known for hosting multiple events like the Sunset...
