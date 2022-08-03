TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped again in New Jersey and around the nation amid continued low demand and further declines in crude oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.33, down eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.20 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

TRAFFIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO