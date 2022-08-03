ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Vice President Harris traveling to Massachusetts on Thursday

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5S7n_0h3kmSaK00
Photos: Russian invasion into Ukraine enters 16th day US Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she boards the Air Force Two prior to departing for Romania, at Warsaw Chopin International Airport, in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, March 11, 2022. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

BOSTON — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Massachusetts on Thursday.

Harris will be in Boston to meet with state legislators and local leaders to discuss reproductive rights. After the roundtable, the vice president will travel to Martha’s Vineyard for two DNC finance events.

Harris has been a top voice on abortion rights since early May, when a leaked draft opinion foreshadowed the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Associated Press reported.

The leak prompted Harris to convene a virtual discussion with doctors and nurses providing abortion care in states with strict restrictions and meet with Democratic attorneys general from states supportive of reproductive rights.

Since then, Harris has been traveling across the country meeting with lawmakers, advocates and other supporters of abortion rights. Her stop in Massachusetts is a rare visit to a state where reproductive rights are not under threat.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill late last month further protecting access to reproductive healthcare services in Massachusetts. The legislation codifies several measures that were first included in an executive order issued by Baker in June in the hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned. The law also adopts several new or expanded measures to protect access to reproductive health services in the Massachusetts.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 160

Dave Woodworth
2d ago

she's coming here because we let illegals get drivers license. So they can vote. We need to vote out our own politicians in mass.Over 600,000 illegals are already here.That don't live in shelters,so who do you think is paying for them .US...

Reply(6)
76
ciara
2d ago

Stay in Washington!! This is why Massachusetts needs to turn RED!! They go to the Blue states !! Massachusetts a blue state known as Taxachusetts needs to Turn RED !!!

Reply(4)
71
John Patrick Mullan
2d ago

You know what's strange? Nobody and I mean NOBODY has anything good to say about this administration, yet they keep saying he got more votes than anyone in history. Kinda like when Sadam Hussain got 99.9% of the vote in Iraq.

Reply(4)
60
Related
Axios

VP Harris, Mass. Gov. Baker make bipartisan pitch for abortion rights

Vice President Kamala Harris joined forces with Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and the state's top Democrats to pitch abortion protections as a bipartisan issue. Driving the news: Harris met with Baker, Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley and other political leaders at the IBEW Local 103 headquarters in Boston on Thursday, ahead of a pair of Democratic National Committee events on Martha's Vineyard.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Elections
Boston, MA
Government
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Independent

Voices: Josh Hawley and his wife were made for this moment on abortion

Senator Josh Hawley and his wife have had a pretty busy 48 hours.On Tuesday, during a hearing for the Senate Judiciary Committee on abortion, the Missouri Senator had an exchange with Khiara Bridges, a professor of law at University of California Berkeley School of Law who specializes in reproductive health. At one point, the Missouri Senator highlighted the professor’s use of the term “people with a capacity for pregnancy”, before asking: “Would that be women?”In response, Bridges said that many cisgender women can get pregnant and that some could not, but that transgender and nonbinary people could also get pregnant....
MISSOURI STATE
POLITICO

Did Minnesota accidentally legalize weed?

Minnesota just sorta, kinda, almost legalized weed. A law took effect earlier this month allowing anyone at least 21 years old to purchase edibles or beverages with up to 5 milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving. Those relatively low potency products with up to 50 milligrams per package still pack enough of a psychoactive punch to get most users plenty high.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Charlie Baker
POLITICO

Both of Kansas' GOP senators are airing genuine surprise at the decision by their state's voters to retain abortion protections — and at the margin.

"It was a quite a gut punch. Yes, I'm shocked. absolutely shocked," Roger Marshall says. What happened: Tuesday night's stunning victory for abortion rights in ruby-red Kansas — with 59 percent of voters opting against limits — is openly confounding conservatives who are left to wonder whether there's broader lessons for them on the impact the issue may have this November.
KANSAS STATE
Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in America

Take a look at the SC town that many consider to be the best small town in America.Cliffs Living website. For many years now, there has been an ongoing debate about the best small towns in America. According to "Town & Country" magazine, a few towns in the running are Damariscotta, Maine, Galena, Illinois, Pella, Iowa, Welch, West Virginia, and Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Dnc#Election Local#Attorneys#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Associated Press#Democratic#The Free Boston 25 News#Follow Boston 25 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Minnesota

GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen amends position on abortion

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy.Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn't support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. He said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight."I never thought it necessary to try and identify what those exceptions might be in regards to legal abortion or not, because I always thought when...
MINNESOTA STATE
Boston Globe

Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?

Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Massachusetts

Have you even been to Massachusetts? If you have, then you know that it's a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer. You you actually live in Massachusetts then there is really no point in trying to convince you because you already know that there is something for everybody in Massachusetts. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most certainly find something for your liking here. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated places that you should visit, if you haven't already. Here they are:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

More than half of Massachusetts now in "severe drought"

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - Another Thursday and yet another expansion of the drought here in southern New England. Now more than half of the state of Massachusetts (57% up from 44% last week) is considered to be in "severe drought."The numbers are getting more and more concerning. Boston hasn't had a day with a quarter inch of rain or more since June 27. Currently, the city is more than three-tenths of an inch below the average in August, marking the sixth straight month with below average water. In total, Boston is nearing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
112K+
Followers
120K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy