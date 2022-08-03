Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave

Read on www.ncwlife.com
Wildfire season in full swing in Washington after mild start
Thanks to the cool, wet spring and early summer, the wildfire season may have been mild up until now … but all of that changed this week. With the Vantage Highway Fire, the Cow Canyon Fire north of Naches, the Williams Lake Fire south of Cheney, the Riparia Fire near the Snake River in Whitman County, and the Lind Fire – which destroyed six homes and eight other buildings on Thursday — all breaking out this week, fire season appears to be underway in Washington. No people have been hurt in the fires at this point.
Entire Washington Town Told To Evacuate Over Raging Wildfire
The raging wildfire has torched ten homes, so far.
Excessive Heat Watch for Monday and Tuesday
The heat wave forecasted for next week has gained an excessive heat watch label for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures reaching up to 106 degrees. Last week, there was an excessive heat warning for north central Washington that reached a high of 110 degrees. Areas that would be affected include...
Washington state officials euthanize mother bear and her 3 cubs in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Multiple bears in Western Washington have been euthanized in recent days amid an increase in bear sightings, including four bears in North Bend that were put to sleep. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said a mother bear and her three cubs were getting...
Hundreds of endangered frogs headed for refuge in Grant County
Hundreds of endangered northern leopard frogs will soon leap back into the wild at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Grant County. The rare frogs only have one known wild population in Washington, at Potholes Reservoir and associated lakes around the refuge. The young frogs were fostered from eggs collected...
WSDOT helps guide herd of 2,000 sheep on mountain pass between Wenatchee and Ellensburg
WENATCHEE - It wasn’t an ordinary day for crews with Washington’s Department of Transportation in Chelan County. A number of WSDOT workers were tasked with helping a herd of 2,000 sheep navigate through Blewett Pass along SR 97 between Wenatchee and Ellensburg early Wednesday. WSDOT East’s Twitter page...
Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022
August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
Three Washington metros could see steep drop in home prices
(The Center Square) – High gas prices and increasingly expensive groceries aren’t the only concerns for Washingtonians experiencing an economy that has seen two consecutive quarters of negative growth, the traditional definition of a recession. Housing is also an issue during the economic downturn. A recent report by...
Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris...
Early-morning earthquake with 3.2 magnitude hits east of Tacoma
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook a rural section of Washington state Thursday morning. The small temblor at 6:22 a.m. was centered about 21 miles east of Tacoma, near the towns of Enumclaw and Black Diamond. No injuries or damage have been reported. The “citizen science” feature on the U.S. Geological...
More aircraft called in as uncontained Cow Canyon fire moves west
As of Friday afternoon, the Cow Canyon Fire was moving west, following drainages, said Heather Appelhoff, public information officer for the Type 2 Incident Management Team managing the fire. She said there was also increased fire activity on the north flank of the fire. Additional aircraft, including both “scooper” airplanes...
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
More MPV vaccine coming to Washington state
Washington state is authorized to receive 17,000 more monkeypox (MPV) vaccine doses. Those additional doses are on top of the 7,000 the state has already received. According to the state Department of Health, much of the current supply has already been used for those most at risk for MPV. Meanwhile,...
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
Historic Planes Pull Out of Pangborn Visit
Folks looking forward to seeing a WW2 bomber up close at Pangborn Memorial Airport this weekend might be a little disappointed after it was announced Thursday that both of Airbase Arizona Flying Museum's planes are back in Mesa for repairs. All scheduled flights and tours of the historic bombers have...
Astonishing Washington State DOT Video Captures Stampede of 2000 Sheep
Washington State DOT captured 2000 Sheep Rolling Through Blewett Path. A herd of over 2000 sheep made the trek over Blewett Pass and the Washington Department of Transportation managed to get a video of the stampede. 2000 Sheep Create Massive Dust Storm As They Cross Blewett Pass In Washington. The...
Washington ranked 10th-best state in nation for health care quality
(The Center Square) – A recent study by MoneyGeek ranked Washington the No. 10 state in the nation for overall health care quality. The personal finance education website looked at three major factors in determining its rankings: outcomes, cost, and access via data gathered from the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization focusing on national health issues, and the federal Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
Woman’s body north of Tri-Cities leads to a two-state search for 2 missing children
Another woman has been arrested.
Pippins edge AppleSox 5-4
Wenatchee’s late comeback bid fell short in Yakima last night as the AppleSox fell to the Pippins 5-4…. Yakima Valley broke open a scoreless tie in the 5th with 2-runs and another 3-runs in the 6th. Radio “Voice” of the AppleSox, Joel Norman, tells us more about the action at Yakima County Stadium last night…
