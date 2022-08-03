Vice President Harris traveling to Massachusetts on Thursday

Photos: Russian invasion into Ukraine enters 16th day US Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she boards the Air Force Two prior to departing for Romania, at Warsaw Chopin International Airport, in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, March 11, 2022. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

BOSTON — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Massachusetts on Thursday.

Harris will be in Boston to meet with state legislators and local leaders to discuss reproductive rights. After the roundtable, the vice president will travel to Martha’s Vineyard for two DNC finance events.

Harris has been a top voice on abortion rights since early May, when a leaked draft opinion foreshadowed the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Associated Press reported.

The leak prompted Harris to convene a virtual discussion with doctors and nurses providing abortion care in states with strict restrictions and meet with Democratic attorneys general from states supportive of reproductive rights.

Since then, Harris has been traveling across the country meeting with lawmakers, advocates and other supporters of abortion rights. Her stop in Massachusetts is a rare visit to a state where reproductive rights are not under threat.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill late last month further protecting access to reproductive healthcare services in Massachusetts. The legislation codifies several measures that were first included in an executive order issued by Baker in June in the hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned. The law also adopts several new or expanded measures to protect access to reproductive health services in the Massachusetts.

