Pretending to play: Nationwide violin scheme sweeping across Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
wabi.tv
It’s Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend!
Maine (WABI) - A local blueberry farm held its first “You-Pick” event Saturday to kick off Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend. We stopped by Copeland Hill Farms in Holden Friday to find out what’s in store. Maine’s blueberry harvest is getting into full swing as the berries start...
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
'Mind-blowingly rare' tufted puffin spotted along Maine coast
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — In a span of fewer than six months, Mainers have seen two birds from far away make rare visits to the state's coast. The most recent? A tufted puffin. "Mind-blowingly rare" are the words the National Resources Council of Maine used to describe the puffin's...
The World Series is Coming to Maine and Gifford’s Ice Cream is Involved
Just like football tends to be a way of life for southern and midwestern states like Texas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, Little League seems to be a way of life in New England. Multiple times, Northern New England has been represented in the Little League World Series that is played every August, but never has a major Little League event taken place in the area.
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
45 of the Funniest Weed Strain Names in the Maine Market Right Now
If I could go back and tell past Meghan that I would one day be looking at menus for weed in Maine she would not believe me. It’s as if I’m looking at a food menu to pick out my breakfast sandwich in the morning but it’s a list of legal weed options… Like, what?!
Trial to start soon for Mainer reportedly involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
PORTLAND, Maine — The trial of a Maine man accused of being involved in the Capitol riot in 2020 is expected to begin soon. Kyle Fitzsimons, 38, of Lebanon was the first Maine resident to be charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. Fitzsimons' case will be heard...
themainewire.com
Opinion: Initiative to restrict cruise ship passengers ‘not Portland-friendly’
This November, Portland residents will vote on five citizens’ initiatives, four of which were sponsored by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Among these DSA-sponsored initiatives is a proposal to limit to 1,000 the aggregate number of cruise ship passengers allowed to disembark on a daily basis. If approved, this restriction would go into effect by 2025.
Ozzy Osbourne Was Escorted Out of Portland, Maine For Throwing Furniture Off a Hotel Roof
Portland, Maine is filled with historic buildings that still shine light on the city’s rich history. The Westin Portland Harborview Hotel building, which opened in 1927, still has the infamous “EASTLAND” sign on display from the hotel’s first name, “The Eastland”. The Eastland Hotel...
thewestendnews.com
Portland Fine Craft Show Returns – Saturday, August 27, 2022
The 7th Annual Portland Fine Craft Show Returns to Free Street. Presented by Shop Maine Craft, the Portland Fine Craft Show returns for its seventh annual event; a festive, one-day, outdoor juried fine craft show in downtown Portland, Maine on Saturday, August 27th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show is in the heart of Portland’s Arts District in the large parking area at 120 Free Street. Admission is free and open to the public.
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
My partner, Rob, slid the June issue across the table to me one morning, saying, “I bet you can’t identify where this photo was taken,” with a twinkle in his eye. I smiled and said, “It’s my Uncle Jamie’s house on Monhegan Island!” My uncle, Jamie Wyeth, fell in love with Monhegan Island as a young man and eventually purchased Rockwell Kent’s house on Lobster Cove. It brings me such joy to report that as I write this at 7 A.M., my uncle is sipping his morning coffee in his kitchen at the Kent House and smiling as he looks out the window at the D.T. Sheridan wreck.
Is Common Law Marriage Recognized in Maine?
There are plenty of people all around us that have been in a long term relationship but have never taken the step of getting married. Friends and family have likely joked that while that couple may not "officially" be married, they've been together so long, it's a common law marriage now. But does common law marriage even exist? Is common law marriage recognized under Maine law?
WMTW
Need a sweet treat? Maine has some of the best ice cream in New England
Who makes the best ice cream in all of New England? Yankee Magazine is out with its list of best ice cream stands. Many of the stands are in Maine. At Toots in North Yarmouth, all the ice cream has to be made in-house and by hand. The shop is...
Another Central Maine Resident Dies In Motorcycle Crash
Sadly, we are on course to have a record year for motorcycle crash deaths in the State of Maine. As of Friday, we had at least 22 motorcycle crash fatalities in 2022. Unfortunately, it appears that number has increased again... According to the KJ, a 34 year old man from...
WPFO
Man dies in possible drowning on Merrimack River in Hooksett, NH
HOOKSETT, NH (WGME) -- A man is dead after he collapsed into the water while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire Saturday morning. New Hampshire police say they received a 911 call reporting a possible drowning around 10 a.m. They say the man was rowing a scull...
WPFO
Beach to Beacon returns in-person after pandemic hiatus
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Maine's most iconic road race returns in-person after nearly three years. The TD Beach to Beacon 10k is Saturday in Cape Elizabeth. The event returns in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In 2019, almost 6,500 runners from nine countries, 42 states,...
WPFO
Kenya's Matthew Kemili wins Beach to Beacon 10k, Standish native Durgin 2nd among women
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- More than 7,000 runners laced up their running shoes Saturday morning to compete in the Beach to Beacon 10k in Cape Elizabeth for the first time in-person since 2019. Matthew Kemili, 24, of Kenya won the men's title, finishing in 28 minutes, 39 seconds. Ethiopia's Fentyea...
Popham is the Latest Maine Beach to Become More Accessible
One of Maine's most popular beaches just became easier to access for many more visitors. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry announced the news on social media about the new mobility pathway to a resounding positive reaction. The mobility mat will now allow wonderful access for many more...
