Read on www.titusvilleherald.com
Related
Titusville Herald
Flathead County has Montana's first suspected monkeypox case
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A day after the federal government declared a public health emergency to respond to monkeypox, the Montana health department on Friday reported the state's first suspected case of the virus. Wyoming is the only state in the country that hasn't reported a case, according to...
Titusville Herald
Iowa abortion provider drops challenge to 24-hour wait law
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Planned Parenthood officials in Iowa said Friday they have decided to dismiss their challenge to an Iowa law that requires abortion patients to wait 24 hours after their initial appointment to return to the doctor to get an abortion. The case was the center...
Titusville Herald
West Virginia starts back-to-school sales tax holiday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia residents in need of materials for the upcoming school year can save money this weekend during a sales tax holiday. Certain items are exempt from the state sales tax over the four-day period that starts Friday. It includes school-related items such as clothing, supplies, instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.
Titusville Herald
Alaska fair cancels poultry exhibits amid bird flu concerns
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials with the Alaska State Fair have decided against the usual array of poultry exhibits this year amid avian flu concerns. Fair CEO Jerome Hertel in a statement said officials believed it was best "to err on the side of caution." The fair in Palmer,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titusville Herald
White woman calls police on Black man standing at his home
SEATTLE (AP) — A white woman was recorded while calling police to report a Black man who was standing outside his home just south of Seattle in White Center. The woman, who is not identified, is seen talking on the phone with police dispatch after confronting Dayson Barnes, who is Black, The Seattle Times reported.
Titusville Herald
Gas prices drop again in NJ, around nation amid low demand
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped again in New Jersey and around the nation amid continued low demand and further declines in crude oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.33, down eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.20 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Titusville Herald
Prosecutor wants to intervene in Doe v. MN case
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota prosecutor wants the state Court of Appeals to reconsider a judge’s ruling that many state abortion restrictions are unconstitutional. Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese on Thursday filed a motion to intervene in the Doe v. Minnesota case. The filing comes a week after state Attorney General Keith Ellison said he would not appeal Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan’s decision in the Doe case.
Titusville Herald
Single-A Florida State League Glance
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6 p.m. Dunedin at Lakeland, 6 p.m. Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m. Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Titusville Herald
Woman heading to prenatal checkup killed in California crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A pregnant woman who died along with her young son and three others in a fiery crash caused by a speeding car was heading to a prenatal doctor's appointment, her sister said Friday. Thursday's crash killed Asherey Ryan, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero and her...
Comments / 0