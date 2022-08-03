ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WANTED: FBI offering $25,000 reward for information on Macon resident accused of shooting FBI Agent

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DAr05_0h3kmVEV00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Joshuia Johnathan Luke Brown.

Brown is wanted for allegedly firing several rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28.

According to a press release from FBI Atlanta, on Monday, Aug. 1., the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia issued a federal arrest warrant after Brown was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Impeding a Federal Official.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vy3hW_0h3kmVEV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5vLt_0h3kmVEV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTmFP_0h3kmVEV00

Authorities describe Brown as a black male, weighing 197 pounds, standing 5 foot 11 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Additionally, the FBI advises the public to be cautious and that Brown “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

If you have any information on the possible whereabouts of Brown, you can contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 7

Trebor Trahkcol
2d ago

Figured they'd offer such a fairly large reward since it's 1 of their own. Why can't it b the same for any other!

Reply
4
Donald Vilandre
2d ago

Don't worry a family member will turned him in. $25,000 is lot of $ even for family members to have. I know I would specially under crime stoppers. Not revealing yourself is the key!!

Reply
2
Debora Clark
1d ago

I wish they would offer a reward for info on who killed my grandson. He wasnt an FBI agent but he was a grandson a son a brother an uncle a nephew and he was a friend with a family that loves him and is devasted💔💙💜🇮🇹

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Woman recants claims about cop involvement in 1999 slayings

OZARK, Ala. – A woman who fueled a social media frenzy with claims about police being involved in the killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk in 1999 now says she was lying the whole time. WTYV-TV reports that 53-year-old Rena Crumb recanted her allegations on Thursday. Her testimony came during […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Two women shot in Hogansville, police investigating

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Hogansville Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Ware Street. According to officials, Saturday morning at 4:18 a.m., officers responded to Ware Street, following the report of a shooting. When they arrived of scene, they found the two women lying in the roadway. Officers administered first aid to the women […]
HOGANSVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 teens charged with murder of Central Georgia man

MACON, Ga. - Two teens have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 59-year-old man at a Central Georgia car wash in June. The two teens, 15 and 16, were booked into the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center this week, charged with felony murder. It happened at...
MACON, GA
WJHG-TV

Georgia man arrested in Bay County for trafficking cocaine

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was arrested early Wednesday morning for trafficking cocaine. Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 3:20 a.m. a patrol deputy tried to stop a car on N. Lagoon Drive. They say the car drove away and when authorities chased it, the car crashed into a ditch.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WTVM

Columbus man arrested in Bay County on drug, other charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on multiple charges, including trafficking cocaine in Bay County, Florida. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Richard Steven Kelley, Jr. attempted to escape a traffic stop by a patrol deputy on N. Lagoon Drive. During the chase, the...
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi Agent#Violent Crime#Fbi Atlanta#Firearm#Atlanta Field Office#Nexstar Media Inc
wgxa.tv

Family of slain toddler and their attorneys make a plea to end violent crime

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Marcus Ball, Jr. would be celebrating his second birthday next weekend but he lost his life to a stray bullet from a shooting that happened outside his home at Lakeview Apartments last month. His 2-year-old sister was also struck, potentially leaving her without the use of her arm for the rest of her life, according to Attorney Chris Stewart.
FORT VALLEY, GA
WTVM

Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Angela Chavez appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Friday morning, August 5, following her Wednesday night arrest. Chavez was arrested following the identification of her husband’s body. A death Investigation began for 53-year-old Victor Allen Chavez Wednesday, August 3, a day after being reported missing....
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff: 3 inmates charged in meth smuggling investigation at Troup County Jail

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Three inmates have been charged as part of an investigation into alleged drug smuggling at the Troup County Jail. Tuesday, investigators arrested 23-year-old Deputy Steven Michael Crowder after what they say was a month-long investigation into allegations he was bringing narcotics into the jail and being paid by a third party.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
41nbc.com

Georgia man sentenced for supplying meth to Monroe County drug dealer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday, after he admitted to supplying a large quantity of methamphetamine to a Monroe County drug dealer. 63-year-old Frank Settambrino, was sentenced to 90 months followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

MCSO arrest Columbus man and recovers three stolen vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Over the pasts three days, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office recovered three stolen vehicles and arrested a Columbus resident. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the MSCO Uniform Patrol Deputies conducted area checks following reports of multiple vehicles being stolen. At around 4:20 a.m., deputies found a stolen 2020 Toyota Camry. The deputies attempted […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus man pleads guilty to felony fentanyl charge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man with an extended history of criminal activity pleaded guilty to a drug-related charge on August 2, after law officials found him in possession of over 350,000 doses of the deadly opioid fentanyl. 31-year-old Michael Schlarman, also known as White Mike, appeared in front...
COLUMBUS, GA
41nbc.com

Johnson County deputies investigating shooting during Friday night football game

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person was apprehended after shots were fired near Johnson County High School during a football game Friday night. That’s according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, which said shots were fired on Hershel Walker Boulevard “adjacent to the football field area” and that deputies “immediately responded and apprehended the individual.”
JOHNSON COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police investigating shooting on 10th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy