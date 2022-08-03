Beavis and Butt-Head Prepping Hot Takes on Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone Videos — But They Love BTS

Read on www.sfgate.com
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Teresa Giudice’s Stuns In Strapless White Wedding Dress As She Marries Luis Ruelas: Photos
Teresa Giudice is celebrating the big day in the most gorgeous dress imaginable! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, stunned in a strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline as she walked down the aisle to wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday, Aug. 6 in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
SFGate
'Golden Girls' LA pop-up restaurant has the golden touch
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Picture it: A vacant Beverly Hills bistro has been transformed into the set of a 1980s sitcom about four women living in Miami — but it's also a working restaurant. Reservations have been going fast at the newly opened The Golden Girls Kitchen....
Lil Wayne Says ‘Tha Carter VI’ Is ‘Coming Soon’ at Young Money Reunion With Drake & Nicki Minaj
Click here to read the full article. Lil Wayne is finally teasing Tha Carter VI. The 39-year-old rapper confirmed that he’s working on the sixth installment of Tha Carter album series during the final night of Drake‘s October World Weekend on Saturday (Aug. 6) at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage. “I’m working on Tha Carter VI, coming soon,” Weezy told the crowd during his onstage reunion with former Young Money labelmates Drake and Nicki Minaj. Lil Wayne’s most recent album, Funeral, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in February 2020, earning the hip-hop star his fifth leader on the chart. He previously topped...
16 Celebs Who Have Canceled Events Because Of Their Mental Health
Celebs are learning to put their careers on pause to care for their mental well-being.
CBS LA
Beloved actor, director Roger E. Mosley has died, daughter announces
Roger Earl Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin in the CBS series "Magnum, P.I.", has died. Mosley's daughter, Ch-a, announced his death on Facebook. In a statement, she wrote: "Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your "coach Mosley" your "TC" from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy."Mosley was 83.
Twitter users lose it over Outside Lands lineup conflict of Phoebe Bridgers and SZA
Two of the biggest female artists of the fest are playing at nearly identical times.
James Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. will be ‘incredibly emotional’
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of Phase 5, and the more we hear about its mysterious plot, the more exciting the sequel becomes. Vol. 3 was already exciting without any of the teasers from James Gunn or the leaked Comic-Con trailer that gave us a big plot spoiler. But the more the cast and crew talk about the film, the more we want to see it.
SFGate
Fan rushes onstage during Lil Uzi Vert's Outside Lands performance in San Francisco
When Oliver Tree exited the Lands End stage at Outside Lands last night, the stage went dark and people scattered about. The stage stayed dark and the silence continued until Lil Uzi Vert’s DJ took the stage and started playing bangers like Ye’s “Father Stretch My Hands Pt.1” to warm up the crowd. It was like a beacon of hype, drawing folks out from their beer lines and their merch shopping and back into the Lands End stage.
SFGate
‘Minions: The Rise of Gru,’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Lead as U.K. July Box Office Soars to $152 Million
The total U.K. and Ireland box office for July 2022 was £126.5 million ($152.7 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. While the number is a significant chunk above June’s $116 million, it is still running 20% behind the same period in pre-COVID 2019. “Minions: The Rise Of...
