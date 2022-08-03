Fitton Center to showcase new art exhibit during upcoming summer party

Read on www.fox19.com
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Aronoff Center and Music Hall Job Fair
A favorite annual summer tradition, the Holy Cross-Immaculata Summer Festival returns to Mt. Adams this Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6 from 5:00 p.m. to midnight each night. The Festival has something for everyone! Celebrate the end of the work week on Friday with live entertainment by The Dukes Band. Saturday features entertainment by Union Son. Both nights we will offer great food, domestic and craft beers, wine, margaritas, cocktails, and soft drinks An air-conditioned casino room and traditional festival games for all ages, such as Big Six, Split the Pot, Bars and Bells, and other fun games for all ages are available both nights. Returning this year is family favorite Kids Alley, which will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on both nights with games and activities for children aged 1 to 8 and their families. Also open both nights, this year's Silent Auction promises to be bigger and better than ever, with one-of-a-kind artwork, exceptional sports and entertainment packages, and other specialty items appropriate for all ages. Special theme baskets for both adults and kids will be raffled off throughout the two-day festival. Once again, our Silent Auction will be available for MOBILE and ONLINE bidding! Registration is easy – just go to hciparish.org/festival and click on "SILENT AUCTION." With this popular feature, people can place bids and follow items from a phone or PC even when not at the Festival! Once again we'll hold a Main Raffle. The Grand Prize of $7,500 cash will be drawn on Saturday evening. The second and third tickets drawn will award $1,000 and $500 respectively. Only 500 chances are sold! Tickets are just $50 each and are available at the Festival or in advance by calling the Parish Office at (513) 721-6544 or visiting the HCI Festival website at https://www.hciparish.org/festival Free, convenient parking is available at the Rookwood Restaurant parking lot each night. Shuttles will circulate from 5:00 p.m. to midnight each night, stopping at the end of Ida Street, at Tom Jones Commons, and at the corner of Paradrome Street and Loudon Street and deliver visitors to the festival site every half-hour.
Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert canceled
CINCINNATI — The Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert, originally scheduled to take place at Owl's Nest Park in Evanston, then moved to Withrow High School has been canceled. "In coordination with our community partners in Evanston, we've decided to cancel tonight's Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert at Owls Nest/Withrow...
Space Celebration happening at Air Force Museum
Space Celebration is happening at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force all weekend.
Holy Cross-Immaculata Summer Festival returns to Mt. Adams
How can we develop higher self-esteem? Stop looking to others for validation. It must come for the individual. You have control of your own value. Why do we have low self-esteem? It usually comes from our childhood, what we were told about ourselves from an adult. For instance, you are not good at something or you are not good enough. Or a traumatic or stressful experience. This could include abuse, divorce, or the death of a loved one. How can low self-esteem affect us? We care too much about what others think. Some of us are always trying to be the person that someone else wants us to be or saying "yes" to things that do not benefit us or make us feel better about ourselves. There is also negative self talk that keeps us down. How can we empower ourselves and build our self-esteem? You first need to look to yourself for joy and not outside circumstances. Say no. Be kind to yourself. Recognize the things you are good at. For instance, cooking, organizing, doing puzzles, and being a good friend. Build positive relationships with others. Let go of negativity in your life. How can we change the negative self-talk? There are a couple of ways. Write down the positive things people say about your or what you are good at and refer back to it when you are feeling down. Change your narrative. If you catch yourself saying things like 'I'm not good enough' or 'I'm a failure', you can start to turn things around by saying 'I can beat this'! 'I will get through this'! If I feel down or bad about something I change the way I feel by changing what I am saying to myself and it truly shifts how I feel about myself and the circumstances. It is so important that you notice your small wins and celebrate them. The more you do this the better you begin to feel about yourself. When you cut back on negative chatter in your mind you began to allow your higher self to guide you to happiness.
linknky.com
Two family fun events make Fort Thomas the place to be this Sunday
Sunday, Aug. 7 will be a busy day in Fort Thomas, starting with the city’s popular Flea in the Fort event and topping off in the evening with a Kentucky Symphony Orchestra performance. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the city is hosting Flea in the Fort in the...
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Here's a full list of events
CINCINNATI — From hitting the water to cheers with non-alcoholic drinks, there's plenty to do around town this weekend. Find the full list of events below. Ohio River Paddlefest: Ohio River Paddlefest continues this weekend. On Wednesday, they held their annual Sunrise Paddle and on Friday, the fun gets...
Last minute family getaway right in Butler County
There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
Roebling Point Books & Coffee expanding into Dayton
The third location for Roebling Point Books & Coffee, a downtown Covington staple that expanded into Newport’s East Row neighborhood, is coming to Dayton. Owner Richard Hunt said Dayton provides the walkable community with a “strong inner core” that he looks for when opening new locations. “What...
Daryl Hall, Five for Fighting close out Kings Island concert series this month
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall and Grammy-nominated Five for Fighting are heading to Kings Island’s Timberwolf Amphitheatre this month as the final concerts of the venue’s 2022 concert series. On Sunday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m., Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band will appear...
New community fridge provides 24/7 access to free food for Northside residents
CINCINNATI — There’s a new community-led project in Northside with one goal and that's "neighbors helping neighbors." The Open Fridge is sponsored by Third Way Peace Fellowship. The group describes itself as an inclusive community of active peacemakers exploring spirituality and the practice of nonviolence through grassroots mutual...
Tri-State Antique Market welcomes thrifters and collectors on Sunday
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Thrifters, collectors and do-it-yourself decorators will find everything from 18th century cupboards with the original paint to vintage Star Wars toys from the 1980s, and everything in between at the Tri-State Antique Market. “When you’re dealing with antique and vintage items, it’s not just the item,...
Franklin’s downtown food truck park opens today
Franklin city officials have a lot of plans underway to revitalize their downtown district and will be taking the next step to make it a destination location from 5 to 9 p.m. today. The city will open its newly built food truck park at 20 E. Fourth St., where a...
Phase II of Covington’s Riverfront Commons Trail now complete and open to the public
Cyclists, runners, and walkers are making heavy use of the recently completed 1.5 miles of concrete path added to the Riverfront Commons Trail in Covington that winds along the Ohio River. The expanded multi-use trail opened to the public in mid-June and begins west of the Brent Spence Bridge and...
Dear Restaurant & Butchery to hold 'Meat Up' on Aug. 14
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The folks at Dear Restaurant & Butchery in Hyde Park Square want you to "meat up" on August 14. Executive chef and butcher Brian Young from Dear talks about the event and explains what a chicken cushion is.
City orders Hyde Park condo tower to fix the leaks
City inspectors ordered extensive repairs to a Hyde Park condo tower, more than a year after one of its residents warned Madison House could fall 'just like Surfside.'
Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
Why living in Hyde Park could be 10 degrees cooler than the West End
As city leaders prepare for climate-change-induced hotter temperatures in the coming years, mapping temperatures is becoming increasingly important.
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back this fall with some big changes
CINCINNATI — The country's largest Oktoberfest celebration is returning to Cincinnati next month. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment and, of course, beer. Video above:...
Pancakes with Preschoolers at the YMCA
Cincinnati Zoo horticulture director talks host plants for butterflies. Coffee Talk: Former astronauts to escort space tourists. Coffee Talk: Former astronauts to escort space tourists.
Cincinnati non-profit helping transitioning teens find their style
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati non-profit is helping to transform lives by providing transgender youth a safe space to shop free of charge for a wardrobe that reflects their personality. Ella Dastillung was a 17-year-old high school senior when she helped start the non-profit Transform Cincy with her mother and...
