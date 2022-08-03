Oceanside woman’s Trotters in Training aims to make running fun

Held inside Mission Valley’s historic Town and Country Resort, Tiki Oasis promises a “Trip to the Tropics”' with four days and five nights of art, music, and fashion shows. Highlights for ticket holders include three nights of burlesque shows, educational seminars and plenty of live musical performances. Those without a ticket can still attend the Tiki Oasis pop-up art show featuring exhibits from 40+ artists (Thursday-Sunday) and a marketplace with more than 100 vendors selling Tiki glassware, accessories, ceramics and clothing (Saturday and Sunday). Explore ticket options for the event here. | 500 Hotel Circle North, Mission Valley.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO