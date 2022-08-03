ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oceanside woman’s Trotters in Training aims to make running fun

By Steve Puterski
Coast News
 2 days ago
sandiegodowntownnews.com

At 78 years old, Hob Nob Hill is new again

One of San Diego’s oldest and most cherished restaurants has been reborn. If you haven’t set foot into Hob Nob Hill since Covid reared its menacing head in early 2020, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. The restaurant, which doubles as a bakery, was given one of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

2022 San Diego Festival of Arts

Del Mar, CA — The 2022 San Diego Festival of the Arts (www.sdfestivalarts.org) will return to San Diego Surf Sports Park in North San Diego (formerly the Del Mar polo fields) on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11. The festival moved permanently to the San Diego Surf Sports Park last year and has proved to be extremely successful. Guests and artists love its easy freeway access and ample convenient parking.
DEL MAR, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ALPINE COUNTRY DELI: A MEATY FIND AT VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER

August 3, 2022 (Alpine) -- If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, or have raised a family here, then you’ve probably visited the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, only a short 15-minute drive from East County. With attractions, events, performances, activities and shopping, there is literally something for everyone in the family at the Viejas Outlet Center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
countynewscenter.com

Backpacks and School Supplies Giveaway at Super Saturday Event

Child Support Services is holding a Super Saturday event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 13 to giveaway hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies to all children who attend, until supplies run out. The event will be held at the Department of Child Support Services central office, at 3666 Kearny Villa Rd.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 3-7

Held inside Mission Valley’s historic Town and Country Resort, Tiki Oasis promises a “Trip to the Tropics”' with four days and five nights of art, music, and fashion shows. Highlights for ticket holders include three nights of burlesque shows, educational seminars and plenty of live musical performances. Those without a ticket can still attend the Tiki Oasis pop-up art show featuring exhibits from 40+ artists (Thursday-Sunday) and a marketplace with more than 100 vendors selling Tiki glassware, accessories, ceramics and clothing (Saturday and Sunday). Explore ticket options for the event here. | 500 Hotel Circle North, Mission Valley.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Xavier the X-Man’s “Cruise for the Cause” car show turns 20

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Xavier The X-Man’s® Cruise for the Cause started in 2002 as a meet-up of a few car clubs organized by popular Magic 92.5 radio DJ Xavier “The X-Man” to support the community. Two decades and thousands of participating lowriders and custom cars later, the car show will celebrate its 20th year on Sunday, August 7 at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
News 8 KFMB

Chula Vista Lemon Festival | Aug 13, 2022

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Join CBS 8 at the 25th Annual Lemon Festival in Chula Vista!. The event takes place on Saturday, August 13 from 11 AM to 6 PM in downtown Chula Vista. Chula Vista was once known as the “Lemon Capitol of the World.” and on Saturday, Third Avenue will transform into a lemon-filled oasis that pays tribute the city’s rich agricultural history.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm

It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Pet Adoption Fees Waived for Clear the Shelters through August

Yvette Urrea Moe, County of San Diego Communications Office. Your new best friend is waiting for you in one of our two County animal shelters in Bonita or Carlsbad. The County Department of Animal Services currently has hundreds of dogs, cats, rabbits and other companion animals waiting to be adopted at no fee this month. County Animal Services is part of Clear the Shelters, a monthlong national effort to find caring homes for animals in shelters.
CARLSBAD, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Best Morning Market in North County ‘Oceanside Morning Farmers Market’

Oceanside features multiple activities and events throughout the week, one being the Oceanside Morning Farmers Market. The outdoor farmers market hosts a variety of vendors to buy fresh and gourmet products. The farmers market is sponsored by MainStreet Oceanside which is famously known for hosting multiple events like the Sunset...
OCEANSIDE, CA

