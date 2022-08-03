Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave

Thanks to the cool, wet spring and early summer, the wildfire season may have been mild up until now … but all of that changed this week. With the Vantage Highway Fire, the Cow Canyon Fire north of Naches, the Williams Lake Fire south of Cheney, the Riparia Fire near the Snake River in Whitman County, and the Lind Fire – which destroyed six homes and eight other buildings on Thursday — all breaking out this week, fire season appears to be underway in Washington. No people have been hurt in the fires at this point.

WHITMAN COUNTY, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO