White woman calls police on Black man standing at his home
SEATTLE (AP) — A white woman was recorded while calling police to report a Black man who was standing outside his home just south of Seattle in White Center. The woman, who is not identified, is seen talking on the phone with police dispatch after confronting Dayson Barnes, who is Black, The Seattle Times reported.
Woman heading to prenatal checkup killed in California crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A pregnant woman who died along with her young son and three others in a fiery crash caused by a speeding car was heading to a prenatal doctor's appointment, her sister said Friday. Thursday's crash killed Asherey Ryan, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero and her...
Flathead County has Montana's first suspected monkeypox case
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A day after the federal government declared a public health emergency to respond to monkeypox, the Montana health department on Friday reported the state's first suspected case of the virus. Wyoming is the only state in the country that hasn't reported a case, according to...
Could outdoor gambling satisfy smokers and casino workers?
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Could outdoor gambling be at least a partial solution to an impasse between Atlantic City casino workers who want smoking banned indoors, and gambling executives who fear a smoking ban would hurt business and cost jobs?. It may depend on what the definition of...
Gas prices drop again in NJ, around nation amid low demand
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped again in New Jersey and around the nation amid continued low demand and further declines in crude oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.33, down eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.20 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Prosecutor wants to intervene in Doe v. MN case
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota prosecutor wants the state Court of Appeals to reconsider a judge’s ruling that many state abortion restrictions are unconstitutional. Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese on Thursday filed a motion to intervene in the Doe v. Minnesota case. The filing comes a week after state Attorney General Keith Ellison said he would not appeal Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan’s decision in the Doe case.
